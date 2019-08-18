Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

08/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瑞港國際機場集團股份有限公司

Regal International Airport Group Company Limited*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 357)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenue was RMB813.64 million
    (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB926.34 million)
  • Revenue from aeronautical business was RMB371.80 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB487.27 million)
  • Revenue from non-aeronautical business was RMB441.84 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB439.07 million)
  • Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB275.35 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB371.84 million)
  • Earnings per share was RMB0.58
    (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB0.79)

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

    • The passenger throughput recorded 12.4994 million
      (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 12.3459 million)
    • Aircraft takeoff and landing reached 83,631 times (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 83,103 times)
    • Cargo throughput was 178,875.30 tons
      (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 179,308.30 tons)
  • For identification purposes only
    • 1 -

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Regal International Airport Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Meilan Airport") (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial position and operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2019 and for the six months then ended which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018 as follows:

The selected consolidated financial information prepared according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises is as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note(s)

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

2

813,635,900

926,341,233

Less:

Cost of sales

(358,128,083)

(339,646,053)

Taxes and surcharges

(14,568,155)

(15,877,336)

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,143,245)

(1,642,992)

General and administrative expenses

(35,342,767)

(38,368,024)

Finance expenses - net

3

(4,070,680)

(80,519,643)

Expected credit loss of financial assets

(795,387)

(1,004,207)

Add:

Gain/(Loss) on disposals of assets

1,136,364

(59,227)

Investment (loss)/income

4

(21,434,521)

39,635,316

Including: Investment (loss)/income

  on associates

(21,434,521)

39,635,316

Other income

1,207,419

3,873,131

Operating profit

379,496,845

492,732,198

Add:

Non-operating income

31,679

777,272

Less:

Non-operating expenses

(282)

(23,551)

Total profit

379,528,242

493,485,919

Less:

Income tax expenses

5

(99,469,545)

(117,705,550)

- 2 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note(s)

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Net profit

280,058,697

375,780,369

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

275,345,170

371,841,595

Minority interests

4,713,527

3,938,774

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

338,408

961,533

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

338,408

961,533

Other comprehensive income that will be

  subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

338,408

961,533

Share of the other comprehensive income of the

  investee accounted for using equity method that

  will be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss

338,408

961,533

Total comprehensive income

280,397,105

376,741,902

Earnings per share

- Basic and diluted earnings per share

6

0.58

0.79

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note(s)

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current assets

  Cash at bank and on hand

264,297,005

81,958,509

Accounts receivable

8

401,755,972

371,857,289

Prepayments

5,591,202

10,140,900

Other receivables

15,510,925

13,042,752

Inventories

835,038

615,299

Other current assets

8,190,366

9,398,072

Total current assets

696,180,508

487,012,821

Non-current assets

Long-term equity investments

1,375,475,797

1,396,571,910

Investment properties

1,236,423,425

1,254,387,683

Fixed assets

2,287,703,677

2,459,476,620

Construction in progress

1,992,580,431

1,471,487,020

Right-of-use asset

128,048,815

-

Intangible assets

159,076,061

160,944,155

Long-term prepaid expenses

7,310,633

7,608,487

Deferred tax assets

6,054,620

6,520,866

Other non-current assets

1,046,604,250

1,622,131,422

Total non-current assets

8,239,277,709

8,379,128,163

Total assets

8,935,458,217

8,866,140,984

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note(s)

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Audited

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

379,450,000

379,450,000

Accounts payable

9

241,124,471

191,749,574

Advances from customers

140,138,806

63,868,312

Contract liabilities

1,514,932

14,134,576

Employee benefits payable

33,788,125

26,760,811

Taxes payable

368,530,530

317,157,645

Other payables

715,514,859

770,652,096

Non-current liabilities due within one year

10

611,352,606

1,899,553,213

Total current liabilities

2,491,414,329

3,663,326,227

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

13,335,159

-

Long-term payables

1,362,900,929

384,015,088

Long-term employee benefits payable

70,601

82,704

Other non-current liabilities

215,384,033

246,777,344

Deferred tax liability

16,440

-

Total non-current liabilities

1,591,707,162

630,875,136

Total liabilities

4,083,121,491

4,294,201,363

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

473,213,000

473,213,000

Capital surplus

813,135,400

813,135,400

Surplus reserve

246,394,231

246,394,231

Other comprehensive income

(11,945,888)

(12,284,296)

Retained earnings

3,289,019,898

3,013,674,728

- 5 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 11:31:04 UTC
