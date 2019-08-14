Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS IN RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT:

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019

1 BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The interim financial information set out in this announcement does not constitute the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 but is extracted from those unaudited draft condensed interim financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, including compliance with International Accounting Standard (''IAS'') 34, Interim financial reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The unaudited interim financial information was authorised for issue on August 14, 2019. The Company's accounting policies are described in note 3 to the December 31, 2018 audited annual financial statements. Those accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the condensed interim financial statements except as noted below.

Change in Accounting Policies

Leases

In January 2016, the IASB issued IFRS 16 Leases (''IFRS 16''), which replaces the existing IFRS guidance on leases: IAS 17 Leases (''IAS 17''). Under IAS 17, lessees were required to determine if the lease is a finance or operating lease, based on specified criteria of whether the lease transferred significantly all the risks and rewards associated with ownership of the underlying asset. Finance leases are recognized on the statement of financial position while operating leases are recognized in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss when the expense is incurred. Under IFRS 16, lessees must recognize a lease liability and a right-of-use asset for most lease contracts. The recognition of the present value of minimum lease payments for certain contracts previously classified as operating leases resulted in increases to assets, liabilities, depletion, depreciation and amortization, and finance expense, and decreases to production, operating and transportation expense and general and administrative expenses.

The Company has adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. The modified retrospective approach does not require restatement of prior period financial information as it recognizes the cumulative effect as an adjustment to opening retained earnings and applies the standard prospectively. Accordingly, comparative information in the Company's financial statements are not restated.

On adoption, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments discounted using the Company's incremental borrowing rate on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability. For leases previously classified as operating leases, the Company applied the exemption not to recognize right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with a lease term of less than 12 months, excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics. On adoption, and as at June 30, 2019, the Company held no leases that were previously classified as finance leases under IAS 17, or leases where the Company was a lessor.

Financial Statement Impact

The recognition of the present value of minimum lease payments resulted in an additional C$3.05 million of right-of- use assets and associated lease liabilities at January 1, 2019. The Company has recognized lease liabilities in relation to lease arrangements previously disclosed as operating lease commitments under IAS 17 that meet the criteria of a lease under IFRS 16. Upon recognition, the Company's weighted average incremental borrowing rate used in measuring lease liabilities was 8.4%.