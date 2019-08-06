Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Inside Information - Unaudited IFRS Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019 of Wynn Macau, Limited and Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019 of Our Controlling Shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1128 and Debt Stock Code: 5279, 5280)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

OF WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

AND

UNAUDITED RESULTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

The Board of Directors of Wynn Macau, Limited is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with IFRS for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Our controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited has, on or about 6 August 2019 (1:06 p.m., Las Vegas time), released its unaudited results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Consolidated Financial Results for Wynn Macau, Limited

The board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019

(the "WML Results").

