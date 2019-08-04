Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM REPORT 2019

HSBC Holdings plc

Interim Report 2019

Overview

Connecting customers to opportunities

HSBC aims to be where the growth is, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulﬁl their hopes and realise their ambitions.

Our global marketing campaign explores how HSBC helps people prosper. The Group's iconic hexagon becomes a lens through which to look at the world, showing how we help individuals, businesses and communities to grow and ﬂourish. This includes our commitment to the development of renewable energy sources that can support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We have pledged to provide $100 billion in sustainable ﬁnancing and investments by 2025.

We are investing in digital technology to improve the service we provide to our customers. Our award-winning mobile apps are one of the ways we help them manage their money more quickly, conveniently and safely. This picture was taken by Terry Tam, who works for HSBC as an IT developer.

Contents

Our values

Our values deﬁne who we are as an organisation and make us distinctive.

Dependable

We are dependable, standing ﬁrm for what is right and delivering on commitments.

Open

We are open to diﬀerent ideas and cultures, and value diverse perspectives.

Connected

We are connected to our customers, communities, regulators and each other, caring about individuals and their progress.

As a reminder

Reporting currency

We use US dollars.

Adjusted measures

We supplement our IFRS ﬁgures with adjusted measures used by management internally. These measures are highlighted with the following symbol:

Further explanation may be found on page 18.

In this document we use the following abbreviations to refer to reporting periods.

1H19 First half of 2019

2H18 Second half of 2018

1H18 First half of 2018

For a full list of abbreviations see page 118.

Unless stated otherwise, risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') and capital are calculated and presented on a transitional basis in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation.

Overview

Interim Management Report

Financial Statements

Additional Information

2 Highlights

4 Our strategy

6 Financial overview

10 Global businesses

15 How we do business

16 Risk overview

18 Financial summary

29 Global businesses

38 Geographical regions

49 Risk

49 Areas of special interest

49 Key developments in the ﬁrst half of 2019

49 Credit risk proﬁle

68 Liquidity and funding risk proﬁle

70 Market risk proﬁle

73 Operational risk proﬁle

73 Insurance manufacturing operations risk proﬁle

76 Capital

76 Capital overview

76 Capital management

77 Own funds

78 Risk-weighted assets

79 Leverage ratio

79 Regulatory disclosures

80 Directors' responsibility statement

81 Independent review report by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to HSBC Holdings plc

82 Financial statements

89 Notes on the ﬁnancial statements

110

Shareholder information

117 Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

117 Certain deﬁned terms

118 Abbreviations

Overview

Highlights

Our international network, access to high-growth markets, and balance sheet strength deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders.

- Strong revenue momentum in 1H19 in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM'), as we won new customers and increased lending, and in Commercial Banking ('CMB'), with growth in all major products and all regions. Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') revenue lower.

- Continuing growth in Asia, although outlook is less certain. Reported revenue in Asia up 7% compared with 1H18. Reported lending in Asia up $23bn or 5% compared with the end of 2018.

- Investments of $2.2bn in 1H19, up 17% compared with 1H18, on near- and medium-term initiatives to grow the business and enhance digital capabilities.

- Improved customer satisfaction in scale markets in RBWM and CMB.

Group Chief Executive

- On 5 August 2019, John Flint stepped down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director of HSBC Holdings. Noel Quinn was appointed as interim Group Chief Executive and as a Director of HSBC Holdings.

Financial performance (vs 1H18)

- Reported proﬁt after tax up 18.1% to $9.9bn.

- Reported proﬁt before tax up 15.8% to $12.4bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised on the completion of the merger of our associate The Saudi British Bank ('SABB') with Alawwal bank in Saudi Arabia. It also included a provision of $615m in respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance ('PPI'), and $248m of severance costs arising from cost eﬃciency measures across our global businesses and functions. Adjusted proﬁt before tax up 6.8% to $12.5bn.

- Reported revenue up 7.6%. Adjusted revenue up 8.0%, with strong performances in RBWM and CMB. Adjusted revenue down 3% in GB&M, which suﬀered from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty, and spread compression.

- Reported operating expenses down 2.3%. Adjusted operating expenses up 3.5%, with signiﬁcant work undertaken in 1H19 to reduce 2020 run-rate. Positive adjusted jaws of 4.5%, supported by favourable market impacts in insurance manufacturing, the non-recurrence of a 1H18 adverse swap mark-to-market loss in Corporate Centre and disposal gains in Latin America.

- Earnings per share of $0.42. Return on average tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE') up 150 basis points ('bps') to 11.2%, including c.120bps favourable impact of the SABB dilution gain.

- Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio up 30bps from 31 December 2018 to 14.3%.

- We intend to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1bn, which we expect to commence shortly.

Progress on 2020 ﬁnancial targets

- The outlook has changed. Interest rates in the US dollar bloc are now expected to fall rather than rise, and geopolitical issues could impact a signiﬁcant number of our major markets. In the near term, the nature and impact of the UK's departure from the European Union remain highly uncertain. Given the prevailing outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds in GB&M and RBWM, we do not expect to achieve our 6% RoTE target in the US by 2020.

- We are managing operating expenses and investment spending in line with the increased risks to revenue.

-We expect some recovery from ﬁrst-half market conditions in GB&M in the second half of 2019 and into next year, and continue to target a RoTE above 11% in 2020, but we will not take short-term decisions that could jeopardise the long-term health of the business.

About HSBC

With assets of $2.8tn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and ﬁnancial services organisations.

More than

40 million

238,000200,000

We employ around

We have around

customers bank with us

people around the world (full-time equivalent staﬀ)shareholders in 129 countries and territories

Highlights

Key ﬁnancial metrics

Reported results 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Reported revenue ($m) 29,372 26,493 Reported proﬁt before tax ($m) 12,407 9,178 Reported proﬁt after tax ($m) 9,937 6,609 Proﬁt attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 8,507 5,435 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.42 0.27 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.42 0.27 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%) 10.4 6.7 Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)1 11.2 8.6 Net interest margin (%)1 1.61 1.66 Adjusted results Adjusted revenue ($m) 28,495 26,333 Adjusted proﬁt before tax ($m) 12,516 9,593 Adjusted jaws (%) 4.5 Cost eﬃciency ratio (%) 56.7 62.8 Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') 0.23 0.27 as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) At Balance sheet 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 Total assets ($m) 2,751,273 2,607,314 2,558,124 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,021,632 973,443 981,696 Customer accounts ($m) 1,380,124 1,356,307 1,362,643 Average interest-earning assets ($m)1 1,912,708 1,839,603 1,839,346 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 74.0 71.8 72.0 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 192,676 183,607 186,253 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 145,441 139,754 140,056 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)2,3 8.35 8.10 8.13 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)3 7.19 7.00 7.01 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 14.3 14.2 14.0 Risk-weighted assets ($m) 885,971 865,467 865,318 Total capital ratio (%)4 20.1 20.4 20.0 Leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.4 5.5 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 533 540 567 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 136 158 154 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,221 19,963 19,981 Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding 20,286 20,045 20,059 and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions) Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,124 19,998 19,786 Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period) ($) 0.31 0.31 0.20 1.66

Half-year to 30 June 2018

27,287

10,712

8,416

Overview

7,173

0.36

0.36

8.7

9.7

26,381 11,723

59.2 0.08

InterimManagementReportFinancial Statements