HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Inside Information - Unaudited IFRS Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019 of Wynn Macau, Limited and Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019 of Our Controlling Shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited

0
08/06/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1128 and Debt Stock Code: 5279, 5280)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

OF WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

AND

UNAUDITED RESULTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

The Board of Directors of Wynn Macau, Limited is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with IFRS for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Our controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited has, on or about 6 August 2019 (1:06 p.m., Las Vegas time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019.

This announcement is issued by Wynn Macau, Limited ("we" or our "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

Consolidated Financial Results for Wynn Macau, Limited

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019

(the "WML Results").

*For identification purposes only.

1

WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(amounts in US$ thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

30 June

2019

2018

Operating revenues

Casino

$

1,009,749

$

998,293

Rooms

69,648

67,796

Food and beverage

48,939

44,015

  Retail leases and other

47,054

53,766

Total operating revenues

1,175,390

1,163,870

Operating costs and expenses

  Gaming taxes and premiums

551,125

557,149

Staff costs

167,544

158,565

Other operating expenses

159,664

151,397

Depreciation and amortization

94,659

86,224

  Property charges and other

216

5,837

973,208

959,172

Operating profit

202,182

204,698

Finance revenues

2,472

3,901

Finance costs

(46,882)

(47,372)

  Net foreign currency differences

11,255

(545)

(33,155)

(44,016)

Profit before tax

169,027

160,682

Income tax expense

(396)

(396)

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company

$

168,631

$

160,286

2

Earnings Release for Wynn Resorts, Limited

Our Company's controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, is a company listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations ("NASDAQ") in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, Wynn Resorts, Limited beneficially owns approximately 72% of the issued share capital of our Company.

Wynn Resorts, Limited has, on or about 6 August 2019 (1:06 p.m., Las Vegas time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019 ("Earnings Release"). If you wish to review the Earnings Release prepared by Wynn Resorts, Limited and as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/ data/1174922/000117492219000076/0001174922-19-000076-index.htm. The Earnings Release contains segmented financial information about the Macau operations of Wynn Resorts, Limited, which Macau operations are owned by our Company. The Earnings Release is also available in the public domain.

The financial results of Wynn Resorts, Limited, including those contained in the Earnings Release have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), which are different from IFRS. We use IFRS to prepare and present our financial information. As such, the financial information in the Earnings Release is not directly comparable to the financial results our Company discloses as a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial results in the Earnings Release are unaudited and have not been prepared or presented by our Company and there is no indication or assurance from our Company that the financial results of our Group for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019 will be the same as that presented in the Earnings Release.

To ensure that all our shareholders and potential investors have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to our Company, set forth below are the key highlights of financial and other information published by Wynn Resorts, Limited in the Earnings Release that relate to our Company and our operations in Macau (unless otherwise provided, all dollar amounts in the Earnings Release are denominated in United States dollars), some of which may constitute material inside information of the Company:

3

"Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

"We were pleased to deliver year-over-year revenue growth at all of our properties in the second quarter, with particular strength in our core mass business in Macau and REVPAR in Las Vegas," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "On the development front, we have made meaningful progress designing and planning the Crystal Pavilion in Macau, which we believe will be a 'must-see' tourism destination on Cotai."

Operating revenues were $1.66 billion for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.3%, or $52.9 million, from $1.61 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Operating revenues increased $8.3 million, $3.2 million, and $22.6 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, from the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted Property EBITDA (2) was $480.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.9%, or $4.2 million, from $476.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA increased $2.9 million and $13.2 million at Wynn Macau and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $12.1 million at Wynn Palace.

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $628.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 1.3% increase from $620.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Palace was $167.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 6.8% decrease from $179.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Casino revenues from Wynn Palace were $528.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 0.7% increase from $525.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Table games turnover in VIP operations was $13.39 billion, a 4.6% decrease from $14.03 billion for the second quarter of 2018. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.02%, above the expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and above the 3.00% experienced in the second quarter of 2018. Table drop in mass market operations was $1.27 billion, a 4.0% increase from $1.22 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Table games win in mass market operations was $296.9 million, a 5.8% increase from $280.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 23.4%, above the 23.0% experienced in the second quarter of 2018. Slot machine handle was $937.8 million, a 0.3% decrease from $941.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Slot machine win decreased 1.4% to $43.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $44.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.

4

Non-casino revenues from Wynn Palace were $100.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 5.0% increase from $95.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Room revenues were $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 6.0% increase from $40.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Average daily rate ("ADR") was $265, a 4.1% increase from $254 for the second quarter of 2018. Occupancy increased to 97.4% for the second quarter of 2019, from 96.2% for the second quarter of 2018. Revenue per available room ("REVPAR") was $258, a 5.3% increase from $245 for the second quarter of 2018.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $546.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 0.6% increase from $543.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA was $175.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 1.7% increase from $172.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Casino revenues from Wynn Macau were $481.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 1.7% increase from $473.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Table games turnover in VIP operations was $9.28 billion, a 33.4% decrease from $13.93 billion for the second quarter of 2018. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.30%, above the expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and above the 2.56% experienced in the second quarter of 2018. Table drop in mass market operations was $1.35 billion, a 4.2% increase from $1.29 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Table games win in mass market operations was $279.1 million, a 10.7% increase from $252.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 20.7%, above the 19.5% experienced in the second quarter of 2018. Slot machine handle was $925.8 million, a 3.9% decrease from $963.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Slot machine win increased 5.9% to $42.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-casino revenues from Wynn Macau were $65.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 6.8% decrease from $70.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Room revenues were $26.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 2.2% decrease from $27.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. ADR was $281, a 3.2% increase from $272 for the second quarter of 2018. Occupancy decreased to 98.9% for the second quarter of 2019, from 99.4% for the same period of 2018. REVPAR was $278, a 2.6% increase from the second quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2019 totaled $1.51 billion.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2019 was $9.15 billion, comprised of $3.71 billion of Macau related debt, $3.11 billion of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $983 million of Wynn America debt, $739 million of Wynn Resorts debt, and $611 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 23:24:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 963 M
EBIT 2019 12 111 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
EPS Revisions
