Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

瑞港國際機場集團股份有限公司

Regal International Airport Group Company Limited*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 357)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue was RMB813.64 million

(for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB926.34 million)

Revenue from aeronautical business was RMB371.80 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB487.27 million)

Revenue from non-aeronautical business was RMB441.84 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB439.07 million)

Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB275.35 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB371.84 million)

Earnings per share was RMB0.58

(for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB0.79)

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS