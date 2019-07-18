Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUANCE OF US$320,000,000 5.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023
07/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such country or jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any of the Notes in the United States.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 603)
ISSUANCE OF US$320,000,000 5.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 July 2019 in respect of the Notes Issue.
On 18 July 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley in connection with the Notes Issue.
The gross proceeds of the Notes Issue, before deduction of the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses, will amount to approximately US$318 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Issue to repay certain existing indebtedness, including the 2014 Notes, and for general corporate purpose.
Approval in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Admission of the Notes to the Official List of, and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement. No listing of the Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 July 2019 in respect of the Notes Issue. The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 July 2019, the Company, together with the Subsidiary Guarantors, entered into the Purchase Agreement with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley in connection with the Notes Issue.
THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date: 18 July 2019
Parties to the Purchase Agreement
Deutsche Bank
Morgan Stanley
the Company; and
the Subsidiary Guarantors.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and sale of the Notes. They are also the initial purchasers of the Notes.
The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes will only be offered outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong or be placed to any connected person of the Company.
Principal terms of the Notes
The following is a summary of certain provisions of the Notes and the Indenture. This summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions of the Indenture, the Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors.
Notes Offered
Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$320,000,000. The Notes will mature on 25 January 2023, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with the terms thereof.
Offering Price
The offering price of the Notes will be 99.373% of the principal amount of the Notes.
Interest
The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 25 January and 25 July of each year, commencing on 25 January 2020.
Ranking of the Notes
The Notes are (1) general obligations of the Company; (2) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes; (3) at least pari passu in right of payment against the Company with all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law); (4) guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations; (5) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the Company which are not the Subsidiary Guarantors; and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future secured obligations of the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such obligations (other than the collateral securing the Notes).
Events of default
The events of default under the Notes include, among others: (a) default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) the Notes when the same becomes due and payable at maturity, upon acceleration, redemption or otherwise; (b) default in the payment of interest or additional amounts on any Note when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 30 consecutive days; (c) default in the performance or breach of the provisions of certain covenants, the failure by the Company to make or consummate an offer to purchase, or the failure by the Company to create, or cause certain of its subsidiaries to create, a first-priority lien on the collateral under the Indenture; (d) default by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries in the performance of or breaches of any other covenant or agreement in the Indenture, any security document contemplated under the Notes or under the Notes (other than a default specified in (a), (b) or (c) above or (j) below) and such default or breach continues for a period of 30 consecutive days after written notice by the trustee for the Notes or the holders of 25% or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes; (e) default by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries in the repayment of indebtedness having, in the aggregate, an outstanding principal amount of US$20.0 million or more; (f) one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries and are not paid or discharged for a period of 60 consecutive days and in an aggregate amount exceeding US$20.0 million; (g) certain involuntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries; (h) the Company or certain of its subsidiaries commencing voluntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings, consenting to such similar action or effecting any general assignment for the benefit of creditors; (i) any Subsidiary Guarantor denying or disaffirming its obligations under its Subsidiary Guarantee or, except as permitted by the Indenture, any Subsidiary Guarantee being determined to be unenforceable or invalid or for any reason ceasing to be in full force and effect; (j) any default by the Company or any Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor in the performance of any of its obligations under the relevant security documents contemplated under the Notes, which adversely affects the enforceability, validity, perfection or priority of the applicable lien on the collateral securing the Notes or which adversely affects the condition or value of the collateral securing the Notes; or (k) the Company or any Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor denying or disaffirming its obligations under the relevant security documents or, other than in accordance with the Indenture and the relevant security documents provided under the Notes, any such relevant security document ceasing to be or is not in full force and effect, or the collateral agent ceasing to have a first priority lien over the collateral securing the Notes. If an event of default (other than an event of default specified in (g) and (h) above) occurs and is continuing under the Indenture, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding may, by written notice to the Company, declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be immediately due and payable.
Covenants
The Notes, the Indenture and the Subsidiary Guarantees will limit the Company's ability and the ability of certain of its subsidiaries to, among other things:
incur or guarantee additional indebtedness;
declare dividends on its capital stock or purchase or redeem capital stock;
make investments or other specified restricted payments;
issue or sell capital stock of certain of its subsidiaries;
guarantee indebtedness of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries;
enter into, renew or extend transactions with shareholders or affiliates;
create liens;
enter into sale and leaseback transactions; and
sell assets.
Optional Redemption
The Notes may be redeemed in the following circumstances:
On or after 25 July 2021, the Company may on any one or more occasions at its option redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to the percentage of principal amount set forth below plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date if redeemed during the twelve month period beginning on 25 July 2021 and the six-month period beginning on 25 July 2022 as indicated below.
Date
Redemption Price
25
July 2021
102.75%
25
July 2022 and thereafter
101.375%
At any time prior to 25 July 2021, the Company may at its option redeem the Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus an applicable premium (as set forth in the Indenture) as of, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date.
