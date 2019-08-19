Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/19/2019 | 12:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Fosun Tourism Group
復星旅遊文化集團
(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1992)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
(UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
Revenue
9,062,701
6,667,416
Resorts and destination operations
5,997,090
5,396,340
Tourism-related property sales and construction services
1,766,547
18,730
Tourism and leisure services and solutions
1,299,064
1,252,346
Gross profit
3,015,671
1,798,502
Operating profit
1,202,011
14,562
Profit/(loss) before income tax
819,281
(186,084)
Profit/(loss) for the period
502,438
(134,614)
Profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company
490,019
(254,524)
Adjusted EBITDA
1,994,213
425,027
Adjusted net profit/(loss)
539,164
(53,318)
Earnings/(losses) per share - basic (in RMB)
0.40
(0.25)
Earnings/(losses) per share - diluted (in RMB)
0.39
(0.25)
Interim dividend per share (in HKD)
0.07
-
1
BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK
Our Group is one of the leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups and the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide, in terms of revenue in 2018 according to Frost & Sullivan Report. Our business volume of resorts and destination operations and tourism and leisure services and solutions (collectively as "tourism operation" ), at constant exchange rate, increased by 10.7% from RMB6,893.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB7,629.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, reached a record high in the last five years. Our revenues increased by 35.9% from RMB6,667.4 million to RMB9,062.7 million on a year-over-year basis compared with the same period last year. Gross profit increased from RMB1,798.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB3,015.71 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased from RMB425.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB1,994.21 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with adjusted EBITDA margin leveraged to 22.0%1. Profit attributable to equity holders was turned around with a net profit amounted to RMB490.01 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 against a net loss of RMB254.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 with significant contribution of profit attributable from tourism operation.
Our vision is to bring greater happiness to global families. Through our lifestyle proposition, "Everyday is FOLIDAY" , we seek to infuse concepts of tourism and leisure into everyday living, and provide tailor-made,one-stop solutions through our FOLIDAY global ecosystem. We continued to strengthen the attractiveness and distinctiveness of our resorts and tourism destinations with innovative and user-friendly solutions. We have further enhanced our ecosystem by offering one-stop products and solutions to meet the evolving preference of family customers and development synergies within the ecosystem. In addition, we continued to accelerate our customer-focused digital solutions with middle-office platform and intelligent hotel management systems and solutions.
RESORTS
Our resort business, which is operated under Club Med brand, has demonstrated a dynamic growth for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The business volume reached RMB6,929.8 million, increased by 5.0% on year-over-year and like-for-like basis. The business volume of EMEA, Americas and Asia increased by 1.4%, 14.3% and 7.9% for the first half of 2019, respectively, compared with the same period of last year. Certain key information with respect to our resort business is set out below:
As of
As of
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
Business Volume (RMB Millions)
6,929.8
6,603.0
Capacity of Resorts (in thousands)
6,219
6,082
Occupancy Rate by Bed
65.1%
67.0%
Average Daily Bed Rate (RMB)
1,388
1,311
Revenue per Bed (RMB)
904
879
1 We adopted IFRS 16 Leases on 1 January 2019 which capitalizes the present value of the remaining lease payment as right-of-use assets and calculate depreciation instead of recording lease expenses in current period. Details of IFRS 16 adoption and impact are set out in note 1.2 to financial statements. With the adoption of IFRS 16, for the six months ended 30 June 2019 gross profit increased by RMB124.8 million, adjusted EBITDA increased by RMB628.6 million, and profit attributable to equity holders decreased by approximately RMB53.3 million, respectively. Excluding the adoption impact of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA margin leveraged to 15.1%.
2
The dynamic growth was driven by the increase in Average Daily Bed Rate by 5.9% on a like-for- like basis as a result of popularity on the winter ski products and the increased capacities of 4&5 Trident resorts. Occupancy Rate by Bed is slightly impacted by the capacities ramp-up in 2018. The recurring EBITDA of resort operation increased to RMB1,393.61 million for the first half of 2019, compared to RMB728.7 million for the first half of 2018.
In light of the evolving trends in the industry, we have focused on the below initiatives:
Upscale - Enhancing upscale and premium offerings: We opened 5 resorts in 2018, including Club Med Arcs Panorama which opened in December 2018. In the first half of 2019, three resorts were under renovation and extension. Meanwhile, three resorts were reopened in the first half of 2019 after renovation and transformation. Two resorts with limited capacities were closed under lease agreements. The capacities with 4&5 Trident increased from 81.2% as of 30 June 2018 to 85.7% as of 30 June 2019. The following table sets out the Capacity of Resorts by type of resorts:
As of
As of
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
Type of resorts
' 000
' 000
Capacity
Mountain
1,509.0
1,565.5
Sun
4,421.9
4,301.5
Club Med Joyview
287.8
215.0
Total
6,218.7
6,082.0
4&5 Trident %
85.7%
81.2%
Our capital expenditure of resort business incurred in the first half of 2019 was approximately RMB309.0 million with positive free cash flow.
Globalization - Balancing markets and destinations to secure profitability: In the first half of 2019, the number of resort customers increased to 750,000, with 86.9% of customers stayed in 4&5 Trident resorts. Customer booking outside EMEA region increased to 53.5% in the first half of 2019 from 51.6% in the first half of 2018. Customers from America and Asia Pacific increased by 6.3%, 4.8%, respectively in the first half of 2019. Customers from Greater China increased from 120,239 in the first half of 2018 to 124,627 in the first half of 2019, keeping Greater China the second largestcustomer-contributingmarket. In addition, our resort capacities in Asia Pacific increased by 4.9% in the first half of 2019.
1 Please refer to the note on page 13 of the Management Discussion & Analysis section for detail.
3
Happy Digital & C2M Strategy - Digital on customer emotion amplification and operation efficiency: We have redesigned and innovated on customer path to facilitate the "before" and "after" stay experience. During the first half of 2019, direct sales proportion through the sales network of Club Med reached 63.5% in the first half of 2019. Conversion rates on mobile were leveraged by 20% as a result of optimization of 35 Club Med websites in 18 languages and extension of new online sales channels and platforms. In the first half of 2019, we launched a new Mobile APP program "My Happy Days" , featuring resort and activity guidance, onlinecheck-ins,activities reservations and social functions. In addition, we deployed anin-housedeveloped experience "Amazing Family" proposing uniqueparents-kidsbonding activities, together with a strong visual identity in various resorts. We have extensively deployed digital bracelets, new mobile applications with cashless payment, easy check in/out and other innovative solutions.
Ski Ecosystem - Leverage our strength as a top ski resort provider: We are the largest ski resort provider in Europe in terms of number of resorts in 2018. We operate 16 mountain resorts of Europe and 4 of Asia. Our Average Daily Bed Rate of mountain resorts increased by 8.9% in the first half of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Our Mountain resort Arcs Panorama, newly opened in December 2018, received great success in its first winter season with business volume amounted to RMB247.1 million in the first half of 2019. We plan to further leverage our strength not only in Alps region, but also in fast growing ski areas and massive potential customer markets with more mountain resorts to be opened and more related services and solutions to be provided under our strong brands. Club Med is also collaborating with global leading ski instructors, Ecole du Ski Francais (ESF), to deliver advanced skiing programs to China' s winter sports enthusiasts. The first Ski Academy powered by Club Med and ESF has settled in Beijing Lianhua Mountain ski resort, which is aimed to take ski and snowboarding instruction in Beijing to aworld-classlevel.
We opened a new Club Med Joyview resort - Yanqing in Beijing, China, in July 2019, which is a 4 Trident resort. We have strong pipelines to open new resorts in the future, including a resort in l' Alpe d' Huez in France, a new chalets-apartments in Grand Massif Samoëns Morillon in France and a resort located in Miches Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic which planned to open in 2019 and a seaside resort in Marbella, Spain, a resort on the Sainte Anne Island, Seychelles, a mountain resort La Rosiere in French Alps and a mountain resort in Quebec Charlevoix, Canada to open after 2019. In addition, we have signed several contracts to open new resorts in China in the next few years, including the Club Med resorts in the Lijiang and Taicang project.
As of 20 July 2019, the cumulative bookings for the six months ending 31 December 2019, expressed in terms of business volume, was up approximately 4.9% with all regions growing, compared to the bookings as of 20 July 2018, at constant exchange rate.
4
TOURISM DESTINATIONS
Atlantis Sanya1
Our first tourism destination project, Atlantis Sanya has become an iconic landmark for global tourists. As of 30 June 2019, there had been over 1.8 billion User Generated Contents ( "UGC" ) themed "Atlantis Sanya" on the mobile application "Tik Tok" . The business volume of tourism destination operation increased from RMB204.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB656.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 whilst the business volume for May and June increased by 36.6% compared with the same period last year. Customer visits to Atlantis Sanya in the first half of 2019 has increased to approximately 2.5 million from 883 thousand in the same period of 2018. In addition, the number of customer visits to Waterpark and Aquarium reached 502 thousand and 608 thousand respectively in the first half of 2019. We continue to enrich customer experiences in Atlantis Sanya with various tourism and entertainment services and solutions, including Miniversity, the show C in C Theatre, Foryou Ski (復遊雪) experience and entertainment events. To leverage operational efficiency and happy experience, we are implementing various digital solutions, including the facial recognition access to Aquarium and Waterpark and Fhoto (復遊拍) e-photo studios, etc. The adjusted EBITDA of Atlantis Sanya increased to RMB282.4 million in the first half of 2019 and its operation has contributed sound profit to the Group. The following table illustrates certain key operating information of Atlantis Sanya:
Period from
For the six
15 February
months ended
20181 to
Item
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Business Volume (RMB' 000)
656,034.4
204,898.6
Room Revenue (RMB' 000)
349,302.7
107,733.6
Other Operating Revenue (RMB' 000)2
306,731.7
97,165.0
Occupancy Rate by Room
62.0%
47.5%
Average Daily Rate by Room (RMB)
2,371.0
1,562.0
RevPar by Room (RMB)
1,469.0
742.0
In July 2019, the business volume of Atlantis Sanya operation increased by more than 20.0% compared with last year with robust growth in Room Revenue and Other Operating Revenue.
Atlantis Sanya includes 1,004 saleable residential vacation units, called Tang Residence, including 197 villas and 807 vacation apartments with 190 villas and 788 apartments presold. We delivered 764 apartments in 2018. For the first half of 2019, we delivered 23 apartments and 118 villas and recognized RMB1,770.2 million of contract liabilities as revenue. The remaining presold apartments and villas are expected to be transferred when the ownerships are transferred subject to applicable laws and regulations. For the apartments and villas sold, approximately 243 apartments and 8 villas were managed by us as accommodation facilities under Albion brand.
1
2
Atlantis Sanya is owned by the Group and managed by Kerzner, except for Tang Residence. It had its soft opening in February 2018 and officially opened on 29 April 2018.
This mainly includes (i) the revenue from the Aquarium and the Waterpark and (ii) the revenue from the food and beverage and other services provided.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:31:02 UTC