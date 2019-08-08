Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 JUNE 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

This announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 Interim Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of interim results.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/, respectively.

1

2019 Interim Report

CONTENTS

Financial and Operating Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Chairman's Letter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

CEO's Letter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Management Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Independent Auditors' Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

42

Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44

Information Provided in Accordance with the Listing Rules . . . . . . . . . . . . .

93

Statement of Responsibility for this Interim Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103

Forward-lookingStatements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104

Glossary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105

Corporate Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

112

- 2 -

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months ended

30 June

USD million (unless otherwise specified)

2019

2018

Revenue

4,736

4,997

Adjusted EBITDA

528

1,124

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.1%

22.5%

Share of Profits of Associates and joint ventures

767

493

Pre-tax Profit

648

1,017

Net Profit

558

952

Net Profit margin

11.8%

19.1%

Adjusted Net (Loss)/Profit

(98)

535

Adjusted Net (Loss)/Profit margin

(2.1%)

10.7%

Recurring Net Profit

599

971

Recurring Net Profit margin

12.6%

19.4%

Profit per Share (USD)

0.0367

0.0627

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Total assets

17,319

15,777

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

6,236

5,209

Net Debt

7,520

7,442

- 3 -

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you RUSAL's 2019 Interim report.

I am happy to report that following a rather challenging year, RUSAL has managed to move forward, prioritizing innovation and technological development whilst also focusing on the issues of sustainability and environmental protection that come hand in hand.

Developing a low-carbon footprint aluminium has been one of the Company's priorities, as we continue to pioneer new technology, which is focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and will support our target of at least 95% renewable hydropower or other carbon free power generation by 2025.

As the Chairman of a Company with environmental protection driving our strategy, I am pleased to see a growing number of international corporations across a range of industries taking responsibility in the fight against climate change and understanding the impact they can have on the world. We welcome these changing attitudes and with RUSAL's low-carbonnext-generation brand ALLOW - a cleaner, greener, sustainable aluminium brand, launched back in 2017, we are also trying to position ourselves at the forefront of industry efforts to move away from generating carbon emissions. The metal produced under the ALLOW brand is certified and independently verified as being within the declared carbon footprint level of 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per tonne of aluminium produced. This is quite an achievement considering the world average level is approximately three times more.

In late 2018, the Company decided to commit to the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests, which would restore 350 million hectares of forests around the world by 2030 in response to the damaging effects of climate change. As part of this, we have been implementing a large-scale project to restore and protect forests, which aligns with our targets to reduce our carbon footprint. This project, called Green Million, involves planting more than 1 million trees in various parts of Russia, including the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions in Siberia, and putting measures in place to protect forests from fires and illegal logging.

Our sustainable initiatives were recently recognized by a study by Bloomberg Intelligence, which named RUSAL as the cleanest aluminium producer among the top five global aluminium producers, having reduced our carbon emissions by 53% in the period between 1990-2015. We are always working hard to further improve these statistics, but this is definitely a step in the right direction and is testament to our focus on clean energy.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The name of the company after redomicile and ..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Publication of base prospectus supplement
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) refreshment of general mand..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions in relation to the ..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside Information - Unaudited Results for th..
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - form 10-q
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Determination of the offering size and offer ..
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information - unaudited results for th..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.96%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.53%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.51%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group