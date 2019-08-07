Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/06
244.8 HKD   -1.21%
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

HK$ million

HK$ million

Revenue

3,997.0

4,177.4

- 4.3%

Profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company

952.7

1,214.0

- 21.5%

Earnings per Share - Basic

12.07

HK cents

16.35

HK cents

- 26.2%

Interim dividend per Share

5.5

HK cents

8.0

HK cents

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Xinyi Solar") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019" or the "Period"), together with the comparative figures for the six months ended

30 June 2018 ("1H2018"), as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

3

3,997,036

4,177,429

Cost of sales

7

(2,425,052)

(2,399,282)

Gross profit

1,571,984

1,778,147

Other income

4

63,691

89,162

Other gains/(losses), net

5

1,407

(25,567)

Selling and marketing expenses

7

(125,777)

(128,711)

Administrative and other operating expenses

7

(219,921)

(187,840)

Operating profit

1,291,384

1,525,191

Finance income

6

10,257

4,320

Finance costs

6

(156,025)

(115,439)

Share of profits of a joint venture

13

14,594

20,092

Share of losses of associates

(94)

(117)

Profit before income tax

1,160,116

1,434,047

Income tax expense

8

(91,539)

(125,348)

Profit for the period

1,068,577

1,308,699

Profit for the period attributable to:

- the equity holders of the Company

952,716

1,213,953

- non-controlling interests

115,861

94,746

1,068,577

1,308,699

Earnings per share attributable to

the equity holders of the Company

(Expressed in HK cents per Share)

- Basic

9

12.07

16.35

- Diluted

9

12.07

16.34

Details of interim dividends for the period are disclosed in note 10.

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Profit for the period

1,068,577

1,308,699

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(58,981)

(246,214)

Share of other comprehensive income of a joint venture

accounted for under equity method

- Share of currency translation differences

(2,397)

(5,729)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,007,199

1,056,756

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to:

- the equity holders of the Company

851,998

990,329

- non-controlling interests

155,201

66,427

1,007,199

1,056,756

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at

30 June 31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

16,588,685

15,804,382

Right-of-use assets

2(a),12

1,030,066

-

Land use rights

2(a)

-

319,877

Prepayments for property, plant and equipment

15

315,990

244,106

Prepayments for land use rights and operating leases

15

-

91,118

Interests in a joint venture

13

351,015

358,296

Investments in associates

75,029

75,123

Finance lease receivables

192,014

187,806

Deferred income tax assets

38,418

4,107

Goodwill

10,471

4,485

Total non-current assets

18,601,688

17,089,300

Current assets

Inventories

452,361

429,576

Contract assets

44,852

56,122

Trade and bills receivables

14

5,204,090

4,153,804

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

15

1,223,265

1,370,339

Finance lease receivables

5,845

5,355

Amount due from a joint venture

21(b)

3,162

4,131

Cash and cash equivalents

4,351,525

783,873

Total current assets

11,285,100

6,803,200

Total assets

29,886,788

23,892,500

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to the equity

holders of the Company

Share capital

17

804,768

765,969

Other reserves

4,203,814

2,232,726

Retained earnings

8,387,830

7,435,114

13,396,412

10,433,809

Non-controlling interests

4,392,953

1,625,109

Total equity

17,789,365

12,058,918

- 4 -

As at

30 June 31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

18

4,690,062

4,996,500

Lease liabilities

2(a)

555,072

-

Other payables

16

95,075

89,125

Deferred income tax liabilities

10,558

10,608

Total non-current liabilities

5,350,767

5,096,233

Current liabilities

Bank borrowings

18

3,262,702

3,773,009

Trade and other payables

16

2,897,774

2,780,434

Contract liabilities

24,801

33,978

Lease liabilities

2(a)

39,568

-

Amounts due to related companies

21(b)

81,896

101,687

Dividend payable

337,992

-

Current income tax liabilities

101,923

48,241

Total current liabilities

6,746,656

6,737,349

Total liabilities

12,097,423

11,833,582

Total equity and liabilities

29,886,788

23,892,500

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
05:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - update on major tran..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second notice of extraordinary general meetin..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the Progress of Resumption of..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the six mont..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of principal place of business in hong..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 963 M
EBIT 2019 12 111 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.09%39 189
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.23%50 757
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.43%27 962
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG19.68%25 775
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 022
NASDAQ15.68%15 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group