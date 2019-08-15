Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Business overview

We are a pre-revenue drug development company currently focused on developing dorzagliatin,

first-in-class oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes (T2D). In the first half of 2019, we defined our strategic goal to become a global diabetes care company. We intend to establish dorzagliatin as a cornerstone therapy for diabetes, either as a monotherapy or in combination with other currently approved medicines.

We filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for dorzagliatin under Category 1.1 (New Drug) in 2012 and initiated a Phase Ia clinical study of our novel glucokinase activator dorzagliatin in September 2013. We also filed an IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for dorzagliatin in March 2015. Since then, we have completed five Phase I trials in China, two Phase I trials in the United States, and one Phase II trial in China. We are currently conducting two Phase III trials in China and two Phase I trials in the United States. Our Phase III registration trials began in July 2017, with dorzagliatin both as a monotherapy (HMM0301) and in combination with metformin (HMM0302).

To expand our market globally, we recently announced an updated pipeline to investigate the combination of dorzagliatin with several other medicines. Two Phase I trials began in the first half of 2019 in the United States, and are studying the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) characteristics of dorzagliatin in combination with sitagliptin (DPP-4 inhibitor) and empagliflozin (SGLT-2 inhibitor), respectively. We plan to initiate trials with several other available medicines to expand our dorzagliatin-driven portfolio.

In preparation for our eventual new drug application (NDA) submission for dorzagliatin with the NMPA, we completed the required active pharmaceutical ingredient commercial manufacturing process validation. We established the leadership team for our China Commercialization Strategy and Marketing (CSM) team for dorzagliatin in 2018, and have continued to grow our CSM team in 2019.

We are also developing mGLUR5, a potential novel drug candidate for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, or PD-LID.