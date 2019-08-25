Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 策 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 235)

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Strategic Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019