Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/21/2019 | 01:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SINOMEDIA HOLDING LIMITED
中 視 金 橋 國 際 傳 媒 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00623)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the
For the
six months ended
six months ended
RMB'000
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Change (%)
Revenue
656,714
819,066
-20%
(Loss)/profit from operations
(105,059)
67,898
-255%
(Loss)/profit attributable to equity
shareholders of the Company
(96,792)
41,882
-331%
(Losses)/earnings per share
(0.196)
- Basic and diluted (RMB)
0.082
-339%
REVENUE
For the
For the
six months ended
six months ended
RMB'000
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Change (%)
TV media resources management
525,242
730,736
-28%
Integrated communication services
and Content operations
50,687
32,962
+54%
Digital marketing and Internet media
56,101
33,967
+65%
Rental income
29,749
28,853
+3%
Sales taxes and surcharges
(5,065)
(7,452)
-32%
656,714
819,066
The board of directors (the "Board") of SinoMedia Holding Limited ("SinoMedia" or the "Company") announces the unaudited results and financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for previous period.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
656,714
819,066
Cost of services
(694,798)
(669,970)
Gross (loss)/profit
(38,084)
149,096
Other revenue
4
2,114
373
Selling and marketing expenses
(26,750)
(29,631)
General and administrative expenses
(42,339)
(51,940)
(Loss)/profit from operations
(105,059)
67,898
Finance income
5(a)
8,456
8,132
Finance costs
5(a)
(106)
(187)
Net finance income
8,350
7,945
(Loss)/profit before taxation
5
(96,709)
75,843
Income tax
6
-
(34,646)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(96,709)
41,197
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
(96,792)
41,882
Non-controlling interests
83
(685)
(96,709)
41,197
(Losses)/earnings per share
7
Basic and diluted (RMB)
(0.196)
0.082
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Loss)/profit for the period
(96,709)
41,197
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange translation differences
(79)
762
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(79)
762
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(96,788)
41,959
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
(96,871)
42,644
Non-controlling interests
83
(685)
(96,788)
41,959
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Audited
At 30 June At 31 December
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
227,939
Property, plant and equipment
8
229,738
Investment property
569,977
576,684
Intangible assets
19,709
22,399
Goodwill
6,002
6,002
Trade and other receivables
9
815
865
Interests in associates
6,899
-
Other non-current financial assets
37,006
-
868,347
835,688
Current assets
1,737
Other current financial assets
1,737
Trade and other receivables
9
400,493
428,745
Pledged bank deposits
50
-
Time deposits with original maturity over
4,534
three months
8,514
Cash and cash equivalents
593,257
715,109
1,000,071
1,154,105
Current liabilities
129,389
Trade and other payables
10
121,656
Contract liabilities
274,916
241,275
Current taxation
10,470
37,508
Lease liabilities
2,194
-
416,969
400,439
Net current assets
583,102
753,666
Total assets less current liabilities
1,451,449
1,589,354
Non-current liabilities
596
Lease liabilities
-
NET ASSETS
1,450,853
1,589,354
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
510,981
Share capital
510,981
Reserves
946,796
1,085,380
Total equity attributable to equity
shareholders of the Company
1,457,777
1,596,361
Non-controlling interests
(6,924)
(7,007)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,450,853
1,589,354
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), International Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. As Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong, are derived from and consistent with IFRSs, these financial statements also comply with HKFRSs. These financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements.
Changes in accounting policies
The IASB/HKICPA has issued a new IFRS/HKFRS, IFRS/HKFRS 16, Leases, and a number of amendments to IFRS/HKFRSs that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. Except for IFRS/HKFRS 16, Leases, none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented in this interim financial report. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period.
IFRS/HKFRS 16, Leases
IFRS/HKFRS 16 replaces IAS/HKAS 17, Leases, and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4,
Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease, HK(SIC) 15, Operating leases - incentives, and HK(SIC) 27, Evaluating the substance of transactions involving the legal form of a lease. It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise aright-of-useasset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less and leases of low value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from IAS/ HKAS 17 substantially unchanged.
The Group has initially applied IFRS/HKFRS 16 as from 1 January 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of assets and liabilities at 1 January 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS/HKAS 17.
