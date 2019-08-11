Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

Log in
ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

08/11/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

陽光油砂有限公司*

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta,

Canada with limited liability)

(HKEX: 2012)

ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Kwok Ping Sun

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, August 9, 2019

Calgary, August 9, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Yi He, Mr. Alfa Li and Mr. Guangzhong Xing as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

Hong Kong (August 9, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 9, 2019) - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKEX: 2012) wishes to announce the following:

ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

On Hong Kong (August 9, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 9, 2019), the Corporation entered into Settlement Agreement with the Creditor, being an Independent Third Party and a creditor to the Corporation, pursuant to which the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares to the Creditor as full and final settlement of the Debt Payable.

The Issue Price is HK$0.077, which represents:

  1. a discount of approximately 0.26% to the average closing price of HK$0.0772 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 8, 2019; and
  2. at par with the closing price per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019.

The Relevant Shares, which shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing Shares, will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. The Corporation will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has not allotted or issued any Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the Issuance is subject to fulfilment of the conditions under the Settlement Agreement. As the Issuance may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

THE ISSUE OF THE RELEVANT SHARES

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement entered into between the Corporation and the Creditor on Hong Kong (August 9, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 9, 2019), the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares at the Issue Price to the Creditor as full and final settlement of the Debt Payable.

THE RELEVANT SHARES

Assuming no further issue of new Shares or repurchase of Shares (other than those failing to be issued upon full exercise of the share options), the Relevant Shares represent (i) approximately 0.94% of the existing issued share capital of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 0.93% of the total enlarged issued share capital of the Corporation immediately following completion of the Issuance.

ISSUE PRICE

The Issue Price is HK$0.077, which represents:

  1. a discount of approximately 0.26% to the average closing price of HK$0.0772 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 8, 2019; and
  2. at par with the closing price per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019.

It was arrived after arm's length negotiation between the Corporation and the Creditor with reference to the market condition and the prevailing market price of the Shares.

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE THE RELEVANT SHARES

The Relevant Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate and the issue of the Relevant Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval. The maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 1,227,169,324 Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has not allotted or issued any Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

RANKING AND APPLICATION FOR LISTING

The Relevant Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the existing Shares in issue on the Completion Date. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the grant of the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares.

CONDITIONS

Completion of the Settlement Agreement shall be subject to and conditional upon the following:

  1. the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares; and
  2. all relevant approvals and consents from governmental or other competent authority or in accordance with applicable laws having been obtained, if necessary.

None of the above conditions are capable of being waived. In the event that the conditions of the Issuance are not fulfilled on or before August 23, 2019 (or such other time and date as may be agreed between the parties to the Settlement Agreement), the Settlement Agreement shall cease and determine and neither the Corporation nor the Creditor shall have any obligations and liabilities under the Settlement Agreement.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE CORPORATION

As at the date of this announcement, the Corporation has 6,157,626,526 Shares in issue. The shareholding structure of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement and immediately after completion of the Issuance (assuming that there are no other changes to the shareholding structure of the Corporation from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Issuance) are as follows:

Immediately after Completion of

the Placing (assuming that there

are no other changes to the

shareholding structure of the

Corporation from the date of this

As at the date of this

announcement to the date of

announcement

completion of the Issuance)

Name of

Number of

Approx. %

Number of Shares

Approx. %

Shareholders

Shares

of Shares

of Shares

Kwok Ping Sun

1,703,477,000

27.66%

1,703,477,000

27.41%

Creditor

-

57,690,480

0.93%

Other public

shareholders

4,454,149,526

72.34%

4,454,149,526

71.66%

(excluding the

Creditor)

Total

6,157,626,526

100.00%

6,215,317,006

100.00%

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

As at the date of the Settlement Agreement, the Corporation has a debt payable balance of HK$ 4,442,166.93 with the Creditor, this Debt Payable will be settled by the issuance of 57,690,480 Shares.

The Directors are of the view that the settlement of the Debt Payable by way of Issuance would not result in significant cash outflow of the Corporation while reducing the indebtedness of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the terms of the Settlement Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Issuance is in the interests of the Corporation and its Shareholders as a whole.

FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE CORPORATION IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Save as disclosed below, the Corporation has not conducted any other fundraising activities during the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement.

Date

of

Fund

raising

Approximate net

Intended use of

Actual use of the net

announcement

activity

proceeds raised

the

net

proceeds

proceeds

September

20,

Private

placement

HK$1,886,997.60

For settlement of

HK$1,886,997.60

2018

of

Common

(approximately

partial

trade

(approximately

Shares

under

payable

CDN$311,354.60 (1) ) - there

General Mandate

CDN$311,354.60

is no actual cash inflow into

(1) )

the

Corporation

as

the

issuance of shares was to

offset

the partial

trade

payable that Sunshine owes

to its trade creditor

September

21,

Private

placement

HK$1,382,361.70

For settlement of

HK$1,382,361.70

2018

of

Common

(approximately

trade payable

(approximately

Shares

under

CDN$227,398.50

CDN$227,398.50 (2) ) - there

General Mandate

(2) )

is no actual cash inflow into

the

Corporation

as

the

issuance of shares was to

offset the trade payable that

Sunshine owes to its trade

creditor

October 5, 2018

Private

placement

HK$10,945,000

(i)

for

general

HK$10,945,000

of

Convertible

(approximately

working capital of

(approximately

Bonds

under

CDN$ 1,801,547

the

Corporation;

CDN$ 1,801,547 (3) ) - for

General Mandate

(3) )

and

general working capital of the

(ii)

for

future

Corporation

development of

the

existing

business

November

16,

Private

placement

HK$4,793,472

For settlement of

CDN$808,179.38 (4) ) - there

2018

of

Common

(approximately

trade payable

is no actual cash inflow into

Shares

under

CDN$808,179.38

the

Corporation

as

the

General Mandate

(4) )

issuance of shares was to

offset the trade payable that

Sunshine owes to its trade

creditor

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 14:05:04 UTC
