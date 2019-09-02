Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0660)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Turnover 4 269,294 243,001 Cost of sales (252,238) (234,675) Gross profit 17,056 8,326 Other revenue 487 545 Selling expenses (5,923) (3,180) Administrative expenses (10,849) (12,288) Impairment loss, net of reversal (1,080) 3,486 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 67 - Finance costs (3,249) (2,435) Loss before tax (3,491) (5,546) Income tax expense 5 (77) (58) Loss for the period 6 (3,568) (5,604) (Loss) profit for the period attributable to: (5,547) - Owners of the Company (6,729) - Non-controlling interests 1,979 1,125 (3,568) (5,604) Loss per share 8 HK cents HK cents - Basic (0.03) (0.04) - Diluted (0.03) (0.04)