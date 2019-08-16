Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR
0
08/16/2019 | 12:48am EDT
SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.
陽光油砂有限公司*
(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta,
Canada with limited liability)
(HKEX: 2012)
ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR
By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.
Kwok Ping Sun
Executive Chairman
Hong Kong, August 16, 2019
Calgary, August 15, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Yi He, Mr. Alfa Li and Mr. Guangzhong Xing as independent non-executive directors.
Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019) - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKEX: 2012) wishes to announce the following:
ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR
On Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019), the Corporation entered into Settlement Agreement with the Trade Creditor, being an Independent Third Party and a trade creditor to the Corporation, pursuant to which the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Trade Payable.
The Issue Price is HK$0.070, which represents
a discount of approximately 8.85% as to the average closing price of HK$0.077 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 14, 2019; and
a discount of approximately 2.78% to the closing price of HK$0.072 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019.
The Relevant Shares, which shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing Shares, will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. The Corporation will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 57,690,480 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.
Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the Issuance is subject to fulfilment of the conditions under the Settlement Agreement. As the Issuance may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
ISSUANCE OF RELEVANT SHARES
Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement entered into between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor on Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019), the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares at the Issue Price to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Trade Payable.
THE RELEVANT SHARES
Assuming no further issue of new Shares or repurchase of Shares (other than those failing to be issued upon full exercise of the share options), the Relevant Shares represent (i) approximately 1.62% of the existing issued share capital of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 1.60% of the total enlarged issued share capital of the Corporation immediately following completion of the Issuance.
ISSUE PRICE
ISSUE PRICE

The Issue Price is HK$0.070, which represents
a discount of approximately 8.85% as to the average closing price of HK$0.077 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 14, 2019; and
a discount of approximately 2.78% to the closing price of HK$0.072 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019.
It was arrived after arm's length negotiation between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor with reference to the market condition and the prevailing market price of the Shares.
GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE THE RELEVANT SHARES
The Relevant Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate and the issue of the Relevant Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval. The maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 1,227,169,324 Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 57,690,480 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.
RANKING AND APPLICATION FOR LISTING
The Relevant Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the existing Shares in issue on the Completion Date. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the grant of the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares.
CONDITIONS
Completion of the Settlement Agreement shall be subject to and conditional upon the following:
the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares; and
all relevant approvals and consents from governmental or other competent authority or in accordance with applicable laws having been obtained, if necessary.
None of the above conditions are capable of being waived. In the event that the conditions of the Issuance are not fulfilled on or before August 30, 2019 (or such other time and date as may be agreed between the parties to the Settlement Agreement), the Settlement Agreement shall cease and determine and neither the Corporation nor the Trade Creditor shall have any obligations and liabilities under the Settlement Agreement.
EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE CORPORATION
As at the date of this announcement, the Corporation has 6,215,317,006Shares in issue. The shareholding structure of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement and immediately after completion of the Issuance (assuming that there are no other changes to the shareholding structure of the Corporation from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Issuance) are as follows:
Immediately after Completion of
the Placing (assuming that there
are no other changes to the
shareholding structure of the
Corporation from the date of this
As at the date of this
announcement to the date of
announcement
completion of the Issuance)
Name of
Number of
Approx. %
Number of Shares
Approx. % of
Shareholders
Shares
of Shares
Shares
Kwok Ping Sun
1,703,477,000
27.41%
1,703,477,000
26.97%
Trade Creditor
-
100,900,000
1.60%
Other public
4,511,840,006
72.59%
4,511,840,006
71.43%
shareholders
(excluding the
Trade Creditor)
Total
6,215,317,006
100.00%
6,316,217,006
100.00%
Note:
The above figure does not include 990,347,263 new Shares to be allotted and issued upon the full conversion of the CB pursuant to the Subscription Agreement per the announcement dated June 16, 2019 and supplemented by the announcement dated June 17, 2019.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT
As at the date of the Settlement Agreement, the Corporation has a Trade Payable balance of CDN$ 1,200,000 with the Trade Creditor (approximately HK$ 7,062,978.22 ) this Trade Payable will be fully settled by the issuance of 100,900,000 Shares.
The Directors are of the view that the settlement of the Trade Payable by way of Issuance would not result in significant cash outflow of the Corporation while reducing the indebtedness of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the terms of the Settlement Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Issuance is in the interests of the Corporation and its Shareholders as a whole.
FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE CORPORATION IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS
Save as disclosed below, the Corporation has not conducted any other fundraising activities during the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement.
Date
of
Fund
raising
Approximate net
Intended
use
of
Actual use of the net
announcement
activity
proceeds raised
the net proceeds
proceeds
September
20,
Private
placement
HK$1,886,997.60
For settlement of
HK$1,886,997.60
2018
of
Common
(approximately
partial
trade
(approximately
Shares
under
payable
CDN$311,354.60 (1) ) - there
General Mandate
CDN$311,354.60
is no actual cash inflow into
(1) )
the
Corporation
as
the
issuance of shares was to
offset
the partial
trade
payable that Sunshine owes
to its trade creditor
September
21,
Private
placement
HK$1,382,361.70
For settlement of
HK$1,382,361.70
2018
of
Common
(approximately
trade payable
(approximately
Shares
under
CDN$227,398.50
CDN$227,398.50 (2) ) - there
General Mandate
(2) )
is no actual cash inflow into
the
Corporation
as
the
issuance of shares was to
offset the trade payable that
Sunshine owes to its trade
creditor
October 5, 2018
Private
placement
HK$10,945,000
(i)
for
general
HK$10,945,000
of
Convertible
(approximately
working capital of
(approximately
Bonds
under
CDN$ 1,801,547
the
Corporation;
CDN$ 1,801,547 (3) ) - for
General Mandate
(3) )
and
general working capital of the
(ii)
for
future
Corporation
development
of
the
existing
business
