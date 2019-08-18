Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
瑞港國際機場集團股份有限公司
Regal International Airport Group Company Limited*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 357)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AS OF 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenue was RMB813.64 million
(for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB926.34 million)
Revenue from aeronautical business was RMB371.80 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB487.27 million)
Revenue from non-aeronautical business was RMB441.84 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB439.07 million)
Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB275.35 million (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB371.84 million)
Earnings per share was RMB0.58
(for the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB0.79)
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
The passenger throughput recorded 12.4994 million
(for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 12.3459 million)
Aircraft takeoff and landing reached 83,631 times (for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 83,103 times)
Cargo throughput was 178,875.30 tons
(for the six months ended 30 June 2018: 179,308.30 tons)
For identification purposes only
1 -
RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Directors") of Regal International Airport Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Meilan Airport") (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial position and operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2019 and for the six months then ended which have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018 as follows:
The selected consolidated financial information prepared according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises is as follows:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note(s)
RMB
RMB
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
2
813,635,900
926,341,233
Less:
Cost of sales
(358,128,083)
(339,646,053)
Taxes and surcharges
(14,568,155)
(15,877,336)
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,143,245)
(1,642,992)
General and administrative expenses
(35,342,767)
(38,368,024)
Finance expenses - net
3
(4,070,680)
(80,519,643)
Expected credit loss of financial assets
(795,387)
(1,004,207)
Add:
Gain/(Loss) on disposals of assets
1,136,364
(59,227)
Investment (loss)/income
4
(21,434,521)
39,635,316
Including: Investment (loss)/income
on associates
(21,434,521)
39,635,316
Other income
1,207,419
3,873,131
Operating profit
379,496,845
492,732,198
Add:
Non-operating income
31,679
777,272
Less:
Non-operating expenses
(282)
(23,551)
Total profit
379,528,242
493,485,919
Less:
Income tax expenses
5
(99,469,545)
(117,705,550)
- 2 -
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note(s)
RMB
RMB
Unaudited
Unaudited
Net profit
280,058,697
375,780,369
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
275,345,170
371,841,595
Minority interests
4,713,527
3,938,774
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
338,408
961,533
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
338,408
961,533
Other comprehensive income that will be
subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
338,408
961,533
Share of the other comprehensive income of the
investee accounted for using equity method that
will be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss
338,408
961,533
Total comprehensive income
280,397,105
376,741,902
Earnings per share
- Basic and diluted earnings per share
6
0.58
0.79
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note(s)
RMB
RMB
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash at bank and on hand
264,297,005
81,958,509
Accounts receivable
8
401,755,972
371,857,289
Prepayments
5,591,202
10,140,900
Other receivables
15,510,925
13,042,752
Inventories
835,038
615,299
Other current assets
8,190,366
9,398,072
Total current assets
696,180,508
487,012,821
Non-current assets
Long-term equity investments
1,375,475,797
1,396,571,910
Investment properties
1,236,423,425
1,254,387,683
Fixed assets
2,287,703,677
2,459,476,620
Construction in progress
1,992,580,431
1,471,487,020
Right-of-use asset
128,048,815
-
Intangible assets
159,076,061
160,944,155
Long-term prepaid expenses
7,310,633
7,608,487
Deferred tax assets
6,054,620
6,520,866
Other non-current assets
1,046,604,250
1,622,131,422
Total non-current assets
8,239,277,709
8,379,128,163
Total assets
8,935,458,217
8,866,140,984
- 4 -
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note(s)
RMB
RMB
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
379,450,000
379,450,000
Accounts payable
9
241,124,471
191,749,574
Advances from customers
140,138,806
63,868,312
Contract liabilities
1,514,932
14,134,576
Employee benefits payable
33,788,125
26,760,811
Taxes payable
368,530,530
317,157,645
Other payables
715,514,859
770,652,096
Non-current liabilities due within one year
10
611,352,606
1,899,553,213
Total current liabilities
2,491,414,329
3,663,326,227
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
13,335,159
-
Long-term payables
1,362,900,929
384,015,088
Long-term employee benefits payable
70,601
82,704
Other non-current liabilities
215,384,033
246,777,344
Deferred tax liability
16,440
-
Total non-current liabilities
1,591,707,162
630,875,136
Total liabilities
4,083,121,491
4,294,201,363
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
473,213,000
473,213,000
Capital surplus
813,135,400
813,135,400
Surplus reserve
246,394,231
246,394,231
Other comprehensive income
(11,945,888)
(12,284,296)
Retained earnings
3,289,019,898
3,013,674,728
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 11:31:04 UTC