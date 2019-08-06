Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

保 利 協 鑫 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3800)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 % of changes RMB'million RMB'million (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 10,001.8 11,031.6 -9.3% Gross profit 2,354.2 3,327.1 -29.2% (Loss) profit for the period (751.4) 563.5 -233.3% (Loss) profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company (997.5) 382.0 -361.1%

The basic loss per share and diluted loss per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were RMB5.51 cents (Six months ended 30 June 2018: earnings per share and diluted earnings per share of RMB2.08 cents).