Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ISSUE OF THIRD TRANCHE OF BONDS DUE 2020 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$61.5 MILLION

CHINLINK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

普 匯 中 金 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0997)

ISSUE OF THIRD TRANCHE OF

BONDS DUE 2020 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$61.5 MILLION

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcements of Chinlink International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 July 2019 and 8 August 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") in relation to the proposed placing of 6.5% coupon secured bonds up to an aggregate principal amount of HK$200 million (the "Bonds") due 2020 and the issue of the First Tranche Bonds and the Second Tranche Bonds. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that the third tranche of Bonds in principal amount of HK$61.5 million (the "Third Tranche Bonds") was issued on 19 August 2019, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement. The Third Tranche Bonds will mature on the first anniversary of the date of issue.