Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock code: 11)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019

 Attributable profit up 8% to HK$13,656m (HK$12,647m for the first half of 2018).

 Profit before tax up 7% to HK$15,894m (HK$14,864m for the first half of 2018).

 Operating profit up 6% to HK$15,561m (HK$14,662m for the first half of 2018).

 Operating profit excluding change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges up 8% to HK$16,071m (HK$14,900m for the first half of 2018).

 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity of 17.0% (17.4% for the first half of 2018).

 Earnings per share up 5% to HK$6.98 per share (HK$6.62 per share for the first half of 2018).

 Second interim dividend of HK$1.40 per share; total dividends of HK$2.80 per share for the first half of 2019 (HK$2.60 per share for the first half of 2018).

 Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') capital ratio of 16.4%, tier 1 ('T1') capital ratio of 18.2% and total capital ratio of 20.4% at 30 June 2019 (CET1 capital ratio of 16.6%, T1 capital ratio of 17.8% and total capital ratio of 20.2% at 31 December 2018).

 Cost efficiency ratio of 28.2% (27.7% for the first half of 2018).

Within this document, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China has been referred to as 'Hong Kong'. The abbreviations 'HK$m' and 'HK$bn' represent millions and billions of Hong Kong dollars respectively.

ContentsThe financial information in this announcement is based on the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Hang Seng Bank Limited ('the Bank') and its subsidiaries ('the Group') for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

1 Highlights of Results*

2 Contents

4 Chairman's Comment*

6 Chief Executive's Review*

9 Results Summary

14 Segmental Analysis

19 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

20 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

21 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

22 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

25 Financial Review 25 Net interest income 26 Net fee income 27 Net income from financial instruments measured at fair value 27 Other operating income 28 Analysis of income from wealth management business 29 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 29 Operating expenses 30 Tax expense 30 Earnings per share - basic and diluted 30 Dividends/Distribution 31 Segmental analysis 33 Trading assets 33 Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value 33 Loans and advances to customers 34 Reconciliation of gross exposure and allowances/provision for loans and advances to banks and customers including loan commitments and financial guarantees 35 Overdue loans and advances to customers 35 Rescheduled loans and advances to customers 36 Gross loans and advances to customers by industry sector 37 Financial investments 37 Intangible assets 38 Other assets 38 Current, savings and other deposit accounts 38 Certificates of deposit and other debt securities in issue 39 Trading liabilities 39 Financial liabilities designated at fair value 39 Other liabilities 40 Shareholders' equity 40 Capital management 43 Liquidity information 43 Contingent liabilities and commitments



2

Contents (continued)

44

Additional Information

44 Statutory financial statements and accounting policies 45 Future accounting standard development 45 Comparative figures 45 Ultimate holding company 45 Register of shareholders 46 Corporate governance principles and practices 46 Board of Directors 46 Announcement and Interim Report 46 Other financial information * Where possible, percentages in this section have been rounded to the nearest percentage point to facilitate easy reading. Percentage-based indicators remain at 1 or 2 decimal places as appropriate. 3

Comment by Raymond Ch'ien, Chairman

In a challenging operating environment, Hang Seng maintained good business momentum in the first half of 2019. We continued with transformative initiatives to enhance the customer experience. More investments in technology, operational infrastructure and our people supported the launch of new in-branch service models and the expanding functionality of our digital platforms, particularly our mobile banking app.

We continue to move closer to our vision for a fully integrated multi-channel service that allows customers to manage their banking in a way that best suits their lifestyle and needs. Our progress is enabling us to better leverage our existing competitive strengths, take advantage of new business opportunities and advance our market leadership for innovation in the banking industry, which is undergoing rapid change.

The Bank's solid first-half results affirm the soundness of our strategy.

Attributable profit increased by 8% to HK$13,656m. Earnings per share rose by 5% to HK$6.98 per share. Compared with the second half of 2018, attributable profit and earnings per share were up 18% and 19% respectively.

Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity was 17.0%, compared with 17.4% and 14.9% for the first and second halves of 2018. Return on average total assets was 1.7%, compared with 1.7% and 1.5% for the first and second halves of the previous year.

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of HK$1.40 per share. This brings the total distribution for the first half of 2019 to HK$2.80 per share, compared with HK$2.60 per share for the same period in 2018.

Economic Outlook

Signs of a global slowdown have begun to emerge and the world's major central banks have adopted an increasingly dovish stance in the face of continuing uncertainties over international trade and other geopolitical factors.

With its highly open economy, Hong Kong is susceptible to these developments. After reaching a seven-year high of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2018, the city's economic growth has since slowed to just 0.6% in the first and second quarters this year. With unemployment continuing to hold steady at a multi-year low, the tightness of the labour market will help to support the domestic economy, but downshifts in retail sales and trade growth signal that the economic environment will remain challenging. We forecast full-year GDP growth of between 1% and 1.5% for 2019, down from the 3% recorded for 2018.

Mainland China's economic expansion averaged 6.3% in the first half of the year, compared with 6.6% for 2018. While trade and manufacturing activity have softened, reflecting the impact of developments in the external environment, retail sales growth has been relatively stable. As the Mainland's economy shifts towards a greater reliance on services, private spending will continue to play an important role in driving broader growth. At the same time, the government is likely to maintain its programme of economic stimulus policies. We anticipate full-year GDP growth of between 6.2% and 6.4% for 2019, compared with 6.6% for 2018.

4

(continued)

Comment by Raymond Ch'ien, Chairman (continued)

Economic Outlook (continued)

In a fluid operating environment, we will continue to face new challenges. Our strategy for sustainable growth is simple: we will deliver customer-centric service excellence through investment and innovation to further leverage and amplify the competitive strengths that make us a market leader. These strengths include our large customer base, extensive network of service touchpoints, Greater Bay Area expertise and the trusted Hang Seng brand. By being innovative and steadfast in equal measure, we will expand and deepen relationships with new and existing customers and create long-term value for shareholders.

5