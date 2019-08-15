Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION WINDING UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.25(1)(b) of Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 15 August 2019, the Company received a petition ("Petition") filed by Mr. Qiu Zhen ("Petitioner") for an order that the Company may be wound up by the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court") pursuant to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong).

The petition was filed against the Company for being unable to repay a debt of amount HK$21,140,987. The winding up petition will be heard before the High Court at 9:30 am on 9 October 2019.