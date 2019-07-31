Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUE OF PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1107)

ISSUE OF PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

The board (the "Board" ) of directors (the "Director(s)" ) of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited

(the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that on 8 July 2019, Modern Green Development Co., Ltd.* (當代節能置業股份有限公司) (the "Issuer" ), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company established in the People' s Republic of China (the "PRC" ), received the "Approval Letter for the Public Offering of Corporate Bonds of Modern Green Development Co., Ltd. to Qualified Investors" (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No.1233) (the "Approval" ) from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, whereby the Issuer is permitted to undertake public offering(s) of domestic corporate bonds to qualified investors with an aggregate principal amount of not more than RMB880,000,000 (the "Corporate Bonds" ). Issue of the Corporate Bonds shall be completed within 24 months from the date of the Approval.

On 30 July 2019, the Issuer issued the Corporate Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of RMB880,000,000 at a coupon rate of 7.8% per annum. The Corporate Bonds have a term of three years and are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

AVIC Securities Co., Ltd. acted as the lead underwriter and the trustee for the issue of the

Corporate Bonds. The Issuer and the Corporate Bonds were rated "AA" by two credit rating agencies, namely United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. (聯合信用評級有限公司) and Golden Credit Rating International Co., Ltd. (東方金誠國際信用評估有限公司).