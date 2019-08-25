Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 策 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 235)

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Strategic Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

3

604,991

1,126,865

Trading income

392,379

939,082

Dividend income

11,781

5,696

Interest income

189,423

173,246

Commission, underwriting fee and others

11,408

8,841

Purchases and related expenses

(390,440)

(932,251)

Other income

5

753

339

Other gain

6

161

393

Staff costs

(11,024)

(14,550)

Other expenses

(13,903)

(16,318)

Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

7

(304,339)

405,588

1

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Gain (loss) on disposal of debt instruments at

1,182

fair value through other comprehensive income

(566)

Gain (loss) on redemption of debt instruments at

109

fair value through other comprehensive income

(93)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss

(15,362)

model, net of reversal

10

(1,700)

Finance costs

8

(90,917)

(74,277)

(Loss) profit before tax

(218,789)

493,430

Income tax credit (expense)

9

79,287

(56,231)

(Loss) profit for the period attributable

to owners of the Company

10

(139,502)

437,199

Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Deferred tax on net fair value changes

of debt instruments at fair value through

(9,193)

other comprehensive income

-

Net fair value gain (loss) on debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive

57,897

income

(116,059)

Impairment loss on debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive

891

income included in profit or loss

10

-

Release on disposal of debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive

(1,182)

income

566

Release on redemption of debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive

(109)

income

93

Other comprehensive income (expense)

for the period

48,304

(115,400)

Total comprehensive (expense) income

for the period attributable to owners

of the Company

(91,198)

321,799

(Loss) earnings per share attributable

to owners of the Company

HK(0.82) cent

- Basic

12

HK2.57 cents

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

21,370

22,994

Right-of-use assets

14,465

-

Prepaid lease payments

-

2,471

Goodwill

4,000

4,000

Club debentures

1,928

1,928

Debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

13

934,071

987,860

Loan receivables

14

316,105

31,705

Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

15

41,828

24,381

Deferred tax assets

4,335

-

Total non-current assets

1,338,102

1,075,339

Current assets

Inventories

-

6,108

Prepaid lease payments

-

99

Debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

13

3,910

3,822

Loan receivables

14

2,407,247

2,477,681

Trade and other receivables

16

216,623

182,910

Income tax recoverable

3,004

3,104

Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

15

1,743,084

2,068,030

Pledged bank deposits

31,760

31,394

Bank balances and cash

160,216

213,896

Total current assets

4,565,844

4,987,044

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

88,969

109,820

Income tax payable

30,463

18,743

Borrowings

18

714,349

703,271

Lease liabilities

7,962

-

Total current liabilities

841,743

831,834

3

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Net current assets

3,724,101

4,155,210

Total assets less current liabilities

5,062,203

5,230,549

Non-current liabilities

Notes payable

19

1,502,141

1,500,325

Lease liabilities

4,089

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1,189

84,242

Total non-current liabilities

1,507,419

1,584,567

Net assets

3,554,784

3,645,982

Capital and reserves

Share capital

3,012,877

3,012,877

Reserves

541,907

633,105

Total equity

3,554,784

3,645,982

4

Notes:

  1. Basis of preparation
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
    The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:
    The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, and are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") which is the functional currency of the Company. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand (HK$'000) unless otherwise indicated.
  2. Principal accounting policies
    Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those presented in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:03 UTC
