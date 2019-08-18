Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.
朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 106)
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT
The net profit for the first half of the year was RMB460.7 million, representing an increase of 25.0% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
The net core earnings for the first half of the year was RMB454.4 million, representing an increase of 39.1% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
Net profit margin increased to 22.0%, representing an increase of 3.8 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period of last year; gross profit margin was 25.9%, remained stable as compared with corresponding period of last year; off- balance sheet gross profit margin of joint ventures or associates' projects was 33.9%, representing an increase of 9.3 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period of last year; and
Net profit of joint ventures or associates attributable to the Group for the first half of the year was RMB389.4 million, representing an increase of 114.5% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") would like to present the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated results have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee").
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing operations
Revenue
4, 5
2,091,075
2,018,351
Cost of sales and services
(1,550,178)
(1,501,647)
Gross profit
540,897
516,704
Other income
6
138,637
69,235
Selling expenses
(77,776)
(64,166)
Administrative expenses
(307,823)
(191,386)
Fair value gain on investment properties
13(b)
3,670
2,480
Other gains/(losses), net
7
34,707
191,849
Operating profit
332,312
524,716
Finance income
8
13,415
10,286
Finance costs
8
(156,737)
(160,998)
Finance costs, net
8
(143,322)
(150,712)
Share of net profit of associates
14
398,589
140,520
Share of net (loss)/profit of joint ventures
10, 15
(9,192)
41,016
Profit before income tax
578,387
555,540
Income tax expenses
9
(131,937)
(148,679)
Profit from continuing operations
446,450
406,861
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operation
10
14,280
(38,222)
Profit for the period
460,730
368,639
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
- Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(4,715)
(47,055)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
- Revaluation gain on the property transferring
from Property, plant and equipment to
investment properties
-
14,515
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
