Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1193)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

CR Gas recorded robust interim results with increases of 13.1% in gross gas sales volume to 14.0 billion cubic meters, 10.6% in net profit attributable to equity shareholders to HK$2,928 million.

1st Half 1st Half Increase/ 2019 2018 (decrease) Turnover (HK$ million) 28,173 23,847 18.1% Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (HK$ million) 2,928 2,648 10.6% Basic earnings per share (HK$) 1.34 1.22 9.8% Gross gas sales volume (million m) 13,998 12,375 13.1% Accumulated total connected customers (million) 35.88 32.52 10.3%

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Resources Gas Group Limited (the "Company" or "CR Gas") are pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (the "Period") with comparative figures for 2018 as follows: