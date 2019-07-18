Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUANCE OF US$320,000,000 5.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

Events of default

The events of default under the Notes include, among others: (a) default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) the Notes when the same becomes due and payable at maturity, upon acceleration, redemption or otherwise; (b) default in the payment of interest or additional amounts on any Note when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 30 consecutive days; (c) default in the performance or breach of the provisions of certain covenants, the failure by the Company to make or consummate an offer to purchase, or the failure by the Company to create, or cause certain of its subsidiaries to create, a first-priority lien on the collateral under the Indenture; (d) default by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries in the performance of or breaches of any other covenant or agreement in the Indenture, any security document contemplated under the Notes or under the Notes (other than a default specified in (a), (b) or (c) above or (j) below) and such default or breach continues for a period of 30 consecutive days after written notice by the trustee for the Notes or the holders of 25% or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes; (e) default by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries in the repayment of indebtedness having, in the aggregate, an outstanding principal amount of US$20.0 million or more; (f) one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries and are not paid or discharged for a period of 60 consecutive days and in an aggregate amount exceeding US$20.0 million; (g) certain involuntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries; (h) the Company or certain of its subsidiaries commencing voluntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings, consenting to such similar action or effecting any general assignment for the benefit of creditors; (i) any Subsidiary Guarantor denying or disaffirming its obligations under its Subsidiary Guarantee or, except as permitted by the Indenture, any Subsidiary Guarantee being determined to be unenforceable or invalid or for any reason ceasing to be in full force and effect; (j) any default by the Company or any Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor in the performance of any of its obligations under the relevant security documents contemplated under the Notes, which adversely affects the enforceability, validity, perfection or priority of the applicable lien on the collateral securing the Notes or which adversely affects the condition or value of the collateral securing the Notes; or (k) the Company or any Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgor denying or disaffirming its obligations under the relevant security documents or, other than in accordance with the Indenture and the relevant security documents provided under the Notes, any such relevant security document ceasing to be or is not in full force and effect, or the collateral agent ceasing to have a first priority lien over the collateral securing the Notes. If an event of default (other than an event of default specified in (g) and (h) above) occurs and is continuing under the Indenture, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding may, by written notice to the Company, declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be immediately due and payable.