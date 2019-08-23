Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
CR Gas recorded robust interim results with increases of 13.1% in gross gas sales volume to 14.0 billion cubic meters, 10.6% in net profit attributable to equity shareholders to HK$2,928 million.
1st Half
1st Half
Increase/
2019
2018
(decrease)
Turnover (HK$ million)
28,173
23,847
18.1%
Profit attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company (HK$ million)
2,928
2,648
10.6%
Basic earnings per share (HK$)
1.34
1.22
9.8%
Gross gas sales volume (million m)
13,998
12,375
13.1%
Accumulated total connected customers (million)
35.88
32.52
10.3%
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Gas Group Limited (the "Company" or "CR Gas") are pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (the "Period") with comparative figures for 2018 as follows:
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
Six months
ended 30th June,
2019
2018
NOTES
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
4
28,172,527
23,846,503
Cost of sales
(21,142,656)
(17,104,638)
Gross profit
7,029,871
6,741,865
Other income
551,195
380,540
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,055,933)
(1,952,626)
Administrative expenses
(1,076,287)
(1,165,478)
Finance costs
(235,345)
(210,743)
Share of results of joint ventures
346,235
358,771
Share of results of associates
159,562
195,881
Profit before taxation
4,719,298
4,348,210
Taxation
5
(1,032,825)
(951,352)
Profit for the period
6
3,686,473
3,396,858
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
Item that may be subsequently reclassified
to profit or loss
(151,621)
Exchange differences arising on translation
(173,136)
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,534,852
3,223,722
Profit for the period attributable to:
2,928,087
Owners of the Company
2,647,744
Non-controlling interests
758,386
749,114
3,686,473
3,396,858
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
2,802,558
Owners of the Company
2,517,992
Non-controlling interests
732,294
705,730
3,534,852
3,223,722
HK$
HK$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Earnings per share - Basic
8
1.34
1.22
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30TH JUNE, 2019
At
At
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
NOTES
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
31,947,835
Property, plant and equipment
9
30,918,515
Prepaid lease payments
-
1,926,460
Investment properties
67,834
68,182
Right-of-use assets
2,528,802
-
Interests in joint ventures
9,617,729
9,510,144
Interests in associates
3,474,450
3,438,449
Equity instruments at fair value through
182,921
other comprehensive income
123,605
Goodwill
666,229
668,860
Operating rights
1,227,054
1,234,006
Deferred tax assets
256,115
265,822
Deposits for operating rights
1,587
1,593
Deposits for right-of-use assets
76,931
-
Deposits for prepaid lease payments
-
79,256
Deposits for property, plant and equipment
389,610
309,642
Total non-current assets
50,437,097
48,544,534
CURRENT ASSETS
1,203,561
Inventories
940,057
Trade and other receivables
10
11,549,838
10,964,798
Assets related to contract works
3,507,088
2,625,560
Prepaid lease payments
-
96,583
Pledged bank deposits
4,377
7,550
Bank balances and cash
11,877,349
10,392,696
Total current assets
28,142,213
25,027,244
CURRENT LIABILITIES
18,880,364
Trade and other payables
11
18,485,551
Contract liabilities
13,306,631
12,342,544
Government grants
86,392
68,116
Lease liabilities
99,633
-
Bank and other borrowings
4,009,659
2,634,961
Taxation payable
633,411
715,910
Total current liabilities
37,016,090
34,247,082
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(8,873,877)
(9,219,838)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
41,563,220
39,324,696
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30TH JUNE, 2019
At
At
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
HK$' 000
HK$' 000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
222,401
222,401
Reserves
25,310,783
23,858,719
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
25,533,184
24,081,120
Non-controlling interests
8,250,131
7,527,360
Total equity
33,783,315
31,608,480
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Government grants
189,136
224,247
Lease liabilities
334,831
-
Bank and other borrowings
286,534
251,382
Senior notes
5,557,229
5,823,508
Other long-term liabilities
202,302
188,647
Deferred tax liabilities
1,209,873
1,228,432
Total non-current liabilities
7,779,905
7,716,216
41,563,220
39,324,696
4
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
GENERAL
The Company is a listed public company incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Company's intermediate parent company is China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited ("CRH"), a company incorporated in Hong Kong and its ultimate holding company is China Resources Company Limited ("CRCL") (formerly known as "China Resources National Corp."), a company established in the PRC which is owned and controlled by the PRC government.
The Group is principally engaged in the sale and distribution of gas fuel and related products, gas connection operation, sales of gas appliances, design and construction services and gas stations operation in the PRC.
The interim results of the Group are unaudited and have been reviewed by the Company's Audit and Risk Management Committee.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim financial reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA").
In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company have given careful consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately HK$8,873,877,000, and the Group has capital commitment of approximately HK$190,824,000 as at 30 June 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has bank and other borrowings totalling approximately HK$4,296,193,000 of which approximately HK$4,009,659,000 was classified as current liabilities. The directors of the Company are of the opinion that there are good track records and relationship with banks which would enhance the Group's ability on renewing the borrowing facilities.
The directors of the Company are of the opinion that, taking into account of the unutilised banking facilities of HK$8,839,386,000 and internally generated funds of the Group and the other factors described above, the Group has sufficient working capital for its present requirements for the next twelve months from 30 June 2019. Accordingly, the condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
5
