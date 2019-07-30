Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019
0
07/30/2019 | 07:25pm EDT
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability Stock code : 1970
Interim Report 2019
Contents
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
Interim Report 2019
Corporate Information
2
Financial Highlights
3
Management Discussion and Analysis
4
Corporate Governance Highlights and Other Information
24
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
60
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
61
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
62
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
63
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
64
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
65
Definitions
107
Glossary
111
Interim Report 2019
1
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Executive Directors
Certified Public Accountants
Jiande Chen, Chief Executive Officer
Jim Athanasopoulos, Chief Financial Officer and
CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
Chief Operating Officer
7/F, Verdant Place
Mei-Hui (Jessie) Chou, Chief Marketing Officer
No, 128 West Nanjing Road
Huangpu District, Shanghai
Non-executive Directors
People's Republic of China
Richard Gelfond (Chair)
Megan Colligan
REGISTERED OFFICE
Ruigang Li
c/o Maples Corporate Services Limited
PO Box 309
Independent Non-executive Directors
Ugland House
John Davison
Grand Cayman
Yue-Sai Kan
KY1-1104 Cayman Islands
Dawn Taubin
AUDIT COMMITTEE
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN
HONG KONG
John Davison (Chair)
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
Dawn Taubin
183 Queen's Road East
Richard Gelfond
Hong Kong
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND
Yue-Sai Kan (Chair)
TRANSFER OFFICE
John Davison
Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited
Megan Colligan
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Richard Gelfond (Chair)
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor
Yue-Sai Kan
Hopewell Centre
Dawn Taubin
183 Queen's Road East
Wanchai
JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES
Hong Kong
Chan Wai Ling, FCS, FCIS (PE)
Zi Maggie Chen
STOCK CODE
1970
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
COMPANY WEBSITE
Jim Athanasopoulos
Chan Wai Ling, FCS, FCIS (PE)
www.imax.cn
2
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
Financial Highlights
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total revenue (US$'000)
59,256
51,487
Gross profit (US$'000)
41,047
37,006
Gross profit %
69.3%
71.9%
Profit for the period (US$'000)
23,965
20,465
Profit for the period %
40.4%
39.7%
Profit per share (US$)
0.07
0.06
Adjusted profit (US$'000)
24,894
21,251
Adjusted profit %
42.0%
41.3%
Total theater system signings
51
34
Total theater system installations
30
25
Sales arrangements
5
8
Revenue sharing arrangements
19
17
IMAX with Laser upgrades
6
-
Total network
662
569
Total backlog
298
318
Gross box office (US$'000)
235,959
189,579
Box office per screen (US$'000)
379
361
2019 OUTLOOK
The Company expects to install approximately 90-95 new theatres for the year 2019. We expect the mix and pace of these installations to be roughly similar to last year. We also expect our selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation to be roughly flat over 2018.
Interim Report 2019
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC