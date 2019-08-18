Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Net profit of joint ventures or associates attributable to the Group for the first half of the year was RMB389.4 million, representing an increase of 114.5% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Net profit margin increased to 22.0%, representing an increase of 3.8 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period of last year; gross profit margin was 25.9%, remained stable as compared with corresponding period of last year; off- balance sheet gross profit margin of joint ventures or associates' projects was 33.9%, representing an increase of 9.3 percentage points as compared with the corresponding period of last year; and

The net core earnings for the first half of the year was RMB454.4 million, representing an increase of 39.1% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;

The net profit for the first half of the year was RMB460.7 million, representing an increase of 25.0% as compared to the corresponding period of last year;

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") would like to present the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated results have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee").

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019