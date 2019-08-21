Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(for the six months ended 30th June 2019)

Turnover was HK$7,222 million.

Profit attributable to equity holders was HK$2,655 million.

Basic earnings per share was HK$1.193 per share.

Interim dividends were HK$10 cents per share.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Industry overview

In the first half of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics of China pointed out that the national economy operated within a reasonable range, sustaining the momentum of being generally stable with steady progress, with a year-on-year increase of 10.9% in the investment in real estate development nationwide. During the period, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee reiterated the insistence on "housing is for living in, not for speculation", and the implementation of long-standing regulatory mechanism including "one city one policy", "different policies according to specific situation of different cities" and "accountability of local governments".

In response to the regulatory policies of the Central Government on the real estate market, the Group accelerated the sales of residential products targeting improvement demand and rigid demand based on each city's requirements under "one city one policy", and strived to move toward the Group's sales target. At the same time, the Group will also continue to optimise the tenant portfolio of the investment properties, while continuously enhancing the property management and brand business, so as to grasp the rising demand for high-end services in the domestic market, and to promote the Group's strategy on the balanced development of light and heavy assets.

