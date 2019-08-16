Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR

-1- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD. 陽光油砂有限公司* (a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability) (HKEX: 2012) ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Kwok Ping Sun Executive Chairman Hong Kong, August 16, 2019 Calgary, August 15, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Yi He, Mr. Alfa Li and Mr. Guangzhong Xing as independent non-executive directors. *For identification purposes only

-2- Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019) - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKEX: 2012) wishes to announce the following: ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR On Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019), the Corporation entered into Settlement Agreement with the Trade Creditor, being an Independent Third Party and a trade creditor to the Corporation, pursuant to which the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Trade Payable. The Issue Price is HK$0.070, which represents a discount of approximately 8.85% as to the average closing price of HK$0.077 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 14, 2019; and a discount of approximately 2.78% to the closing price of HK$0.072 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019. The Relevant Shares, which shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing Shares, will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. The Corporation will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 57,690,480 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares. Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the Issuance is subject to fulfilment of the conditions under the Settlement Agreement. As the Issuance may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

-3- ISSUANCE OF RELEVANT SHARES Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement entered into between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor on Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019), the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares at the Issue Price to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Trade Payable. THE RELEVANT SHARES Assuming no further issue of new Shares or repurchase of Shares (other than those failing to be issued upon full exercise of the share options), the Relevant Shares represent (i) approximately 1.62% of the existing issued share capital of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 1.60% of the total enlarged issued share capital of the Corporation immediately following completion of the Issuance. ISSUE PRICE The Issue Price is HK$0.070, which represents a discount of approximately 8.85% as to the average closing price of HK$0.077 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 14, 2019; and a discount of approximately 2.78% to the closing price of HK$0.072 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019. It was arrived after arm's length negotiation between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor with reference to the market condition and the prevailing market price of the Shares. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE THE RELEVANT SHARES The Relevant Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate and the issue of the Relevant Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval. The maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 1,227,169,324 Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 57,690,480 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

-4- RANKING AND APPLICATION FOR LISTING The Relevant Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the existing Shares in issue on the Completion Date. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the grant of the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares. CONDITIONS Completion of the Settlement Agreement shall be subject to and conditional upon the following: the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares; and all relevant approvals and consents from governmental or other competent authority or in accordance with applicable laws having been obtained, if necessary. None of the above conditions are capable of being waived. In the event that the conditions of the Issuance are not fulfilled on or before August 30, 2019 (or such other time and date as may be agreed between the parties to the Settlement Agreement), the Settlement Agreement shall cease and determine and neither the Corporation nor the Trade Creditor shall have any obligations and liabilities under the Settlement Agreement. EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE CORPORATION As at the date of this announcement, the Corporation has 6,215,317,006Shares in issue. The shareholding structure of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement and immediately after completion of the Issuance (assuming that there are no other changes to the shareholding structure of the Corporation from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Issuance) are as follows: Immediately after Completion of the Placing (assuming that there are no other changes to the shareholding structure of the Corporation from the date of this As at the date of this announcement to the date of announcement completion of the Issuance) Name of Number of Approx. % Number of Shares Approx. % of Shareholders Shares of Shares Shares Kwok Ping Sun 1,703,477,000 27.41% 1,703,477,000 26.97% Trade Creditor - 100,900,000 1.60% Other public 4,511,840,006 72.59% 4,511,840,006 71.43% shareholders (excluding the Trade Creditor) Total 6,215,317,006 100.00% 6,316,217,006 100.00%

-5- Note: The above figure d oes not include 990,347,263 new Shares to be allotted and issued upon the full conversion of the CB pursuant to the Subscription Agreement per the announcement dated June 16, 2019 and supplemented by the announcement dated June 17, 2019. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT As at the date of the Settlement Agreement, the Corporation has a Trade Payable balance of CDN$ 1,200,000 with the Trade Creditor (approximately HK$ 7,062,978.22 ) this Trade Payable will be fully settled by the issuance of 100,900,000 Shares. The Directors are of the view that the settlement of the Trade Payable by way of Issuance would not result in significant cash outflow of the Corporation while reducing the indebtedness of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the terms of the Settlement Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Issuance is in the interests of the Corporation and its Shareholders as a whole. FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE CORPORATION IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS Save as disclosed below, the Corporation has not conducted any other fundraising activities during the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement. Date of Fund raising Approximate net Intended use of Actual use of the net announcement activity proceeds raised the net proceeds proceeds September 20, Private placement HK$1,886,997.60 For settlement of HK$1,886,997.60 2018 of Common (approximately partial trade (approximately Shares under payable CDN$311,354.60 (1) ) - there General Mandate CDN$311,354.60 is no actual cash inflow into (1) ) the Corporation as the issuance of shares was to offset the partial trade payable that Sunshine owes to its trade creditor September 21, Private placement HK$1,382,361.70 For settlement of HK$1,382,361.70 2018 of Common (approximately trade payable (approximately Shares under CDN$227,398.50 CDN$227,398.50 (2) ) - there General Mandate (2) ) is no actual cash inflow into the Corporation as the issuance of shares was to offset the trade payable that Sunshine owes to its trade creditor October 5, 2018 Private placement HK$10,945,000 (i) for general HK$10,945,000 of Convertible (approximately working capital of (approximately Bonds under CDN$ 1,801,547 the Corporation; CDN$ 1,801,547 (3) ) - for General Mandate (3) ) and general working capital of the (ii) for future Corporation development of the existing business

