Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUANCE OF US$200,000,000 12.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德 信 中 国 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

ISSUANCE OF US$200,000,000 12.875%

SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 19 July 2019 in respect of the Notes Issue. The Board is pleased to announce that on 30 July 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Guotai Junan International, CCB International, Credit Suisse, CMB International, China CITIC Bank International and Future Land Resources in connection with the issue of the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$200,000,000.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes for refinancing its existing onshore indebtedness and working capital purposes.

The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A listing eligibility approval has been received from the Stock Exchange for the listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes.

