Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

0
09/02/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0660)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Turnover

4

269,294

243,001

Cost of sales

(252,238)

(234,675)

Gross profit

17,056

8,326

Other revenue

487

545

Selling expenses

(5,923)

(3,180)

Administrative expenses

(10,849)

(12,288)

Impairment loss, net of reversal

(1,080)

3,486

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

67

-

Finance costs

(3,249)

(2,435)

Loss before tax

(3,491)

(5,546)

Income tax expense

5

(77)

(58)

Loss for the period

6

(3,568)

(5,604)

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:

(5,547)

- Owners of the Company

(6,729)

- Non-controlling interests

1,979

1,125

(3,568)

(5,604)

Loss per share

8

HK cents

HK cents

- Basic

(0.03)

(0.04)

- Diluted

(0.03)

(0.04)

  • For identification purposes only

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loss for the period

(3,568)

(5,604)

Other comprehensive (expenses) income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

(83)

10

Release of exchange differences upon disposal of

subsidiaries

(1)

-

Total comprehensive (expenses) income, net of tax

(84)

10

Total comprehensive expenses for the period

(3,652)

(5,594)

Total comprehensive (expenses) income

attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(5,591)

(6,724)

- Non-controlling interests

1,939

1,130

(3,652)

(5,594)

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

42,480

42,728

Prepaid land lease payments

11

-

29,635

Right-of-use assets

10

29,970

-

72,450

72,363

Current assets

Inventories

38,479

28,490

Prepaid land lease payments

11

-

696

Trade and bills receivables

12

20,114

22,140

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

25,560

18,509

Bank balances and cash

5,613

4,537

89,766

74,372

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables

13

80,944

62,570

Accruals and other payables

28,903

27,010

Contract liabilities

4,702

6,241

Tax payables

-

46

Borrowings

56,849

62,565

171,398

158,432

Net current liabilities

(81,632)

(84,060)

Total assets less current liabilities

(9,182)

(11,697)

3

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current liability

Loans from the ultimate holding company

39,753

33,586

Net liabilities

(48,935)

(45,283)

Capital and reserves

Share capital - ordinary shares

14

41,477

41,477

Share capital - convertible preference shares

542

542

Reserves

(94,655)

(89,064)

Capital deficiency attributable to owners of

the Company

(52,636)

(47,045)

Non-controlling interests

3,701

1,762

Capital deficiency

(48,935)

(45,283)

4

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

  1. GENERAL
    The Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). In the opinion of the Directors of the Company, the ultimate holding company of the Company is Oriental Success Ventures Limited ("Oriental Success"), which is a private limited company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Its ultimate controlling party is Mr. Lam Ching Kui ("Ultimate Controlling Party"), who is the chairman of the Board of Directors and an executive director of the Company. The address of the registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 31119, Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman KY1-1205, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is 13/F, Admiralty Centre 2, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.
    The principal activities of the Group are the manufacture and sale of modified starch and other biochemical products and general trading including trading of electronic parts and components and electrical appliances.
    The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company. In addition, the functional currencies of certain group entities that operate outside Hong Kong are determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which the group entities operate.
    The condensed consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2019.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies in the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in Note 3.
    The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKAS 34 requires the management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:21:09 UTC
