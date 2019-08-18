Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/18/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.

朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 106)

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

  1. The net profit for the first half of the year was RMB460.7 million, representing an increase of 25.0% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
  2. The net core earnings for the first half of the year was RMB454.4 million, representing an increase of 39.1% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;
  3. Net profit margin increased to 22.0%, representing an increase of 3.8 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period of last year; gross profit margin was 25.9%, remained stable as compared with corresponding period of last year; off- balance sheet gross profit margin of joint ventures or associates' projects was 33.9%, representing an increase of 9.3 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period of last year; and
  4. Net profit of joint ventures or associates attributable to the Group for the first half of the year was RMB389.4 million, representing an increase of 114.5% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") would like to present the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated results have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee").

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Continuing operations

Revenue

4, 5

2,091,075

2,018,351

Cost of sales and services

(1,550,178)

(1,501,647)

Gross profit

540,897

516,704

Other income

6

138,637

69,235

Selling expenses

(77,776)

(64,166)

Administrative expenses

(307,823)

(191,386)

Fair value gain on investment properties

13(b)

3,670

2,480

Other gains/(losses), net

7

34,707

191,849

Operating profit

332,312

524,716

Finance income

8

13,415

10,286

Finance costs

8

(156,737)

(160,998)

Finance costs, net

8

(143,322)

(150,712)

Share of net profit of associates

14

398,589

140,520

Share of net (loss)/profit of joint ventures

10, 15

(9,192)

41,016

Profit before income tax

578,387

555,540

Income tax expenses

9

(131,937)

(148,679)

Profit from continuing operations

446,450

406,861

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operation

10

14,280

(38,222)

Profit for the period

460,730

368,639

- 2 -

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

- Exchange differences on translation of

  foreign operations

(4,715)

(47,055)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

- Revaluation gain on the property transferring

  from Property, plant and equipment to

  investment properties

-

14,515

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

(4,715)

(32,540)

Total comprehensive income for the period

456,015

336,099

Profit for the period attributable to:

- The shareholders of the Company

263,663

281,784

- Non-controlling interests

197,067

86,855

460,730

368,639

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the

  shareholders of the Company arises from:

- Continuing operations

249,383

320,006

- Discontinued operation

14,280

(38,222)

263,663

281,784

Total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to:

- The shareholders of the Company

257,456

248,227

- Non-controlling interests

198,559

87,872

456,015

336,099

- 3 -

For the six months

ended 30 June

20192018

Notes RMB'000 RMB'000

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

  • attributable to the shareholders of the
  • Company arises from:

- Continuing operations

243,176

286,449

- Discontinued operation

14,280

(38,222)

257,456

248,227

Earnings per share for profit from continuing

  • operations attributable to the shareholders of
  • the Company for the period
  • (expressed in RMB per share)

Basic earnings per share

12

RMB 0.053

RMB 0.079

Diluted earnings per share

12

RMB 0.053

RMB 0.070

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the

  • shareholders of the Company for the period
  • (expressed in RMB per share)

Basic earnings per share

12

RMB 0.056

RMB 0.070

Diluted earnings per share

12

RMB 0.056

RMB 0.061

- 4 -

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Investment properties

13(b)

509,300

505,630

Property, plant and equipment

13(a)

582,780

1,234,573

Right-of-use assets

3.1

39,775

-

Intangible assets

-

2,279

Interests in associates

14

1,724,543

1,315,706

Interests in joint ventures

15

2,400,382

2,596,047

Trade and other receivables, prepayments

and deposits

17

1,715,210

2,168,445

Deferred income tax assets

467,693

352,469

Goodwill

-

9,460

7,439,683

8,184,609

Current assets

Properties held for sale

1,249,685

876,881

Properties under development

16

9,585,959

8,688,579

Inventories

118,972

116,561

Contract assets

4

103,017

107,941

Trade and other receivables, prepayments

and deposits

17

3,472,482

2,676,639

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

176,809

Restricted cash

18

349,702

542,299

Cash and cash equivalents

18

4,611,209

5,404,956

19,491,026

18,590,665

Total assets

26,930,709

26,775,274

- 5 -

