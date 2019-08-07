Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00968)
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
HK$ million
HK$ million
Revenue
3,997.0
4,177.4
- 4.3%
Profit attributable to equity
holders of the Company
952.7
1,214.0
- 21.5%
Earnings per Share - Basic
12.07
HK cents
16.35
HK cents
- 26.2%
Interim dividend per Share
5.5
HK cents
8.0
HK cents
- 1 -
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Xinyi Solar") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019" or the "Period"), together with the comparative figures for the six months ended
30 June 2018 ("1H2018"), as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
3
3,997,036
4,177,429
Cost of sales
7
(2,425,052)
(2,399,282)
Gross profit
1,571,984
1,778,147
Other income
4
63,691
89,162
Other gains/(losses), net
5
1,407
(25,567)
Selling and marketing expenses
7
(125,777)
(128,711)
Administrative and other operating expenses
7
(219,921)
(187,840)
Operating profit
1,291,384
1,525,191
Finance income
6
10,257
4,320
Finance costs
6
(156,025)
(115,439)
Share of profits of a joint venture
13
14,594
20,092
Share of losses of associates
(94)
(117)
Profit before income tax
1,160,116
1,434,047
Income tax expense
8
(91,539)
(125,348)
Profit for the period
1,068,577
1,308,699
Profit for the period attributable to:
- the equity holders of the Company
952,716
1,213,953
- non-controlling interests
115,861
94,746
1,068,577
1,308,699
Earnings per share attributable to
the equity holders of the Company
(Expressed in HK cents per Share)
- Basic
9
12.07
16.35
- Diluted
9
12.07
16.34
Details of interim dividends for the period are disclosed in note 10.
- 2 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Six months ended 30 June
20192018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Profit for the period
1,068,577
1,308,699
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
(58,981)
(246,214)
Share of other comprehensive income of a joint venture
accounted for under equity method
- Share of currency translation differences
(2,397)
(5,729)
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,007,199
1,056,756
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to:
- the equity holders of the Company
851,998
990,329
- non-controlling interests
155,201
66,427
1,007,199
1,056,756
- 3 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at
30 June 31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
16,588,685
15,804,382
Right-of-use assets
2(a),12
1,030,066
-
Land use rights
2(a)
-
319,877
Prepayments for property, plant and equipment
15
315,990
244,106
Prepayments for land use rights and operating leases
15
-
91,118
Interests in a joint venture
13
351,015
358,296
Investments in associates
75,029
75,123
Finance lease receivables
192,014
187,806
Deferred income tax assets
38,418
4,107
Goodwill
10,471
4,485
Total non-current assets
18,601,688
17,089,300
Current assets
Inventories
452,361
429,576
Contract assets
44,852
56,122
Trade and bills receivables
14
5,204,090
4,153,804
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
15
1,223,265
1,370,339
Finance lease receivables
5,845
5,355
Amount due from a joint venture
21(b)
3,162
4,131
Cash and cash equivalents
4,351,525
783,873
Total current assets
11,285,100
6,803,200
Total assets
29,886,788
23,892,500
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to the equity
holders of the Company
Share capital
17
804,768
765,969
Other reserves
4,203,814
2,232,726
Retained earnings
8,387,830
7,435,114
13,396,412
10,433,809
Non-controlling interests
4,392,953
1,625,109
Total equity
17,789,365
12,058,918
- 4 -
As at
30 June 31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
18
4,690,062
4,996,500
Lease liabilities
2(a)
555,072
-
Other payables
16
95,075
89,125
Deferred income tax liabilities
10,558
10,608
Total non-current liabilities
5,350,767
5,096,233
Current liabilities
Bank borrowings
18
3,262,702
3,773,009
Trade and other payables
16
2,897,774
2,780,434
Contract liabilities
24,801
33,978
Lease liabilities
2(a)
39,568
-
Amounts due to related companies
21(b)
81,896
101,687
Dividend payable
337,992
-
Current income tax liabilities
101,923
48,241
Total current liabilities
6,746,656
6,737,349
Total liabilities
12,097,423
11,833,582
Total equity and liabilities
29,886,788
23,892,500
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:01 UTC