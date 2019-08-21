Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/21/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINOMEDIA HOLDING LIMITED

中 視 金 橋 國 際 傳 媒 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00623)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the

For the

six months ended

six months ended

RMB'000

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Change (%)

Revenue

656,714

819,066

-20%

(Loss)/profit from operations

(105,059)

67,898

-255%

(Loss)/profit attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

(96,792)

41,882

-331%

(Losses)/earnings per share

(0.196)

- Basic and diluted (RMB)

0.082

-339%

REVENUE

For the

For the

six months ended

six months ended

RMB'000

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Change (%)

TV media resources management

525,242

730,736

-28%

Integrated communication services

and Content operations

50,687

32,962

+54%

Digital marketing and Internet media

56,101

33,967

+65%

Rental income

29,749

28,853

+3%

Sales taxes and surcharges

(5,065)

(7,452)

-32%

656,714

819,066

- 1 -

The board of directors (the "Board") of SinoMedia Holding Limited ("SinoMedia" or the "Company") announces the unaudited results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for previous period.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

656,714

819,066

Cost of services

(694,798)

(669,970)

Gross (loss)/profit

(38,084)

149,096

Other revenue

4

2,114

373

Selling and marketing expenses

(26,750)

(29,631)

General and administrative expenses

(42,339)

(51,940)

(Loss)/profit from operations

(105,059)

67,898

Finance income

5(a)

8,456

8,132

Finance costs

5(a)

(106)

(187)

Net finance income

8,350

7,945

(Loss)/profit before taxation

5

(96,709)

75,843

Income tax

6

-

(34,646)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(96,709)

41,197

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(96,792)

41,882

Non-controlling interests

83

(685)

(96,709)

41,197

(Losses)/earnings per share

7

Basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.196)

0.082

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Loss)/profit for the period

(96,709)

41,197

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange translation differences

(79)

762

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(79)

762

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(96,788)

41,959

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(96,871)

42,644

Non-controlling interests

83

(685)

(96,788)

41,959

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Audited

At 30 June At 31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

227,939

Property, plant and equipment

8

229,738

Investment property

569,977

576,684

Intangible assets

19,709

22,399

Goodwill

6,002

6,002

Trade and other receivables

9

815

865

Interests in associates

6,899

-

Other non-current financial assets

37,006

-

868,347

835,688

Current assets

1,737

Other current financial assets

1,737

Trade and other receivables

9

400,493

428,745

Pledged bank deposits

50

-

Time deposits with original maturity over

4,534

three months

8,514

Cash and cash equivalents

593,257

715,109

1,000,071

1,154,105

Current liabilities

129,389

Trade and other payables

10

121,656

Contract liabilities

274,916

241,275

Current taxation

10,470

37,508

Lease liabilities

2,194

-

416,969

400,439

Net current assets

583,102

753,666

Total assets less current liabilities

1,451,449

1,589,354

Non-current liabilities

596

Lease liabilities

-

NET ASSETS

1,450,853

1,589,354

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

510,981

Share capital

510,981

Reserves

946,796

1,085,380

Total equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

1,457,777

1,596,361

Non-controlling interests

(6,924)

(7,007)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,450,853

1,589,354

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • Basis of preparation
    The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), International Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. As Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong, are derived from and consistent with IFRSs, these financial statements also comply with HKFRSs. These financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements.

  • Changes in accounting policies
    The IASB/HKICPA has issued a new IFRS/HKFRS, IFRS/HKFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to IFRS/HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Except for IFRS/HKFRS 16, Leases, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in this interim financial report. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
    IFRS/HKFRS 16, Leases
    IFRS/HKFRS 16 replaces IAS/HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4,
    Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-useasset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from IAS/ HKAS 17 substantially unchanged.
    The Group has initially applied IFRS/HKFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of assets and liabilities at 1 January 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS/HKAS 17.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
