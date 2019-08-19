Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

In the first half of 2019, the trade talks between China and the United States had been suspended without an agreement being reached, adding uncertainties to the prospects for global economic development. Key economies showed signs of slowing growth and the global markets took a cautious turn. During the same period, the economy in China maintained steady growth. Its GDP growth in the first and second quarters was 6.4% and 6.2% respectively while overall GDP growth for the first half of the year was 6.3%. The Chinese government has launched larger scale tax cut and fee reduction measures. Nationally, additional tax cuts and fee reductions for the first half of this year totaled RMB1.17 trillion and the tax cuts for the full year are expected to total RMB2 trillion. The measures are expected to stabilize growth and employment, improve business environment and stimulate market activities.

China's consumption demand kept growing. In the first half of 2019, total retail sales of consumer goods rose by 8.4% year-on-year. Total retail sales of apparel, footwear, headwear and knitwear increased by 3.0% year-on-year. For the first five months of this year, China's consumer confidence index remained at a relatively high level at 123.4 points. In addition, China's consumption trend index was 115 points in the first quarter, slightly higher than the 113 points in the preceding quarter and close to its historical peak. This reflected the upward trend of personal willingness to spend among Chinese citizens.

During the period under review, China Lilang Limited (the "Company" or "China Lilang," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") adhered to its corporate strategy adopted in the past few years of enhancing product design, providing products with better value-for-money while accelerating channel transformation, and achieved a steady growth in its business results. For the first half of the year ended 30 June 2019, revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year to RMB1,540.0 million. Revenue of LILANZ rose by 20.3%. Net profit climbed 14.0% to RMB388.5 million. Earnings per share were RMB32.5 cents, an increase of 14.0%.