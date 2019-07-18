Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUANCE OF US$260 MILLION 12.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
07/18/2019 | 07:25pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.
JINGRUI HOLDINGS LIMITED
景 瑞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01862)
ISSUANCE OF US$260 MILLION 12.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
On 18 July 2019, the Company, together with the Subsidiary Guarantors, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Haitong International, BOSC International, China International Capital Corporation, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, China Industrial Securities International, CM Financial, CRIC Securities and Yue Xiu Securities, in connection with the Notes Issue.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Issue to refinance its existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust its plans in response to changing market conditions and thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds.
The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes.
No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 July 2019, the Company, together with the Subsidiary Guarantors, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Haitong International, BOSC International, China International Capital Corporation, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, China Industrial Securities International, CM Financial, CRIC Securities and Yue Xiu Securities in connection with the Notes Issue.
THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date: 18 July 2019
Parties to the Purchase Agreement
the Company as issuer;
the Subsidiary Guarantors;
Haitong International;
BOSC International;
China International Capital Corporation;
Guotai Junan International;
CCB International;
China Industrial Securities International;
CM Financial;
CRIC Securities; and
Yue Xiu Securities.
Haitong International, BOSC International, China International Capital Corporation and Guotai Junan International are the joint global coordinators, and together with CCB International, China Industrial Securities International, CM Financial, CRIC Securities and Yue Xiu Securities, the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and sale of the Notes. They are also the initial purchasers of the Notes. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Haitong International, BOSC International, China International Capital Corporation, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, China Industrial Securities International, CM Financial, CRIC Securities and Yue Xiu Securities is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons.
The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees will only be offered and sold by the initial purchasers of the Notes outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
Principal terms of the Notes
The following is a summary of certain provisions of the Notes and the Indenture. This summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions of the Indenture, the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees, if any.
Notes offered
Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$260 million. The Notes will mature on 25 July 2022, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with the terms thereof.
Offering Price
The offering price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes.
Interest
The Notes will bear interest from and including 25 July 2019 at a rate of 12.00% per annum payable semiannually in arrears on 25 January and 25 July of each year, commencing on 25 January 2020 (provided that the final interest payment for any Notes then outstanding shall be on 25 July 2022).
Ranking of the Notes
The Notes will be general obligations of the Company and will be (1) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes; (2) at least pari passu in right of payment with the Existing Notes and all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company pursuant to applicable law); (3) guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any), on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations; (4) effectively subordinated to the other secured obligations (if any, other than the Existing Notes and the permitted pari passu secured indebtedness) of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any), to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor (other than the collateral); and (5) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the Company which are not providing guarantees under the Notes.
Events of default
The events of default under the Notes will include, among others:
default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) the Notes when the same becomes due and payable at maturity, upon acceleration, redemption or otherwise;
default in the payment of interest on any Note when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 30 consecutive days;
default in the performance or breach of certain covenants under the Indenture or the Notes;
the Company or any restricted subsidiary defaults in the performance of or breaches any other covenant or agreement in the Indenture or under the Notes (other than a default specified in (1), (2) or (3) above) and such default or breach continues for a period of 30 consecutive days after written notice by the trustee or the holders of 25% or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes;
there occurs with respect to any indebtedness of the Company or any restricted subsidiary having an outstanding aggregate principal amount of US$10 million (or the dollar equivalent thereof) or more in the aggregate for all such indebtedness of all such persons, whether such indebtedness now exists or shall hereafter be created (a) an event of default that has caused the holder thereof to declare such indebtedness to be due and payable prior to its stated maturity and/or (b) the failure to make a payment of principal of such indebtedness when due;
one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or any restricted subsidiary and are not paid or discharged, and there is a period of 60 consecutive days following entry of the final judgment or order that causes the aggregate amount for all such final judgments or orders outstanding and not paid or discharged against all of them to exceed US$10 million (or the dollar equivalent thereof) (in excess of amounts which is covered by the Company's insurance carriers under applicable policies) during which a stay of enforcement, by reason of a pending appeal or otherwise, is not in effect;
an involuntary case or other proceeding is commenced against the Company or any significant subsidiary with respect to it or its debts under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law now or hereafter in effect seeking the appointment of a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator or similar official of the Company or any significant subsidiary or for any substantial part of the property and assets of the Company or any significant subsidiary and such involuntary case or other proceeding remains undismissed and unstayed for a period of 60 consecutive days; or an order for relief is entered against the Company or certain subsidiaries under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law as now or hereafter in effect;
other than pursuant to a solvent reorganization, the Company or any significant subsidiary
commences a voluntary case under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law now or hereafter in effect, or consents to the entry of an order for relief in an involuntary case under any such law, (b) consents to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator or similar official of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries, or for all or substantially all of the property and assets of the Company or any significant subsidiary or (c) effects any general assignment for the benefit of creditors;
any Subsidiary Guarantor or JV Subsidiary Guarantor denies or disaffirms its obligations under its guarantees securing the obligations of the Notes (other than by reason of the termination of the Indenture or the release of the guarantees of such subsidiaries, as the case may be, in accordance with the Indenture) or, except as permitted by the Indenture, any such guarantee is determined to be unenforceable or invalid or shall for any reason cease to be in full force and effect;
any default by the Company or any Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor in the performance of any of its obligations under the security documents, which adversely affects the enforceability, validity, perfection or priority of the applicable lien on the Collateral or which adversely affects the condition or value of the Collateral, taken as a whole, in any material respect; or
the Company or any Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor denies or disaffirms its obligations under any security document (other than by reason of the termination of the Indenture or the release of such guarantees in accordance with the Indenture) or, other than in accordance with the Indenture, the Intercreditor Agreement and the security documents, any security document ceases to be or is not in full force and effect or the trustee or the collateral agent of the Notes ceases to have a first priority security interest in the Collateral (subject to any permitted liens and the Intercreditor Agreement).
If an event of default (other than an event of default specified in (7) and (8) above) occurs and is continuing under the Indenture, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding, by written notice to the Company (and to the trustee if such notice is given by the holders), may, and the trustee at the request of such holders shall (subject to being indemnified and/or secured to its reasonable satisfaction), declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be immediately due and payable. Upon a declaration of acceleration, such principal, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest shall be immediately due and payable. If an event of default specified in (7) and (8) above occurs, the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes then outstanding shall automatically become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the trustee or any holder of the Notes.
Security
The Company has agreed, for the benefit of the holders of the Notes, to pledge the Collateral in order to secure the obligations of the Company under the Notes and the Indenture and the obligations of such initial Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor under its Subsidiary Guarantees.
The Collateral may be released or reduced in the event of certain asset sales and certain other circumstances.
Covenants
The Notes, the Indenture and the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any) will limit the Company's ability and the ability of its restricted subsidiaries to, among other things:
incur or guarantee additional indebtedness and issue disqualified or preferred stock;
make investments or other specified restricted payments;
declare or pay dividends on, or make other distribution in respect of its capital stock orpurchase or redeem capital stock;
issue or sell capital stock of restricted subsidiaries;
guarantee indebtedness of restricted subsidiaries;
19 July 2019