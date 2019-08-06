Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited
保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3800)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
% of changes
RMB'million
RMB'million
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
10,001.8
11,031.6
-9.3%
Gross profit
2,354.2
3,327.1
-29.2%
(Loss) profit for the period
(751.4)
563.5
-233.3%
(Loss) profit for the period
attributable to owners of the
Company
(997.5)
382.0
-361.1%
The basic loss per share and diluted loss per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were RMB5.51 cents (Six months ended 30 June 2018: earnings per share and diluted earnings per share of RMB2.08 cents).
Business segment operating results:
Solar Material business resulted a loss of RMB1,311.0 million (Six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of RMB256.2 million).
Segment result from New Energy business increased by 19.0% to profit of RMB554.1 million (Six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of RMB465.5 million).
Segment result from Solar Farm business decreased by 6.6% to profit of RMB63.6 million (Six months ended 30 June 2018: profit of RMB68.1 million).
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "GCL-Poly") announces the unaudited condensed interim consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "GCL-Poly") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the previous year as follows:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
3
10,001,835
11,031,580
Cost of sales
(7,647,662)
(7,704,471)
Gross profit
2,354,173
3,327,109
Other income
441,325
386,762
Distribution and selling expenses
(70,263)
(51,126)
Administrative expenses
(1,133,581)
(861,401)
Finance costs
(1,982,234)
(1,589,997)
Impairment losses under expected credit loss
model, net of reversal
(12,574)
148,293
Other expenses, gains and losses, net
4
(457,720)
(762,349)
Share of profits of associates
140,625
43,604
Share of (losses) profits of joint ventures
(24,665)
13,562
(Loss) profit before tax
(744,914)
654,457
Income tax expense
5
(6,448)
(90,936)
(Loss) profit for the period
(751,362)
563,521
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Other comprehensive expense:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value loss on:
Investments in equity instruments at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(17,738)
(44,410)
Financial liabilities designated as at fair value
through profit or loss attributable to changes in
-
credit risk
(108)
(17,738)
(44,518)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
(1,242)
9,171
Cumulative loss reclassified to profit or loss on sale
of investments in debt instruments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive income
upon disposal
3,540
-
2,298
9,171
Other comprehensive expense for the period
(15,440)
(35,347)
Total comprehensive (expense) income
for the period
(766,802)
528,174
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
NOTE
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:
(997,530)
Owners of the Company
382,013
Non-controlling interests
246,168
181,508
(751,362)
563,521
Total comprehensive (expense) income for the
period attributable to:
(1,012,953)
Owners of the Company
340,771
Non-controlling interests
246,151
187,403
(766,802)
528,174
RMB cents
RMB cents
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Loss) earnings per share
8
(5.51)
Basic
2.08
Diluted
(5.51)
2.08
