Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM REPORT 2019

08/04/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

HSBC Holdings plc

Interim Report 2019

Overview

InterimManagementReportFinancial StatementsAdditional Information

Connecting customers to opportunities

HSBC aims to be where the growth is, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulﬁl their hopes and realise their ambitions.

Cover image

Our global marketing campaign explores how HSBC helps people prosper. The Group's iconic hexagon becomes a lens through which to look at the world, showing how we help individuals, businesses and communities to grow and ﬂourish. This includes our commitment to the development of renewable energy sources that can support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We have pledged to provide $100 billion in sustainable ﬁnancing and investments by 2025.

Inside front cover image

We are investing in digital technology to improve the service we provide to our customers. Our award-winning mobile apps are one of the ways we help them manage their money more quickly, conveniently and safely. This picture was taken by Terry Tam, who works for HSBC as an IT developer.

Employee photos

All the photos on the inside pages of this report were taken by people working for HSBC in locations including the UK, China, India and Bangladesh. Many more employees across the Group's international network have contributed to HSBC Now Photo, an ongoing project that allows them to demonstrate their talent as photographers and show the diversity of the world around them.

Contents

Our values

Our values deﬁne who we are as an organisation and make us distinctive.

Dependable

We are dependable, standing ﬁrm for what is right and delivering on commitments.

Open

We are open to diﬀerent ideas and cultures, and value diverse perspectives.

Connected

We are connected to our customers, communities, regulators and each other, caring about individuals and their progress.

As a reminder

Reporting currency

We use US dollars.

Adjusted measures

We supplement our IFRS ﬁgures with adjusted measures used by management internally. These measures are highlighted with the following symbol:

Further explanation may be found on page 18.

In this document we use the following abbreviations to refer to reporting periods.

1H19 First half of 2019

2H18 Second half of 2018

1H18 First half of 2018

For a full list of abbreviations see page 118.

Unless stated otherwise, risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') and capital are calculated and presented on a transitional basis in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation.

Overview

Interim Management Report

Financial Statements

Additional Information

  • 2 Highlights

  • 4 Our strategy

  • 6 Financial overview

  • 10 Global businesses

  • 15 How we do business

  • 16 Risk overview

  • 18 Financial summary

  • 29 Global businesses

  • 38 Geographical regions

  • 49 Risk

  • 49 Areas of special interest

  • 49 Key developments in the ﬁrst half of 2019

  • 49 Credit risk proﬁle

  • 68 Liquidity and funding risk proﬁle

  • 70 Market risk proﬁle

  • 73 Operational risk proﬁle

  • 73 Insurance manufacturing operations risk proﬁle

  • 76 Capital

  • 76 Capital overview

  • 76 Capital management

  • 77 Own funds

  • 78 Risk-weighted assets

  • 79 Leverage ratio

  • 79 Regulatory disclosures

  • 80 Directors' responsibility statement

  • 81 Independent review report by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to HSBC Holdings plc

  • 82 Financial statements

  • 89 Notes on the ﬁnancial statements

110

Shareholder information

  • 117 Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

  • 117 Certain deﬁned terms

  • 118 Abbreviations

OverviewInterimManagementReportFinancial StatementsAdditional Information

Overview

Highlights

Our international network, access to high-growth markets, and balance sheet strength deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders.

  • - Strong revenue momentum in 1H19 in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM'), as we won new customers and increased lending, and in Commercial Banking ('CMB'), with growth in all major products and all regions. Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') revenue lower.

  • - Continuing growth in Asia, although outlook is less certain. Reported revenue in Asia up 7% compared with 1H18. Reported lending in Asia up $23bn or 5% compared with the end of 2018.

  • - Investments of $2.2bn in 1H19, up 17% compared with 1H18, on near- and medium-term initiatives to grow the business and enhance digital capabilities.

  • - Improved customer satisfaction in scale markets in RBWM and CMB.

Group Chief Executive

- On 5 August 2019, John Flint stepped down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director of HSBC Holdings. Noel Quinn was appointed as interim Group Chief Executive and as a Director of HSBC Holdings.

Financial performance (vs 1H18)

  • - Reported proﬁt after tax up 18.1% to $9.9bn.

  • - Reported proﬁt before tax up 15.8% to $12.4bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised on the completion of the merger of our associate The Saudi British Bank ('SABB') with Alawwal bank in Saudi Arabia. It also included a provision of $615m in respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance ('PPI'), and $248m of severance costs arising from cost eﬃciency measures across our global businesses and functions. Adjusted proﬁt before tax up 6.8% to $12.5bn.

  • - Reported revenue up 7.6%. Adjusted revenue up 8.0%, with strong performances in RBWM and CMB. Adjusted revenue down 3% in GB&M, which suﬀered from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty, and spread compression.

  • - Reported operating expenses down 2.3%. Adjusted operating expenses up 3.5%, with signiﬁcant work undertaken in 1H19 to reduce 2020 run-rate. Positive adjusted jaws of 4.5%, supported by favourable market impacts in insurance manufacturing, the non-recurrence of a 1H18 adverse swap mark-to-market loss in Corporate Centre and disposal gains in Latin America.

  • - Earnings per share of $0.42. Return on average tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE') up 150 basis points ('bps') to 11.2%, including c.120bps favourable impact of the SABB dilution gain.

  • - Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio up 30bps from 31 December 2018 to 14.3%.

  • - We intend to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1bn, which we expect to commence shortly.

Progress on 2020 ﬁnancial targets

  • - The outlook has changed. Interest rates in the US dollar bloc are now expected to fall rather than rise, and geopolitical issues could impact a signiﬁcant number of our major markets. In the near term, the nature and impact of the UK's departure from the European Union remain highly uncertain. Given the prevailing outlook for interest rates and revenue headwinds in GB&M and RBWM, we do not expect to achieve our 6% RoTE target in the US by 2020.

  • - We are managing operating expenses and investment spending in line with the increased risks to revenue.

-We expect some recovery from ﬁrst-half market conditions in GB&M in the second half of 2019 and into next year, and continue to target a RoTE above 11% in 2020, but we will not take short-term decisions that could jeopardise the long-term health of the business.

About HSBC

With assets of $2.8tn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and ﬁnancial services organisations.

More than

40 million

238,000200,000

We employ around

We have around

customers bank with us

people around the world (full-time equivalent staﬀ)shareholders in 129 countries and territories

Highlights

Key ﬁnancial metrics

Reported results

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Reported revenue ($m)

29,372

26,493

Reported proﬁt before tax ($m)

12,407

9,178

Reported proﬁt after tax ($m)

9,937

6,609

Proﬁt attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m)

8,507

5,435

Basic earnings per share ($)

0.42

0.27

Diluted earnings per share ($)

0.42

0.27

Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%)

10.4

6.7

Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)1

11.2

8.6

Net interest margin (%)1

1.61

1.66

Adjusted results

Adjusted revenue ($m)

28,495

26,333

Adjusted proﬁt before tax ($m)

12,516

9,593

Adjusted jaws (%)

4.5

Cost eﬃciency ratio (%)

56.7

62.8

Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL')

0.23

0.27

as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%)

At

Balance sheet

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

31 December 2018

Total assets ($m)

2,751,273

2,607,314

2,558,124

Net loans and advances to customers ($m)

1,021,632

973,443

981,696

Customer accounts ($m)

1,380,124

1,356,307

1,362,643

Average interest-earning assets ($m)1

1,912,708

1,839,603

1,839,346

Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%)

74.0

71.8

72.0

Total shareholders' equity ($m)

192,676

183,607

186,253

Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m)

145,441

139,754

140,056

Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)2,3

8.35

8.10

8.13

Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)3

7.19

7.00

7.01

Capital, leverage and liquidity

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)

14.3

14.2

14.0

Risk-weighted assets ($m)

885,971

865,467

865,318

Total capital ratio (%)4

20.1

20.4

20.0

Leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.4

5.5

High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn)

533

540

567

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

136

158

154

Share count

Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)

20,221

19,963

19,981

Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding

20,286

20,045

20,059

and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions)

Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)

20,124

19,998

19,786

Dividend per ordinary share (declared in the period) ($)

0.31

0.31

0.20

1.66

Half-year to 30 June 2018

27,287

10,712

8,416

Overview

7,173

0.36

0.36

8.7

9.7

26,381 11,723

59.2 0.08

InterimManagementReportFinancial Statements

  • 1. For these metrics, half-year to 31 December 2018 is calculated on a full-year basis and not a 2H18 basis.

  • 2. The deﬁnition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury.

    Additional Information

  • 3. Excludes impact of $0.10 per share 1Q19 dividend, following a June 2019 change in accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends, from the date of declaration to the date of payment.

  • 4. Total capital ratio at 30 June 2019 was calculated in accordance with the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II') on a transitional basis. Prior period ratios were calculated under the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRD IV') on a transitional basis.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 23:29:03 UTC
