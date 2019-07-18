Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUANCE OF US$260 MILLION 12.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JINGRUI HOLDINGS LIMITED

景 瑞 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01862)

ISSUANCE OF US$260 MILLION 12.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

On 18 July 2019, the Company, together with the Subsidiary Guarantors, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Haitong International, BOSC International, China International Capital Corporation, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, China Industrial Securities International, CM Financial, CRIC Securities and Yue Xiu Securities, in connection with the Notes Issue.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Issue to refinance its existing indebtedness. The Company may adjust its plans in response to changing market conditions and thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds.

The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes.

No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 July 2019, the Company, together with the Subsidiary Guarantors, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Haitong International, BOSC International, China International Capital Corporation, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, China Industrial Securities International, CM Financial, CRIC Securities and Yue Xiu Securities in connection with the Notes Issue.