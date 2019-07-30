Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

0
07/30/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SMI HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

星 美 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 198)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by SMI Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") under Part

XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 April 2019, 12 June 2019 and 2 July 2019 respectively (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Petition. Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that at the hearing before the High Court of Hong Kong on 29 July 2019, the Company and the Petitioner agreed on the payment terms and the Court ordered the Petition be further adjourned to 12 August 2019.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to update on the progress of the Petition, as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SHARES

Dealings in the Company's shares have been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 September 2018. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice. The Company will keep its shareholders informed of the latest developments by publishing further announcement(s) as and when appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board of

SMI Holdings Group Limited

Kenneth Jack Shang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises seven Directors, including Mr. Kenneth Jack Shang and Mr. Zhang Yong as executive Directors, Mr. Jason Chia-Lun Wang and Mr. Peter Torben Jensen as non-executive Directors and Mr. Pang Hong, Mr. Li Fusheng and Mr. Wong Shui Yeung as independent non -executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC
