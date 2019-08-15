Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION WINDING UP PETITION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

中 國 北 大 荒 產 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00039)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.25(1)(b) of Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 15 August 2019, the Company received a petition ("Petition") filed by Mr. Qiu Zhen ("Petitioner") for an order that the Company may be wound up by the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court") pursuant to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong).

The petition was filed against the Company for being unable to repay a debt of amount HK$21,140,987. The winding up petition will be heard before the High Court at 9:30 am on 9 October 2019.

1

The Company is actively seeking legal advice on the Petition and will concurrently negotiate with the Petitioner for a settlement and an amicable disposal of the matter. Meanwhile, the Company is also arranging possible fund raising activities to settle the outstanding amount. The Company will keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the Petition and will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited

Li Jiehong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Li Jiehong (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Jianjun, Mr. Ke Xionghan and Mr. Huang Wuguang; the Non-executive Director is Ms. Ho Wing Yan; and the Independent Nonexecutive Directors are Mr. Chong Cha Hwa, Mr. Ho Man Fai and Mr. Yang Yunguang.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 00:36:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and authorisation for offe..
PU
08:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer for offer sha..
PU
08:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information winding up petition
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed election of directors for the second..
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary s..
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Composite offer and response document relatin..
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit warning
PU
06:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed non-public issuance of a shares, con..
PU
06:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Revised notice of the 2019 first extraordinar..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.63%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.11%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ16.86%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group