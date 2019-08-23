Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 2018) INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("AAC Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("1H 2019") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 ("1H 2018"). These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and the Company's audit and risk committee (the "Audit and Risk Committee") and approved by the Board on 23 August 2019. 2019 INTERIM RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED): (RMB Million) 1H 2019 1H 2018 YoY% 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 YoY% Revenue 7,568 8,424 -10% 3,815 3,786 1% Gross Profit 2,084 3,095 -33% 955 1,331 -28% Gross Profit Margin 27.5% 36.7% -9.2ppt 25.0% 35.2% -10.2ppt Net Profit 770 1,778 -57% 338 653 -48% Net Profit Margin 10.2% 21.1% -10.9ppt 8.9% 17.2% -8.3ppt Basic EPS (RMB) 0.64 1.46 -56% 0.28 0.54 -48% Dividend per share (HK$) 0.40 0.40 - - - - Share Numbers (Weighted average, million) 1,212 1,222 1,211 1,222 1

INTERIM REVIEW For the six months ended 30 June 2019, total revenue of the Group decreased 10% year-on-year to RMB7.57 billion. Revenue, for the three months ended 30 June 2019 ("second quarter"), showed an increase of 1% year-on-year to RMB3.82 billion, exhibiting a sequential improvement and mitigating the decline in the first quarter. Gross profit margin decreased by 9.2 percentage points from the same period of last year to 27.5%, as some new design solutions were in their early cycle and still gaining market share and yet to reach optimal scale. Net profit for the first half of 2019 declined by 57% year-on-year to RMB770 million, mainly due to reduced gross profit and increased research and development ("R&D") costs. The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share for 2019 (2018: HK$0.40), to pay in cash on 27 September 2019, to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members on 18 September 2019. Given that the Group is always committed to prudent financial management and strong operating cash flow with healthy gearing, it is expected that the Group would be able to control to enhance shareholders' return via dividends and share buybacks, despite an uncertain global economic outlook. During the period, the Group has spent a total of about HK$1.56 billion for paying dividends and repurchasing shares. The Group continued to make satisfactory progress on business development and R&D in the second quarter. For acoustics business, the entry-level super linear structure ("SLS") products have successfully penetrated into mid-tier Android models; for optical business, average monthly shipments have doubled year-on-year to almost 30 million units; for electromagnetic drives business, the stepper motor module has started mass production and shipment to mainstream Android customers, as a new revenue driver for the Group. As for patents, as of 30 June 2019, the Group owned 3,956 patents, an increase by 18% from 31 December 2018. The Group has reinforced the optical business as one of the key and strategic growth drivers for this year, amid its strong growth potential and economies of scale. In addition to expanding the production capacities of high-spec plastic lenses and hybrid optical modules, the Group has started the development plan of a new industrial park for smart manufacturing in China, accelerating the technical development and mass production of wafer-level glass ("WLG") lenses. The Group is proactively developing new imaging lens modules and building a new factory in Nanning, China for these innovative high-end periscope lens modules. Furthermore, the Imaging R&D Center in Finland will focus on developing innovative optical technologies and new applications. Our capabilities in imaging algorithm, high-spec cameras and periscope designs should enable the Group to be a leading integrated total solution provider of the optical business supply chain. 2

Meanwhile, the Group has presented various technological innovations and upgraded products in each business segment in the first half of 2019. In our annual technology Seminar, the Group débuted a series of leading solutions including classic SLS, high-end periscope lens solutions, upgraded haptic motors, and customized MEMS microphones; including TWS headphones, AR spectacles and automobile audio systems. In the Mobile World Congress, ahead of the 5G era, the Group unleashed six different 5G antenna solutions for mobile phone and base station. In the Consumer Electronics Show Asia, the Group joined Honda to present a brand-newon-board directional sound system for automobile. The Group believes that these technology innovations and solutions would be the new drivers for revenue and sustainable growth. PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS Acoustics business Affected by reduced global smartphone shipments, and extended cycles for specification innovations and upgrades, both ASP and volume were under pressure in the first half of 2019. Acoustics business revenue and gross profit margin in the first half of 2019 fell year-on-year by 15% and 7.4 percentage points respectively, to RMB3.65 billion and 30.1%. During the period, our SLS product platform continued to gain market share in Android smartphones. SLS accounted for 50% of total Android acoustics modules shipments in the second quarter, an increase from 35% in the first quarter. As scheduled, the "Entry level" SLS products' penetration in the high-end has been extended to the mid-tier segment. The Group has planned to gradually replace "Entry level" with an "Upgraded version" in the second half of 2019. Through this proprietary SLS technology platform, the Group is committed to deliver further sustainable specification upgrade for more precise and richer acoustic performance. Furthermore, newly launched "Classic Version", an effective technical breakthrough achieving a 30%-higher diaphragm amplitude than the "Upgraded Version", is already well received by the customers. Applications in customers' new products expected in the second half of 2019 should enhance the differentiation of users' experience and accelerate the specification upgrade adoption. Overall, the Group foresees an uptrend for both shipments and ASP of SLS products, and a potential improvement of gross margin of acoustics business in the second half of 2019. 3

Optics business Riding on improvements in capacity utilization and market penetration, optical business revenue in the first half of 2019 increased by 73% year-on-year to RMB417 million. The Group has successfully entered the plastic lens supply chain, and become one of the top three global suppliers. Average monthly shipments in the second quarter of 2019 almost doubled year-on-year, to almost 30 million units. The Group targets the average monthly shipments to further double to 60 million units and profitability to improve by the year-end. The Group is committed to the strategy of delivering higher specification plastic lens. Currently, the Group has successfully penetrated into more popular models of Android customers. Leveraging on the Group's proprietary moulding and full automation capabilities, the Group is targeting at higher-spec orders to improve capacity utilization and optimize production efficiency. By year-end and upon customers' recognition, the Group has planned for the production of its high-end hybrid designs with our unique WLG lens, and the acceleration of mass production. Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics Revenue in the first half of 2019 decreased by 12% year-on-year to RMB3.03 billion. Precision mechanics showed a significant revenue growth while that of electromagnetic drives declined. Despite the decline in ASP and shipment volume of major electromagnetic drives products, gross profit margin level has been maintained. The Group achieved targeted operational efficiency, attributed to its core proprietary technologies and competitive advantage of full automation. The precision mechanics business has successfully penetrated into more high-end Android models. This industry has a lower gross profit margin, weighing on the overall gross profit margin of this business segment, down 9.9 percentage points year-on-year to 29.7% in the first half of 2019. As a key player in electromagnetic drives products, the Group expects the x-axis haptic motors to further penetrate into more Android models in the second half of the year. Shipments next year are expected to see strong growth from approx. 20 million this year. In addition, the stepper motor module business has been rolled out with commencement of mass production. For precision mechanics, the Group's metal frame products have penetrated into more mainstream high-end Android models in the first half of 2019. In the second half of the year, the Group aims to win more orders, increasing capacity utilization and enhancing financial performance of this segment. The Group has accumulated valuable knowledge in electromagnetic technology over the years which would be a competitive advantage in its efforts to seize new market opportunities and expand market share. 4

MEMS Components In the first half of 2019, revenue from this Micro-electromechanical systems ("MEMS") microphones business segment increased by 11% year-on-year to RMB380 million, and gross profit margin increased by 4.1 percentage points year-on-year to 23.5%. MEMS microphones shipments and unit prices both showed an uptrend in the second quarter. In our efforts to improve gross profit margin, the Group has been working to increase the proportion of in-house MEMS dies and digital ASIC chips in our MEMS microphones. The Group would strive for and promote more upgrades in MEMS microphones' technology, and broaden its application to new devices such as those in the smart home market. PROSPECTS The global economy, as well as the consumer electronics market, are facing strong headwinds and uncertainties. Smartphone shipments in the first half of 2019 continued to decline, although such decline has moderated in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Upon the arrival of 5G era and smartphone upgrades, our technology leadership and competitive advantage will be reaffirmed. The Group is confident that our proprietary technology product platforms would help us grow our business from the new smartphones. With an optimal product mix and enhanced production efficiency, we are well placed to improve operating margins over time, and maximize the returns to our shareholders. 5

