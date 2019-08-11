Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

SUMMARY

Operating revenue for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB9,440,723,000, representing an increase of 40% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;

Operating profit for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,938,564,000, representing an increase of 33% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the first half of year 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,196,369,000, representing an increase of 59% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;

Basic earnings per share for the first half of year 2019 was RMB0.27.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"), together with comparative unaudited financial data for the corresponding period in 2018. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been approved by the Board and reviewed by the audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").