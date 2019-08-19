Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK

Our Group is one of the leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups and the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide, in terms of revenue in 2018 according to Frost & Sullivan Report. Our business volume of resorts and destination operations and tourism and leisure services and solutions (collectively as "tourism operation" ), at constant exchange rate, increased by 10.7% from RMB6,893.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB7,629.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, reached a record high in the last five years. Our revenues increased by 35.9% from RMB6,667.4 million to RMB9,062.7 million on a year-over-year basis compared with the same period last year. Gross profit increased from RMB1,798.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB3,015.71 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased from RMB425.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RMB1,994.21 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with adjusted EBITDA margin leveraged to 22.0%1. Profit attributable to equity holders was turned around with a net profit amounted to RMB490.01 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 against a net loss of RMB254.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 with significant contribution of profit attributable from tourism operation.

Our vision is to bring greater happiness to global families. Through our lifestyle proposition, "Everyday is FOLIDAY" , we seek to infuse concepts of tourism and leisure into everyday living, and provide tailor-made,one-stop solutions through our FOLIDAY global ecosystem. We continued to strengthen the attractiveness and distinctiveness of our resorts and tourism destinations with innovative and user-friendly solutions. We have further enhanced our ecosystem by offering one-stop products and solutions to meet the evolving preference of family customers and development synergies within the ecosystem. In addition, we continued to accelerate our customer-focused digital solutions with middle-office platform and intelligent hotel management systems and solutions.

RESORTS

Our resort business, which is operated under Club Med brand, has demonstrated a dynamic growth for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The business volume reached RMB6,929.8 million, increased by 5.0% on year-over-year and like-for-like basis. The business volume of EMEA, Americas and Asia increased by 1.4%, 14.3% and 7.9% for the first half of 2019, respectively, compared with the same period of last year. Certain key information with respect to our resort business is set out below:

As of As of 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Business Volume (RMB Millions) 6,929.8 6,603.0 Capacity of Resorts (in thousands) 6,219 6,082 Occupancy Rate by Bed 65.1% 67.0% Average Daily Bed Rate (RMB) 1,388 1,311 Revenue per Bed (RMB) 904 879

1 We adopted IFRS 16 Leases on 1 January 2019 which capitalizes the present value of the remaining lease payment as right-of-use assets and calculate depreciation instead of recording lease expenses in current period. Details of IFRS 16 adoption and impact are set out in note 1.2 to financial statements. With the adoption of IFRS 16, for the six months ended 30 June 2019 gross profit increased by RMB124.8 million, adjusted EBITDA increased by RMB628.6 million, and profit attributable to equity holders decreased by approximately RMB53.3 million, respectively. Excluding the adoption impact of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA margin leveraged to 15.1%.