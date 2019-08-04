Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM REPORT 2019
HSBC Holdings plc
Interim Report 2019
Overview
InterimManagementReportFinancial StatementsAdditional Information
Connecting customers to opportunities
HSBC aims to be where the growth is, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulﬁl their hopes and realise their ambitions.
Our global marketing campaign explores how HSBC helps people prosper. The Group's iconic hexagon becomes a lens through which to look at the world, showing how we help individuals, businesses and communities to grow and ﬂourish. This includes our commitment to the development of renewable energy sources that can support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We have pledged to provide $100 billion in sustainable ﬁnancing and investments by 2025.
We are investing in digital technology to improve the service we provide to our customers. Our award-winning mobile apps are one of the ways we help them manage their money more quickly, conveniently and safely. This picture was taken by Terry Tam, who works for HSBC as an IT developer.
Contents
Our values
Our values deﬁne who we are as an organisation and make us distinctive.
Dependable
We are dependable, standing ﬁrm for what is right and delivering on commitments.
Open
We are open to diﬀerent ideas and cultures, and value diverse perspectives.
Connected
We are connected to our customers, communities, regulators and each other, caring about individuals and their progress.
As a reminder
Reporting currency
We use US dollars.
Adjusted measures
We supplement our IFRS ﬁgures with adjusted measures used by management internally. These measures are highlighted with the following symbol:
Further explanation may be found on page 18.
In this document we use the following abbreviations to refer to reporting periods.
1H19 First half of 2019
2H18 Second half of 2018
1H18 First half of 2018
For a full list of abbreviations see page 118.
Unless stated otherwise, risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') and capital are calculated and presented on a transitional basis in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation.
Overview
Interim Management Report
Financial Statements
Additional Information
2 Highlights
4 Our strategy
6 Financial overview
10 Global businesses
15 How we do business
16 Risk overview
18 Financial summary
29 Global businesses
38 Geographical regions
49 Risk
49 Areas of special interest
49 Key developments in the ﬁrst half of 2019
49 Credit risk proﬁle
68 Liquidity and funding risk proﬁle
70 Market risk proﬁle
73 Operational risk proﬁle
73 Insurance manufacturing operations risk proﬁle
76 Capital
76 Capital overview
76 Capital management
77 Own funds
78 Risk-weighted assets
79 Leverage ratio
79 Regulatory disclosures
80 Directors' responsibility statement
81 Independent review report by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to HSBC Holdings plc
Overview
Highlights
Our international network, access to high-growth markets, and balance sheet strength deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders.
-Strong revenue momentum in 1H19in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM'), as we won new customers and increased lending, and in Commercial Banking ('CMB'), with growth in all major products and all regions. Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') revenue lower.
-Continuing growth in Asia, although outlook is less certain.Reported revenue in Asia up 7% compared with 1H18. Reported lending in Asia up $23bn or 5% compared with the end of 2018.
-Investments of $2.2bn in 1H19, up 17% compared with 1H18,on near- and medium-term initiatives to grow the business and enhance digital capabilities.
- On 5 August 2019,John Flint stepped down as Group Chief Executiveand as a Director of HSBC Holdings.Noel Quinn was appointed as interim Group Chief Executiveand as a Director of HSBC Holdings.
Financial performance (vs 1H18)
-Reported proﬁt after taxup 18.1% to $9.9bn.
-Reported proﬁt before taxup 15.8% to $12.4bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised on the completion of the merger of our associate The Saudi British Bank ('SABB') with Alawwal bank in Saudi Arabia. It also included a provision of $615m in respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance ('PPI'), and $248m of severance costs arising from cost eﬃciency measures across our global businesses and functions.Adjusted proﬁt before taxup 6.8% to $12.5bn.
-Reported revenueup 7.6%.Adjusted revenueup 8.0%, with strong performances in RBWM and CMB. Adjusted revenue down 3% in GB&M, which suﬀered from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty, and spread compression.
-Reported operating expensesdown 2.3%.Adjusted operating expensesup 3.5%, with signiﬁcant work undertaken in 1H19 to reduce 2020 run-rate.Positive adjusted jawsof 4.5%, supported by favourable market impacts in insurance manufacturing, the non-recurrence of a 1H18 adverse swap mark-to-market loss in Corporate Centre and disposal gains in Latin America.
-Earnings per shareof $0.42.Return on average tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE')up 150 basis points ('bps') to 11.2%, including c.120bps favourable impact of the SABB dilution gain.
-Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratioup 30bps from 31 December 2018 to 14.3%.
- We intend to initiate ashare buy-back of up to $1bn,which we expect to commence shortly.
Progress on 2020 ﬁnancial targets
-The outlook has changed.Interest rates in the US dollar bloc are now expected to fall rather than rise, and geopolitical issues could impact a signiﬁcant number of our major markets. In the near term, the nature and impact of the UK's departure from the European Union remain highly uncertain. Given the prevailing outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds in GB&M and RBWM, we do not expect to achieve our 6% RoTE target in the US by 2020.
- We aremanaging operating expenses and investment spendingin line with the increased risks to revenue.
-We expect some recovery from ﬁrst-half market conditions in GB&M in the second half of 2019 and into next year, andcontinue to target a RoTE above 11% in 2020,but we will not take short-term decisions that could jeopardise the long-term health of the business.
About HSBC
With assets of $2.8tn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and ﬁnancial services organisations.
More than
40 million
238,000200,000
We employ around
We have around
customers bank with us
people around the world (full-time equivalent staﬀ)shareholders in 129 countries and territories
Highlights
Key ﬁnancial metrics
Reported results
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
Reported revenue ($m)
29,372
26,493
Reported proﬁt before tax ($m)
12,407
9,178
Reported proﬁt after tax ($m)
9,937
6,609
Proﬁt attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m)
8,507
5,435
Basic earnings per share ($)
0.42
0.27
Diluted earnings per share ($)
0.42
0.27
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%)
10.4
6.7
Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)1
11.2
8.6
Net interest margin (%)1
1.61
1.66
Adjusted results
Adjusted revenue ($m)
28,495
26,333
Adjusted proﬁt before tax ($m)
12,516
9,593
Adjusted jaws (%)
4.5
Cost eﬃciency ratio (%)
56.7
62.8
Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL')
0.23
0.27
as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%)
At
Balance sheet
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
31 December 2018
Total assets ($m)
2,751,273
2,607,314
2,558,124
Net loans and advances to customers ($m)
1,021,632
973,443
981,696
Customer accounts ($m)
1,380,124
1,356,307
1,362,643
Average interest-earning assets ($m)1
1,912,708
1,839,603
1,839,346
Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%)
74.0
71.8
72.0
Total shareholders' equity ($m)
192,676
183,607
186,253
Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m)
145,441
139,754
140,056
Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)2,3
8.35
8.10
8.13
Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)3
Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)
20,221
19,963
19,981
Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding
20,286
20,045
20,059
and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions)
Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)
20,124
19,998
19,786
Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period) ($)
0.31
0.31
0.20
1.66
Half-year to30 June 2018
27,287
10,712
8,416
Overview
7,173
0.36
0.36
8.7
9.7
26,381 11,723
59.2 0.08
InterimManagementReportFinancial Statements
1. For these metrics, half-year to 31 December 2018 is calculated on a full-year basis and not a 2H18 basis.
2. The deﬁnition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury.
Additional Information
3. Excludes impact of $0.10 per share 1Q19 dividend, following a June 2019 change in accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends, from the date of declaration to the date of payment.
4. Total capital ratio at 30 June 2019 was calculated in accordance with the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II') on a transitional basis. Prior period ratios were calculated under the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRD IV') on a transitional basis.
