Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

07/30/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability Stock code : 1970

Interim Report 2019

Contents

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

Interim Report 2019

Corporate Information

2

Financial Highlights

3

Management Discussion and Analysis

4

Corporate Governance Highlights and Other Information

24

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

60

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

61

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

62

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

63

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

64

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

65

Definitions

107

Glossary

111

Interim Report 2019

1

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Executive Directors

Certified Public Accountants

Jiande Chen, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Athanasopoulos, Chief Financial Officer and

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Chief Operating Officer

7/F, Verdant Place

Mei-Hui (Jessie) Chou, Chief Marketing Officer

No, 128 West Nanjing Road

Huangpu District, Shanghai

Non-executive Directors

People's Republic of China

Richard Gelfond (Chair)

Megan Colligan

REGISTERED OFFICE

Ruigang Li

c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited

PO Box 309

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ugland House

John Davison

Grand Cayman

Yue-Sai Kan

KY1-1104 Cayman Islands

Dawn Taubin

AUDIT COMMITTEE

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN

HONG KONG

John Davison (Chair)

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

Dawn Taubin

183 Queen's Road East

Richard Gelfond

Hong Kong

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

Yue-Sai Kan (Chair)

TRANSFER OFFICE

John Davison

Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited

Megan Colligan

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Richard Gelfond (Chair)

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

Yue-Sai Kan

Hopewell Centre

Dawn Taubin

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES

Hong Kong

Chan Wai Ling, FCS, FCIS (PE)

Zi Maggie Chen

STOCK CODE

1970

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

COMPANY WEBSITE

Jim Athanasopoulos

Chan Wai Ling, FCS, FCIS (PE)

www.imax.cn

2

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

Financial Highlights

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total revenue (US$'000)

59,256

51,487

Gross profit (US$'000)

41,047

37,006

Gross profit %

69.3%

71.9%

Profit for the period (US$'000)

23,965

20,465

Profit for the period %

40.4%

39.7%

Profit per share (US$)

0.07

0.06

Adjusted profit (US$'000)

24,894

21,251

Adjusted profit %

42.0%

41.3%

Total theater system signings

51

34

Total theater system installations

30

25

Sales arrangements

5

8

Revenue sharing arrangements

19

17

  IMAX with Laser upgrades

6

-

Total network

662

569

Total backlog

298

318

Gross box office (US$'000)

235,959

189,579

Box office per screen (US$'000)

379

361

2019 OUTLOOK

The Company expects to install approximately 90-95 new theatres for the year 2019. We expect the mix and pace of these installations to be roughly similar to last year. We also expect our selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation to be roughly flat over 2018.

Interim Report 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC
