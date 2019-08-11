Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
SUMMARY
Operating revenue for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB9,440,723,000, representing an increase of 40% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
Operating profit for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,938,564,000, representing an increase of 33% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,196,369,000, representing an increase of 59% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
Basic earnings per share for the first half of year 2019 was RMB0.27.
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"), together with comparative unaudited financial data for the corresponding period in 2018. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been approved by the Board and reviewed by the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
3(a)
9,440,723
6,759,414
Cost of sales
(6,159,135)
(4,375,319)
Gross profit
3,281,588
2,384,095
Other income
5
183,397
203,019
Other net expenses
6
(72,778)
(3,343)
Reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables, net
2,282
6,870
Reversal of impairment losses on other receivables, net
2,031
5,795
Loss from suspension of production
(430,992)
(433,370)
Selling and marketing expenses
(274,092)
(201,132)
Administrative expenses
(752,872)
(506,682)
Profit from operations
1,938,564
1,455,252
Finance costs
7a
(243,812)
(400,845)
Share of results of associates
19,195
8,901
Profit before taxation
1,713,947
1,063,308
Income tax expense
8
(508,306)
(352,201)
Profit for the period
1,205,641
711,107
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
1,196,369
751,766
Non-controlling interests
9,272
(40,659)
Profit for the period
1,205,641
711,107
Earnings per share
9
Basic (RMB)
0.27
0.22
Diluted (RMB)
0.27
0.22
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the period
1,205,641
711,107
Other comprehensive expense for the period
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation
(1,601)
(67,226)
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,204,040
643,881
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
1,194,768
684,540
Non-controlling interests
9,272
(40,659)
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,204,040
643,881
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019 - Unaudited
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Fixed assets
- Property, plant and equipment
15,783,641
15,922,070
- Land lease prepayments
-
2,208,691
Right-of-use assets
2,289,022
-
18,072,663
18,130,761
Intangible assets
868,198
894,663
Goodwill
14,223
14,223
Other financial assets
141,630
73,391
Interests in associates
331,319
315,063
Deferred tax assets
178,032
159,649
Other long-term assets
646,191
626,907
20,252,256
20,214,657
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
1,951,336
1,458,828
Trade and bills receivables
10
2,305,062
2,126,724
Other receivables and prepayments
11
767,347
692,050
Derivative component of convertible bonds
18
172,969
246,204
Restricted bank deposits
12
20,666
30,307
Bank balances and cash
1,355,798
1,303,943
6,573,178
5,858,056
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans - amount due within one year
13
2,693,005
4,299,350
Other borrowings
14
204,909
281,159
Current portion of long-term bonds
15
1,194,750
1,338,000
Trade payables
16
3,739,873
3,240,134
Other payables and accrued expenses
17
2,775,802
3,042,205
Contract liabilities
763,767
644,759
Lease liabilities
6,167
-
Taxation payable
406,321
382,577
11,784,594
13,228,184
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(5,211,416)
(7,370,128)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
15,040,840
12,844,529
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019 - Unaudited
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans - amount due after one year
13
1,421,000
-
Other borrowings
14
430,818
496,727
Long-term bonds
15
973,000
1,371,500
Defined benefit obligations
136,640
136,640
Deferred income
242,028
248,303
Long-term payables
271,575
280,487
Lease liabilities
70,556
-
Deferred tax liabilities
86,886
91,436
Convertible bonds
18
634,087
633,100
4,266,590
3,258,193
NET ASSETS
10,774,250
9,586,336
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
295,671
295,671
Share premium
8,235,037
8,235,037
Share capital and Share premium
8,530,708
8,530,708
Other reserves
2,186,308
991,540
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
10,717,016
9,522,248
Non-controlling interests
57,234
64,088
TOTAL EQUITY
10,774,250
9,586,336
