Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

2019
Interim Report
C O N T E N T S
Financial Highlights
Management Discussion and Analysis
Review Report of the Auditor
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report
36 Other Information
FINANCIAL
HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Changes
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
(%)
Revenue
1,540.0
1,293.1
+19.1
Gross profit
638.2
541.9
+17.8
Profit from operations
464.8
381.4
+21.9
Profit for the period
388.5
340.7
+14.0
(RMB cents)
(RMB cents)
(%)
Earnings per share
- Basic
32.5
28.5
+14.0
- Diluted
32.5
28.5
+14.0
Interim dividend per share
HK18 cents
HK16 cents
+12.5
Special interim dividend per share
HK8 cents
HK7 cents
+14.3
(%)
(%)
(% points)
Gross profit margin
41.4
41.9
-0.5
Operating profit margin
30.2
29.5
+0.7
Net profit margin
25.2
26.3
-1.1
Return on average shareholders' equity(1)
11.3
10.7
+0.6
Effective tax rate
21.2
19.1
+2.1
Advertising and promotional expenses and renovation subsidies
(as percentage of revenue)
9.1
9.5
-0.4
Six months
Six months
ended
Year ended
ended
30 June
31 December
30 June
2019
2018
2018
Average inventory turnover days(2)
129
98
78
Average trade receivables turnover days(3)
87
72
85
Average trade payables turnover days(4)
102
92
81
Notes:
Return on average shareholders' equity is equal to profit for the period divided by the average of the beginning and closing balance of total shareholders' equity.
Average inventory turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing inventory balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
Average trade receivables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade and bills receivables balance divided by revenue (including value-added tax) and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
Average trade payables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade and bills payables balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION
AND ANALYSIS
Industry Review
In the first half of 2019, the trade talks between China and the United States had been suspended without an agreement being reached, adding uncertainties to the prospects for global economic development. Key economies showed signs of slowing growth and the global markets took a cautious turn. During the same period, the economy in China maintained steady growth. Its GDP growth in the first and second quarters was 6.4% and 6.2% respectively while overall GDP growth for the first half of the year was 6.3%. The Chinese government has launched larger scale tax cut and fee reduction measures. Nationally, additional tax cuts and fee reductions for the first half of this year totaled RMB1.17 trillion and the tax cuts for the full year are expected to total RMB2 trillion. The measures are expected to stabilize growth and employment, improve business environment and stimulate market activities.
China's consumption demand kept growing. In the first half of 2019, total retail sales of consumer goods rose by 8.4% year-on-year. Total retail sales of apparel, footwear, headwear and knitwear increased by 3.0% year-on-year. For the first five months of this year, China's consumer confidence index remained at a relatively high level at 123.4 points. In addition, China's consumption trend index was 115 points in the first quarter, slightly higher than the 113 points in the preceding quarter and close to its historical peak. This reflected the upward trend of personal willingness to spend among Chinese citizens.
During the period under review, China Lilang Limited (the "Company" or "China Lilang," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") adhered to its corporate strategy adopted in the past few years of enhancing product design, providing products with better value-for-money while accelerating channel transformation, and achieved a steady growth in its business results. For the first half of the year ended 30 June 2019, revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year to RMB1,540.0 million. Revenue of LILANZ rose by 20.3%. Net profit climbed 14.0% to RMB388.5 million. Earnings per share were RMB32.5 cents, an increase of 14.0%.
