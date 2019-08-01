Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 539)

ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

On 1 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber in relation to, among others, the issue of the Convertible Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$64,000,000 due on the date falling two years (which can, by agreement between the Bondholder and the Company, be extended to five years) after the date of issuance of the Convertible Bonds. The initial Conversion Price is HK$0.64 per Conversion Share, subject to adjustments set out in the Convertible Bonds. The Convertible Bonds bear interest from and including the Issue Date at the rate of 5% per annum payable semi-annually.

Upon full conversion of the Convertible Bonds at the initial Conversion Price, a total of 100,000,000 Conversion Shares will be issued to the Subscriber, representing approximately 12.87% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, and approximately 11.40% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Conversion Shares.

The estimated net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds, after deducting related expenses, are estimated to be approximately HK$63.7 million, which are intended to be reserved for constructing a manufacturing base for yarn manufacturing and fabric production in Bangladesh.

The Conversion Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and no additional approval for the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares from the Shareholders is required.

Completion of the Subscription is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of the conditions precedent set out in the Subscription Agreement. In addition, the Subscription Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances. As such, the Subscription may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

On 1 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Subscriber pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to issue, and the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bonds of an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$64,000,000.

A summary of the principal terms of the Subscription Agreement is set out below.

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Date

1 August 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties

Issuer: The Company

The Subscriber: Mr. Wang Chia Po

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Subscriber is an Independent Third Party. The Subscriber is a Hong Kong citizen.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Company has conditionally agreed to issue and the Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$64,000,000 on the Completion Date.

Conditions precedent

The subscription by the Subscriber of the Convertible Bonds is conditional upon the following conditions being fulfilled (or waived, if applicable) at or before 5:00 p.m. on the Longstop Date:

(1) the Listing Committee having granted listing of and permission to deal in the

Conversion Shares to be issued upon the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds;

(2) the Company having performed all of its obligations under the Subscription

Agreement to be performed on or before Completion and none of the warranties set out in the Subscription Agreement having been breached by the Company in any material respect (or, if capable of being remedied, has not been remedied), or is misleading or untrue in any material respect; and

(3) the Board approving and authorising the execution and completion of the

Subscription Agreement and the instrument constituting the Convertible Bonds, the creation and issue of the Convertible Bonds and the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares upon the exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the

Convertible Bonds.

The Subscriber may, at his discretion and upon such terms as he thinks fit, waive compliance with the condition (2) set out above.

In the event that any of the above conditions is not fulfilled (or waived, if applicable) on or before the Longstop Date, none of the Company and the Subscriber shall have any claims against the other in respect of the Subscription. Accordingly, the Subscription will not proceed.

Completion

Completion will take place on the Completion Date after the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The principal terms of the Convertible Bonds were arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Subscriber and are summarised as follows:

Issuer: The Company Principal amount: HK$64,000,000 Issue price: 100% of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds Interest rate: 5% per annum on the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds, which shall be payable in arrears on 30 June and 31 December of each year from the Issue Date until the Maturity Date. Maturity Date: The date falling two years (which can, by agreement between the Bondholders and the Company, be extended to five years) after the Issue Date or, if that is not a Business Day, the first Business Day thereafter.

Status:

The Convertible Bonds will (subject to any obligations preferred by mandatory provisions of law) rank pari passu with all other present and future direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Company.

Conversion right:

Subject as provided in the terms of the Convertible Bonds, the Convertible Bonds are convertible in whole or in part into new

Shares any time during the period commencing from the Issue

Date, at the Conversion Price, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Bonds. Any conversion shall be made in amounts of not less than a whole multiple of HK$1,000,000 and no fraction of a Share shall be issued on conversion.

If the issue of Conversion Shares following the exercise by a Bondholder of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds held by such Bondholder would result in:

(i) such Bondholder and parties acting in concert with it

(within the meaning of the Takeovers Code), taken together, directly or indirectly controlling or being interested in 30% or more of the entire issued voting share capital of the Company (or such other percentage as may from to time be specified in the Takeovers Code as being the level of triggering a mandatory general offer) as at the date of conversion; or

(ii) Mr. Li Ming Hung, Mr. Chen Tien Tui, and companies directly or indirectly, controlled or interested by any of them would, in aggregate, fall to equal or less than 20% of the entire issued share capital of the Company (the ''Shareholding Level Requirement''); or

(iii) the Company not meeting the Public Float Requirement immediately after the conversion, then the number of

Conversion Shares to be issued pursuant to such conversion shall be limited to the maximum number of

Shares issuable by the Company which would not in the reasonable opinion of the Company result in a breach of the Public Float Requirement or a breach of the Shareholding

Level Requirement or mandatory general offer being triggered under the Takeovers Code (as the case may be)

and the balance of the conversion rights attaching to the

Convertible Bonds which the Bondholder sought to convert shall be suspended until such time when the Company is able to issue additional Shares in satisfaction of the exercise of the said balance of conversion rights attaching to the

Convertible Bonds and at the same time comply with the

Public Float Requirement or without triggering a mandatory general offer under the Takeovers Code or breach the Shareholding Level Requirement (as the case may be) as set out above.

Cash settlement:

Notwithstanding the conversion right of each Bondholder in respect of each Convertible Bond, at any time where the delivery of Shares deliverable upon conversion of the Convertible Bonds is required to satisfy the conversion right in respect of a conversion notice, the Company shall have the option, in the event that such issue of Shares would result in breach of its obligations under the Listing Rules, to pay to the relevant

Bondholder an amount of cash in Hong Kong dollars equal to the Cash Settlement Amount (as defined below) in order to satisfy such conversion right, in full or in part as determined at the sole discretion of the Company (and, if in part, in which case the other part shall be satisfied by the delivery of Shares) (the

''Cash Settlement Option'').

Conversion period:

The holder(s) of the Convertible Bonds shall have the right to convert the whole or part of the principal amount of the

Convertible Bonds into Conversion Shares for the period commencing from the Issue Date up to 4:00 p.m. on the

Maturity Date.

Conversion Price:

The Conversion Price is initially HK$0.64 per Conversion Share, subject to adjustment provisions as summarised below.