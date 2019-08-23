Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1193)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

CR Gas recorded robust interim results with increases of 13.1% in gross gas sales volume to 14.0 billion cubic meters, 10.6% in net profit attributable to equity shareholders to HK$2,928 million.

1st Half

1st Half

Increase/

2019

2018

(decrease)

Turnover (HK$ million)

28,173

23,847

18.1%

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company (HK$ million)

2,928

2,648

10.6%

Basic earnings per share (HK$)

1.34

1.22

9.8%

Gross gas sales volume (million m)

13,998

12,375

13.1%

Accumulated total connected customers (million)

35.88

32.52

10.3%

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Gas Group Limited (the "Company" or "CR Gas") are pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (the "Period") with comparative figures for 2018 as follows:

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Six months

ended 30th June,

2019

2018

NOTES

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

4

28,172,527

23,846,503

Cost of sales

(21,142,656)

(17,104,638)

Gross profit

7,029,871

6,741,865

Other income

551,195

380,540

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,055,933)

(1,952,626)

Administrative expenses

(1,076,287)

(1,165,478)

Finance costs

(235,345)

(210,743)

Share of results of joint ventures

346,235

358,771

Share of results of associates

159,562

195,881

Profit before taxation

4,719,298

4,348,210

Taxation

5

(1,032,825)

(951,352)

Profit for the period

6

3,686,473

3,396,858

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

Item that may be subsequently reclassified

to profit or loss

(151,621)

Exchange differences arising on translation

(173,136)

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,534,852

3,223,722

Profit for the period attributable to:

2,928,087

Owners of the Company

2,647,744

Non-controlling interests

758,386

749,114

3,686,473

3,396,858

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

2,802,558

Owners of the Company

2,517,992

Non-controlling interests

732,294

705,730

3,534,852

3,223,722

HK$

HK$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Earnings per share - Basic

8

1.34

1.22

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30TH JUNE, 2019

At

At

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

NOTES

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

31,947,835

Property, plant and equipment

9

30,918,515

Prepaid lease payments

-

1,926,460

Investment properties

67,834

68,182

Right-of-use assets

2,528,802

-

Interests in joint ventures

9,617,729

9,510,144

Interests in associates

3,474,450

3,438,449

Equity instruments at fair value through

182,921

other comprehensive income

123,605

Goodwill

666,229

668,860

Operating rights

1,227,054

1,234,006

Deferred tax assets

256,115

265,822

Deposits for operating rights

1,587

1,593

Deposits for right-of-use assets

76,931

-

Deposits for prepaid lease payments

-

79,256

Deposits for property, plant and equipment

389,610

309,642

Total non-current assets

50,437,097

48,544,534

CURRENT ASSETS

1,203,561

Inventories

940,057

Trade and other receivables

10

11,549,838

10,964,798

Assets related to contract works

3,507,088

2,625,560

Prepaid lease payments

-

96,583

Pledged bank deposits

4,377

7,550

Bank balances and cash

11,877,349

10,392,696

Total current assets

28,142,213

25,027,244

CURRENT LIABILITIES

18,880,364

Trade and other payables

11

18,485,551

Contract liabilities

13,306,631

12,342,544

Government grants

86,392

68,116

Lease liabilities

99,633

-

Bank and other borrowings

4,009,659

2,634,961

Taxation payable

633,411

715,910

Total current liabilities

37,016,090

34,247,082

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(8,873,877)

(9,219,838)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

41,563,220

39,324,696

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30TH JUNE, 2019

At

At

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

HK$' 000

HK$' 000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

222,401

222,401

Reserves

25,310,783

23,858,719

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

25,533,184

24,081,120

Non-controlling interests

8,250,131

7,527,360

Total equity

33,783,315

31,608,480

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Government grants

189,136

224,247

Lease liabilities

334,831

-

Bank and other borrowings

286,534

251,382

Senior notes

5,557,229

5,823,508

Other long-term liabilities

202,302

188,647

Deferred tax liabilities

1,209,873

1,228,432

Total non-current liabilities

7,779,905

7,716,216

41,563,220

39,324,696

4

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

  1. GENERAL
    The Company is a listed public company incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Company's intermediate parent company is China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited ("CRH"), a company incorporated in Hong Kong and its ultimate holding company is China Resources Company Limited ("CRCL") (formerly known as "China Resources National Corp."), a company established in the PRC which is owned and controlled by the PRC government.
    The Group is principally engaged in the sale and distribution of gas fuel and related products, gas connection operation, sales of gas appliances, design and construction services and gas stations operation in the PRC.
    The interim results of the Group are unaudited and have been reviewed by the Company's Audit and Risk Management Committee.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA").
    In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately HK$8,873,877,000, and the Group has capital commitment of approximately HK$190,824,000 as at 30 June 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has bank and other borrowings totalling approximately HK$4,296,193,000 of which approximately HK$4,009,659,000 was classified as current liabilities. The directors of the Company are of the opinion that there are good track records and relationship with banks which would enhance the Group's ability on renewing the borrowing facilities.
    The directors of the Company are of the opinion that, taking into account of the unutilised banking facilities of HK$8,839,386,000 and internally generated funds of the Group and the other factors described above, the Group has sufficient working capital for its present requirements for the next twelve months from 30 June 2019. Accordingly, the condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
