Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION,WINDING-UP BY THE COURT IN SINGAPORE AND APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATORS,RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES,CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG,NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

(In Liquidation in Singapore)

(Singapore Registration No.: 200009758W) (Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1021)

(Singapore Stock Code: 5EN)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING-UP BY THE COURT IN SINGAPORE AND APPOINTMENT

OF LIQUIDATORS

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Midas Holdings Limited (In Liquidation in Singapore) (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rules 3.05,

13.09 and13.25(1)(b) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 April 2019 in relation to the liquidation of the Company. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have same meanings as defined in the said announcement unless otherwise defined herein.

WINDING-UP BY THE COURT IN SINGAPORE AND APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATORS

Pursuant to a winding-up application filed by Dr Xu Wei Dong, the Executive director and also a creditor of the Company, on 24 June 2019, the High Court of the Republic of Singapore (the "High Court"), ordered that the Company be wound up in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) and the Companies (Winding Up) Rules. Further, the High Court appointed Mr. Yit Chee Wah and Mr. Joshua James Taylor, both of FTI Consulting (Singapore) Pte Ltd, as Joint and Several Liquidators of the Company.