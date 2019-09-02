Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0660)
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Turnover
4
269,294
243,001
Cost of sales
(252,238)
(234,675)
Gross profit
17,056
8,326
Other revenue
487
545
Selling expenses
(5,923)
(3,180)
Administrative expenses
(10,849)
(12,288)
Impairment loss, net of reversal
(1,080)
3,486
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
67
-
Finance costs
(3,249)
(2,435)
Loss before tax
(3,491)
(5,546)
Income tax expense
5
(77)
(58)
Loss for the period
6
(3,568)
(5,604)
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:
(5,547)
- Owners of the Company
(6,729)
- Non-controlling interests
1,979
1,125
(3,568)
(5,604)
Loss per share
8
HK cents
HK cents
- Basic
(0.03)
(0.04)
- Diluted
(0.03)
(0.04)
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loss for the period
(3,568)
(5,604)
Other comprehensive (expenses) income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
(83)
10
Release of exchange differences upon disposal of
subsidiaries
(1)
-
Total comprehensive (expenses) income, net of tax
(84)
10
Total comprehensive expenses for the period
(3,652)
(5,594)
Total comprehensive (expenses) income
attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
(5,591)
(6,724)
- Non-controlling interests
1,939
1,130
(3,652)
(5,594)
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9
42,480
42,728
Prepaid land lease payments
11
-
29,635
Right-of-use assets
10
29,970
-
72,450
72,363
Current assets
Inventories
38,479
28,490
Prepaid land lease payments
11
-
696
Trade and bills receivables
12
20,114
22,140
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
25,560
18,509
Bank balances and cash
5,613
4,537
89,766
74,372
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payables
13
80,944
62,570
Accruals and other payables
28,903
27,010
Contract liabilities
4,702
6,241
Tax payables
-
46
Borrowings
56,849
62,565
171,398
158,432
Net current liabilities
(81,632)
(84,060)
Total assets less current liabilities
(9,182)
(11,697)
3
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current liability
Loans from the ultimate holding company
39,753
33,586
Net liabilities
(48,935)
(45,283)
Capital and reserves
Share capital - ordinary shares
14
41,477
41,477
Share capital - convertible preference shares
542
542
Reserves
(94,655)
(89,064)
Capital deficiency attributable to owners of
the Company
(52,636)
(47,045)
Non-controlling interests
3,701
1,762
Capital deficiency
(48,935)
(45,283)
4
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
GENERAL
The Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). In the opinion of the Directors of the Company, the ultimate holding company of the Company is Oriental Success Ventures Limited ("Oriental Success"), which is a private limited company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Its ultimate controlling party is Mr. Lam Ching Kui ("Ultimate Controlling Party"), who is the chairman of the Board of Directors and an executive director of the Company. The address of the registered office of the Company is P.O. Box 31119, Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman KY1-1205, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is 13/F, Admiralty Centre 2, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.
The principal activities of the Group are the manufacture and sale of modified starch and other biochemical products and general trading including trading of electronic parts and components and electrical appliances.
The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company. In addition, the functional currencies of certain group entities that operate outside Hong Kong are determined based on the currency of the primary economic environment in which the group entities operate.
The condensed consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2019.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies in the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in Note 3.
The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKAS 34 requires the management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
5
