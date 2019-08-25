Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT
CHINA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 策 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 235)
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Strategic Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
3
604,991
1,126,865
Trading income
392,379
939,082
Dividend income
11,781
5,696
Interest income
189,423
173,246
Commission, underwriting fee and others
11,408
8,841
Purchases and related expenses
(390,440)
(932,251)
Other income
5
753
339
Other gain
6
161
393
Staff costs
(11,024)
(14,550)
Other expenses
(13,903)
(16,318)
Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
7
(304,339)
405,588
1
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Gain (loss) on disposal of debt instruments at
1,182
fair value through other comprehensive income
(566)
Gain (loss) on redemption of debt instruments at
109
fair value through other comprehensive income
(93)
Impairment losses under expected credit loss
(15,362)
model, net of reversal
10
(1,700)
Finance costs
8
(90,917)
(74,277)
(Loss) profit before tax
(218,789)
493,430
Income tax credit (expense)
9
79,287
(56,231)
(Loss) profit for the period attributable
to owners of the Company
10
(139,502)
437,199
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Deferred tax on net fair value changes
of debt instruments at fair value through
(9,193)
other comprehensive income
-
Net fair value gain (loss) on debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive
57,897
income
(116,059)
Impairment loss on debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive
891
income included in profit or loss
10
-
Release on disposal of debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive
(1,182)
income
566
Release on redemption of debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive
(109)
income
93
Other comprehensive income (expense)
for the period
48,304
(115,400)
Total comprehensive (expense) income
for the period attributable to owners
of the Company
(91,198)
321,799
(Loss) earnings per share attributable
to owners of the Company
HK(0.82) cent
- Basic
12
HK2.57 cents
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
21,370
22,994
Right-of-use assets
14,465
-
Prepaid lease payments
-
2,471
Goodwill
4,000
4,000
Club debentures
1,928
1,928
Debt instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
13
934,071
987,860
Loan receivables
14
316,105
31,705
Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
15
41,828
24,381
Deferred tax assets
4,335
-
Total non-current assets
1,338,102
1,075,339
Current assets
Inventories
-
6,108
Prepaid lease payments
-
99
Debt instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
13
3,910
3,822
Loan receivables
14
2,407,247
2,477,681
Trade and other receivables
16
216,623
182,910
Income tax recoverable
3,004
3,104
Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
15
1,743,084
2,068,030
Pledged bank deposits
31,760
31,394
Bank balances and cash
160,216
213,896
Total current assets
4,565,844
4,987,044
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
88,969
109,820
Income tax payable
30,463
18,743
Borrowings
18
714,349
703,271
Lease liabilities
7,962
-
Total current liabilities
841,743
831,834
3
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net current assets
3,724,101
4,155,210
Total assets less current liabilities
5,062,203
5,230,549
Non-current liabilities
Notes payable
19
1,502,141
1,500,325
Lease liabilities
4,089
-
Deferred tax liabilities
1,189
84,242
Total non-current liabilities
1,507,419
1,584,567
Net assets
3,554,784
3,645,982
Capital and reserves
Share capital
3,012,877
3,012,877
Reserves
541,907
633,105
Total equity
3,554,784
3,645,982
4
Notes:
Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, and are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is the functional currency of the Company. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand (HK$'000) unless otherwise indicated.
Principal accounting policies
Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
5
