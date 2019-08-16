Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 12:48am EDT

-1-

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

陽光油砂有限公司*

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta,

Canada with limited liability)

(HKEX: 2012)

ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Kwok Ping Sun

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, August 16, 2019

Calgary, August 15, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Yi He, Mr. Alfa Li and Mr. Guangzhong Xing as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

-2-

Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019) - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKEX: 2012) wishes to announce the following:

ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR

On Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019), the Corporation entered into Settlement Agreement with the Trade Creditor, being an Independent Third Party and a trade creditor to the Corporation, pursuant to which the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Trade Payable.

The Issue Price is HK$0.070, which represents

  1. a discount of approximately 8.85% as to the average closing price of HK$0.077 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 14, 2019; and
  2. a discount of approximately 2.78% to the closing price of HK$0.072 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019.

The Relevant Shares, which shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing Shares, will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. The Corporation will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 57,690,480 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the Issuance is subject to fulfilment of the conditions under the Settlement Agreement. As the Issuance may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

-3-

ISSUANCE OF RELEVANT SHARES

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement entered into between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor on Hong Kong (August 16, 2019) / Calgary, Alberta (August 15, 2019), the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares at the Issue Price to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Trade Payable.

THE RELEVANT SHARES

Assuming no further issue of new Shares or repurchase of Shares (other than those failing to be issued upon full exercise of the share options), the Relevant Shares represent (i) approximately 1.62% of the existing issued share capital of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 1.60% of the total enlarged issued share capital of the Corporation immediately following completion of the Issuance.

ISSUE PRICE

The Issue Price is HK$0.070, which represents

  1. a discount of approximately 8.85% as to the average closing price of HK$0.077 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including August 14, 2019; and
  2. a discount of approximately 2.78% to the closing price of HK$0.072 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019.

It was arrived after arm's length negotiation between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor with reference to the market condition and the prevailing market price of the Shares.

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE THE RELEVANT SHARES

The Relevant Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate and the issue of the Relevant Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval. The maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 1,227,169,324 Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 57,690,480 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

-4-

RANKING AND APPLICATION FOR LISTING

The Relevant Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the existing Shares in issue on the Completion Date. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the grant of the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares.

CONDITIONS

Completion of the Settlement Agreement shall be subject to and conditional upon the following:

  1. the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares; and
  2. all relevant approvals and consents from governmental or other competent authority or in accordance with applicable laws having been obtained, if necessary.

None of the above conditions are capable of being waived. In the event that the conditions of the Issuance are not fulfilled on or before August 30, 2019 (or such other time and date as may be agreed between the parties to the Settlement Agreement), the Settlement Agreement shall cease and determine and neither the Corporation nor the Trade Creditor shall have any obligations and liabilities under the Settlement Agreement.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE CORPORATION

As at the date of this announcement, the Corporation has 6,215,317,006Shares in issue. The shareholding structure of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement and immediately after completion of the Issuance (assuming that there are no other changes to the shareholding structure of the Corporation from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Issuance) are as follows:

Immediately after Completion of

the Placing (assuming that there

are no other changes to the

shareholding structure of the

Corporation from the date of this

As at the date of this

announcement to the date of

announcement

completion of the Issuance)

Name of

Number of

Approx. %

Number of Shares

Approx. % of

Shareholders

Shares

of Shares

Shares

Kwok Ping Sun

1,703,477,000

27.41%

1,703,477,000

26.97%

Trade Creditor

-

100,900,000

1.60%

Other public

4,511,840,006

72.59%

4,511,840,006

71.43%

shareholders

(excluding the

Trade Creditor)

Total

6,215,317,006

100.00%

6,316,217,006

100.00%

-5-

Note:

  1. The above figure does not include 990,347,263 new Shares to be allotted and issued upon the full conversion of the CB pursuant to the Subscription Agreement per the announcement dated June 16, 2019 and supplemented by the announcement dated June 17, 2019.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

As at the date of the Settlement Agreement, the Corporation has a Trade Payable balance of CDN$ 1,200,000 with the Trade Creditor (approximately HK$ 7,062,978.22 ) this Trade Payable will be fully settled by the issuance of 100,900,000 Shares.

The Directors are of the view that the settlement of the Trade Payable by way of Issuance would not result in significant cash outflow of the Corporation while reducing the indebtedness of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the terms of the Settlement Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Issuance is in the interests of the Corporation and its Shareholders as a whole.

FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE CORPORATION IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Save as disclosed below, the Corporation has not conducted any other fundraising activities during the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement.

Date

of

Fund

raising

Approximate net

Intended

use

of

Actual use of the net

announcement

activity

proceeds raised

the net proceeds

proceeds

September

20,

Private

placement

HK$1,886,997.60

For settlement of

HK$1,886,997.60

2018

of

Common

(approximately

partial

trade

(approximately

Shares

under

payable

CDN$311,354.60 (1) ) - there

General Mandate

CDN$311,354.60

is no actual cash inflow into

(1) )

the

Corporation

as

the

issuance of shares was to

offset

the partial

trade

payable that Sunshine owes

to its trade creditor

September

21,

Private

placement

HK$1,382,361.70

For settlement of

HK$1,382,361.70

2018

of

Common

(approximately

trade payable

(approximately

Shares

under

CDN$227,398.50

CDN$227,398.50 (2) ) - there

General Mandate

(2) )

is no actual cash inflow into

the

Corporation

as

the

issuance of shares was to

offset the trade payable that

Sunshine owes to its trade

creditor

October 5, 2018

Private

placement

HK$10,945,000

(i)

for

general

HK$10,945,000

of

Convertible

(approximately

working capital of

(approximately

Bonds

under

CDN$ 1,801,547

the

Corporation;

CDN$ 1,801,547 (3) ) - for

General Mandate

(3) )

and

general working capital of the

(ii)

for

future

Corporation

development

of

the

existing

business

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : To Registered Shareholders - Notification Let..
PU
12:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change in head office and principal place of ..
PU
12:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Report
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to the proposed publ..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of unaudited interim results for..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of shares under general mandate for set..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of issuing new shares under genera..
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
08/15HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information winding up petition
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%37 617
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.51%50 028
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 302
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 961
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 305
NASDAQ16.86%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group