Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
0
08/14/2019 | 07:57pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Persta Resources Inc.
(incorporated under the laws of Alberta with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3395)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Persta Resources Inc. (''Persta'' or the ''Company'') hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. All amounts in these unaudited interim results are stated in Canadian dollars (''C$'') unless indicated otherwise.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
C$ except boe amounts
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Production revenue
2,082,155
3,480,033
(40%)
7,147,466
8,913,957
(20%)
Trading revenue (net)
248,215
281,627
(12%)
218,708
295,448
(26%)
Operating netback(Note
1)
306,228
2,822,935
(89%)
2,330,373
5,954,727
(61%)
Adjusted EBITDA(Note
2)
(918,387)
1,593,673
(158%)
89,874
3,402,095
(97%)
Loss and total
comprehensive loss
(10,743,765)
(341,871)
3043%
(12,753,683)
(886,706)
1338%
Loss per share
(0.04)
(0.00)
100%
(0.04)
(0.00)
100%
Daily average sales volumes
(boe/d)
1,622
2,328
(30%)
2,341
2,772
(16%)
Notes:
Operating netback is defined as revenue less royalties, trading cost and operating costs. Operating netback is a non- IFRS financial measure. See''Non-IFRS Financial Measures'' of this announcement for further information.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before deduction of finance expenses, income taxes, depletion and depreciation, impairment losses and write-offs, transaction costs and share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See ''Non-IFRS Financial Measures'' of this announcement for further information.
- 1 -
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
C$ (Unaudited)
Note
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Oil and natural gas sales
5
2,082,155
3,480,033
7,147,466
8,913,957
Royalties
(213,726)
261,225
(872,161)
(578,353)
Net revenue from oil and
natural gas sales
1,868,429
3,741,258
6,275,305
8,335,604
Net trading revenue from
natural gas sales
5
248,215
281,627
218,708
295,448
Total net revenue
2,116,644
4,022,885
6,494,013
8,631,052
Expenses
Operating costs
(1,810,416)
(1,199,950)
(4,163,641)
(2,676,325)
General and administrative costs
(1,244,594)
(1,237,527)
(2,265,926)
(2,565,997)
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
(894,531)
(1,220,837)
(2,776,332)
(3,163,571)
Impairment losses and write-offs
3
(7,824,863)
-
(8,044,705)
-
Total expenses
(11,774,404)
(3,658,314)(17,250,606)
(8,405,893)
Loss from operations
(9,657,760)
364,571
(10,756,593)
225,159
Other income
20,980
7,265
26,429
13,365
Finance expenses
(1,106,985)
(713,707) (2,023,520)(1,125,230)
Loss before taxes
(10,743,765)
(341,871) (12,753,683)
(886,706)
Income taxes
6
-
-
-
-
Loss and comprehensive loss
(10,743,765)
(341,871)(12,753,683)
(886,706)
Loss per share
7
Basic and diluted
(0.04)
(0.00)
(0.04)
(0.00)
The accompanying notes form part of these condensed interim financial statements.
- 2 -
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
C$ (Unaudited)
Note
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,002,718
2,605,709
Accounts receivable
2
1,843,224
1,196,062
Prepaid expenses and deposits
726,782
796,744
Total current assets
3,572,724
4,598,515
Exploration and evaluation assets
43,310,620
43,484,822
Property, plant and equipment
3
44,515,014
55,498,465
Right of use assets
2,732,167
-
Total Assets
94,130,525
103,581,802
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4
6,300,019
6,038,478
Current portion of lease liabilities
508,006
-
Decommissioning liabilities
205,836
205,836
Total current liabilities
7,013,861
6,244,314
Other liabilities
887,969
4,225,734
Lease liabilities
2,350,802
-
Long term debt
20,430,385
23,063,945
Decommissioning liabilities
2,140,528
1,987,145
Total liabilities
32,823,544
35,521,138
Total shareholders' equity
61,306,981
68,060,664
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
94,130,525
103,581,802
The accompanying notes form part of these condensed interim financial statements.
- 3 -
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS IN RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT:
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019
1 BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The interim financial information set out in this announcement does not constitute the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 but is extracted from those unaudited draft condensed interim financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, including compliance with International Accounting Standard (''IAS'') 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The unaudited interim financial information was authorised for issue on August 14, 2019. The Company's accounting policies are described in note 3 to the December 31, 2018 audited annual financial statements. Those accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the condensed interim financial statements except as noted below.
Change in Accounting Policies
Leases
In January 2016, the IASB issued IFRS 16 Leases (''IFRS 16''), which replaces the existing IFRS guidance on leases: IAS 17 Leases (''IAS 17''). Under IAS 17, lessees were required to determine if the lease is a finance or operating lease, based on specified criteria of whether the lease transferred significantly all the risks and rewards associated with ownership of the underlying asset. Finance leases are recognized on the statement of financial position while operating leases are recognized in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss when the expense is incurred. Under IFRS 16, lessees must recognize a lease liability and a right-of-use asset for most lease contracts. The recognition of the present value of minimum lease payments for certain contracts previously classified as operating leases resulted in increases to assets, liabilities, depletion, depreciation and amortization, and finance expense, and decreases to production, operating and transportation expense and general and administrative expenses.
The Company has adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. The modified retrospective approach does not require restatement of prior period financial information as it recognizes the cumulative effect as an adjustment to opening retained earnings and applies the standard prospectively. Accordingly, comparative information in the Company's financial statements are not restated.
On adoption, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the Company's incremental borrowing rate on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability. For leases previously classified as operating leases, the Company applied the exemption not to recognize right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with a lease term of less than 12 months, excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics. On adoption, and as at June 30, 2019, the Company held no leases that were previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17, or leases where the Company was a lessor.
Financial Statement Impact
The recognition of the present value of minimum lease payments resulted in an additional C$3.05 million of right-of- use assets and associated lease liabilities at January 1, 2019. The Company has recognized lease liabilities in relation to lease arrangements previously disclosed as operating lease commitments under IAS 17 that meet the criteria of a lease under IFRS 16. Upon recognition, the Company's weighted average incremental borrowing rate used in measuring lease liabilities was 8.4%.
- 4 -
2 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
C$
2019
2018
Trade receivables
533,821
1,196,062
Other receivables
1,309,403
-
Total
1,843,224
1,196,062
Trade receivables comprise balances due through the sale of the Company's oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and condensate production. Other receivables include C$1.3 million for repayment of past costs incurred by the Company on its Voyager gas gathering system and pipeline project (refer to note 3).
Aging analysis of accounts receivable
As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the aging analysis of accounts receivable, based on the invoice date (or date of revenue recognition, if earlier) and net of allowance for doubtful debts, is as follows:
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
C$
2019
2018
Within 1 month
1,831,652
1,196,062
1 to 3 months
11,572
-
Over 3 months
-
-
Total
1,843,224
1,196,062
Trade receivables are to be collected within 25 days from the date of billing, other receivables are to be collected within 30 days of the date of billing.
Impairment of accounts receivable
Impairment losses in respect of accounts receivable are recorded using an allowance account unless the Company determines that recovery of the amount is remote, in which case the impairment loss is written off against receivables directly. No impairment loss has been recognized in respect of trade or other accounts receivable for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:56:05 UTC