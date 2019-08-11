Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

SUMMARY

  • Operating revenue for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB9,440,723,000, representing an increase of 40% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
  • Operating profit for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,938,564,000, representing an increase of 33% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
  • Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,196,369,000, representing an increase of 59% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
  • Basic earnings per share for the first half of year 2019 was RMB0.27.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"), together with comparative unaudited financial data for the corresponding period in 2018. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been approved by the Board and reviewed by the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3(a)

9,440,723

6,759,414

Cost of sales

(6,159,135)

(4,375,319)

Gross profit

3,281,588

2,384,095

Other income

5

183,397

203,019

Other net expenses

6

(72,778)

(3,343)

Reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables, net

2,282

6,870

Reversal of impairment losses on other receivables, net

2,031

5,795

Loss from suspension of production

(430,992)

(433,370)

Selling and marketing expenses

(274,092)

(201,132)

Administrative expenses

(752,872)

(506,682)

Profit from operations

1,938,564

1,455,252

Finance costs

7a

(243,812)

(400,845)

Share of results of associates

19,195

8,901

Profit before taxation

1,713,947

1,063,308

Income tax expense

8

(508,306)

(352,201)

Profit for the period

1,205,641

711,107

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

1,196,369

751,766

Non-controlling interests

9,272

(40,659)

Profit for the period

1,205,641

711,107

Earnings per share

9

Basic (RMB)

0.27

0.22

Diluted (RMB)

0.27

0.22

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the period

1,205,641

711,107

Other comprehensive expense for the period

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation

(1,601)

(67,226)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,204,040

643,881

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

1,194,768

684,540

Non-controlling interests

9,272

(40,659)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,204,040

643,881

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019 - Unaudited

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Fixed assets

- Property, plant and equipment

15,783,641

15,922,070

- Land lease prepayments

-

2,208,691

Right-of-use assets

2,289,022

-

18,072,663

18,130,761

Intangible assets

868,198

894,663

Goodwill

14,223

14,223

Other financial assets

141,630

73,391

Interests in associates

331,319

315,063

Deferred tax assets

178,032

159,649

Other long-term assets

646,191

626,907

20,252,256

20,214,657

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

1,951,336

1,458,828

Trade and bills receivables

10

2,305,062

2,126,724

Other receivables and prepayments

11

767,347

692,050

Derivative component of convertible bonds

18

172,969

246,204

Restricted bank deposits

12

20,666

30,307

Bank balances and cash

1,355,798

1,303,943

6,573,178

5,858,056

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank loans - amount due within one year

13

2,693,005

4,299,350

Other borrowings

14

204,909

281,159

Current portion of long-term bonds

15

1,194,750

1,338,000

Trade payables

16

3,739,873

3,240,134

Other payables and accrued expenses

17

2,775,802

3,042,205

Contract liabilities

763,767

644,759

Lease liabilities

6,167

-

Taxation payable

406,321

382,577

11,784,594

13,228,184

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(5,211,416)

(7,370,128)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

15,040,840

12,844,529

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019 - Unaudited

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank loans - amount due after one year

13

1,421,000

-

Other borrowings

14

430,818

496,727

Long-term bonds

15

973,000

1,371,500

Defined benefit obligations

136,640

136,640

Deferred income

242,028

248,303

Long-term payables

271,575

280,487

Lease liabilities

70,556

-

Deferred tax liabilities

86,886

91,436

Convertible bonds

18

634,087

633,100

4,266,590

3,258,193

NET ASSETS

10,774,250

9,586,336

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

295,671

295,671

Share premium

8,235,037

8,235,037

Share capital and Share premium

8,530,708

8,530,708

Other reserves

2,186,308

991,540

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

10,717,016

9,522,248

Non-controlling interests

57,234

64,088

TOTAL EQUITY

10,774,250

9,586,336

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Income Statement Evolution
