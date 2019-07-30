Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

Financial Highlights

Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenue (US$'000) 59,256 51,487 Gross profit (US$'000) 41,047 37,006 Gross profit % 69.3% 71.9% Profit for the period (US$'000) 23,965 20,465 Profit for the period % 40.4% 39.7% Profit per share (US$) 0.07 0.06 Adjusted profit (US$'000) 24,894 21,251 Adjusted profit % 42.0% 41.3% Total theater system signings 51 34 Total theater system installations 30 25 Sales arrangements 5 8 Revenue sharing arrangements 19 17 IMAX with Laser upgrades 6 - Total network 662 569 Total backlog 298 318 Gross box office (US$'000) 235,959 189,579 Box office per screen (US$'000) 379 361

2019 OUTLOOK

The Company expects to install approximately 90-95 new theatres for the year 2019. We expect the mix and pace of these installations to be roughly similar to last year. We also expect our selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation to be roughly flat over 2018.