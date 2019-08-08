Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present to you RUSAL's 2019 Interim report.

I am happy to report that following a rather challenging year, RUSAL has managed to move forward, prioritizing innovation and technological development whilst also focusing on the issues of sustainability and environmental protection that come hand in hand.

Developing a low-carbon footprint aluminium has been one of the Company's priorities, as we continue to pioneer new technology, which is focused on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and will support our target of at least 95% renewable hydropower or other carbon free power generation by 2025.

As the Chairman of a Company with environmental protection driving our strategy, I am pleased to see a growing number of international corporations across a range of industries taking responsibility in the fight against climate change and understanding the impact they can have on the world. We welcome these changing attitudes and with RUSAL's low-carbonnext-generation brand ALLOW - a cleaner, greener, sustainable aluminium brand, launched back in 2017, we are also trying to position ourselves at the forefront of industry efforts to move away from generating carbon emissions. The metal produced under the ALLOW brand is certified and independently verified as being within the declared carbon footprint level of 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per tonne of aluminium produced. This is quite an achievement considering the world average level is approximately three times more.

In late 2018, the Company decided to commit to the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests, which would restore 350 million hectares of forests around the world by 2030 in response to the damaging effects of climate change. As part of this, we have been implementing a large-scale project to restore and protect forests, which aligns with our targets to reduce our carbon footprint. This project, called Green Million, involves planting more than 1 million trees in various parts of Russia, including the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions in Siberia, and putting measures in place to protect forests from fires and illegal logging.

Our sustainable initiatives were recently recognized by a study by Bloomberg Intelligence, which named RUSAL as the cleanest aluminium producer among the top five global aluminium producers, having reduced our carbon emissions by 53% in the period between 1990-2015. We are always working hard to further improve these statistics, but this is definitely a step in the right direction and is testament to our focus on clean energy.