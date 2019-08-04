Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS 2019 AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of

US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Holdings plc 2Q19 Results Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Key messages

2Q19 profit attributable to ordinary shareholders $4.4bn vs. $4.1bn 2Q18

2Q19 adjusted PBT of $6.2bn up 4% vs. 2Q18. 1H19 adjusted PBT of $12.5bn up 7% vs. 1H18

1H19 positive adjusted jaws of 4.5%, driven by growth in revenue 8.0% and costs up (3.5)%

1H19 annualised RoTE of 11.2%, up 150bps vs. 1H18, including 120bps from SABB dilution gain

CET1 ratio 14.3% stable vs.1Q19 We intend to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1bn, which is expected to commence shortly

We continue to target a RoTE above 11% in 2020 The changed interest rate and geopolitical outlook could impact our major markets. We are managing operating expenses and investment spending in line with increased risks to revenue

Progress on our strategic priorities

Strategic priorities Targeted 2020 outcomes 1H19 performance highlights (vs. 1H18 unless noted) Accelerate growth from Asia  Build on strength in Hong Kong

 Invest in PRD, ASEAN, & Wealth in Asia (incl. Insurance and Asset Management) High single digit revenue growth p.a.; Market share gains in 8 scale markets1; No. 1 international bank for BRI Asia adjusted revenue of $15.5bn (+9%); Wealth in Asia revenue of $3.1bn, up 7% (excl. market impacts in Insurance Manufacturing, down 1%) Be the lead bank to support drivers of global investment: China-led Belt & Road Initiative and the transition to a low carbon economy 5 out of 8 scale markets gained market share in loans and/or deposits2 $100bn cumulative sustainable financing & investment by 2025 $36.7bn cumulative3 (+$8.2bn vs. FY18); awarded 'World's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance' by Euromoney Complete establishment of UK ring-fenced bank; grow mortgage market share, grow commercial customer base, and improve customer service Market share gains HSBC UK Bank plc adjusted revenue of $4.3bn (+7%) Mortgage market share4: 6.7% (+0.6% vs. FY17) CMB loan market share4: 10.1% (+0.7% vs. FY17) Gain market share and deliver growth from our international network Mid to high single digit revenue growth p.a. from international network5; market share gains in transaction banking6 Transaction banking revenue of $8.4bn (+6%); market share gains in GLCM and GTRF (vs. FY17)7 Turn around our US business US RoTE >6% US adjusted PBT of $0.4bn (-36%); RoTE of 2.5% (down from 2.7% in FY18); not expected to achieve 6% RoTE target by 2020 Improve capital efficiency; redeploy capital into higher return businesses Increase in asset productivity Reported revenue/RWAs: 6.8% (+48bps), primarily driven by revenue growth in CMB and RBWM Create capacity for increasing investments in growth and technology through efficiency gains Positive adjusted jaws on an annual basis, each financial year Positive adjusted jaws of 4.5%Enhance customer centricity and customer service through investments in technology Improve customer satisfaction in eight Markets that sustained a top-three rank and/or improved by twoscale markets ranks: 6 markets in RBWM, and 5 markets in CMB vs. 20178  Invest in digital capabilities to deliver improved customer service

 Expand the reach of HSBC, including partnerships

 Safeguard our customers and deliver industry-leading financial crime standards Simplify the organisation and invest in future skills Improve employee engagement ESG rating: outperformer9 Employee engagement was unchanged at 66%10 ESG 'average performer'11 rating; target metric under review as ratings provider has launched new ratings methodology12

