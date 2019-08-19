Log in
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

0
08/19/2019

Stock Code: 1234

2019

Interim Report

C O N T E N T S

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Management Discussion and Analysis
  1. Review Report of the Auditor
  2. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and   Other Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  3. Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report

36 Other Information

FINANCIAL

HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Changes

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

(%)

Revenue

1,540.0

1,293.1

+19.1

Gross profit

638.2

541.9

+17.8

Profit from operations

464.8

381.4

+21.9

Profit for the period

388.5

340.7

+14.0

(RMB cents)

(RMB cents)

(%)

Earnings per share

- Basic

32.5

28.5

+14.0

- Diluted

32.5

28.5

+14.0

Interim dividend per share

HK18 cents

HK16 cents

+12.5

Special interim dividend per share

HK8 cents

HK7 cents

+14.3

(%)

(%)

(% points)

Gross profit margin

41.4

41.9

-0.5

Operating profit margin

30.2

29.5

+0.7

Net profit margin

25.2

26.3

-1.1

Return on average shareholders' equity(1)

11.3

10.7

+0.6

Effective tax rate

21.2

19.1

+2.1

Advertising and promotional expenses and renovation subsidies

  (as percentage of revenue)

9.1

9.5

-0.4

Six months

Six months

ended

Year ended

ended

30 June

31 December

30 June

2019

2018

2018

Average inventory turnover days(2)

129

98

78

Average trade receivables turnover days(3)

87

72

85

Average trade payables turnover days(4)

102

92

81

Notes:

  1. Return on average shareholders' equity is equal to profit for the period divided by the average of the beginning and closing balance of total shareholders' equity.
  2. Average inventory turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing inventory balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
  3. Average trade receivables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade and bills receivables balance divided by revenue (including value-added tax) and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.
  4. Average trade payables turnover days is equal to the average of the beginning and closing trade and bills payables balance divided by cost of sales and multiplied by the number of days in the relevant period.

2 C H I N A L I L A N G L I M I T E D

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

AND ANALYSIS

Industry Review

In the first half of 2019, the trade talks between China and the United States had been suspended without an agreement being reached, adding uncertainties to the prospects for global economic development. Key economies showed signs of slowing growth and the global markets took a cautious turn. During the same period, the economy in China maintained steady growth. Its GDP growth in the first and second quarters was 6.4% and 6.2% respectively while overall GDP growth for the first half of the year was 6.3%. The Chinese government has launched larger scale tax cut and fee reduction measures. Nationally, additional tax cuts and fee reductions for the first half of this year totaled RMB1.17 trillion and the tax cuts for the full year are expected to total RMB2 trillion. The measures are expected to stabilize growth and employment, improve business environment and stimulate market activities.

China's consumption demand kept growing. In the first half of 2019, total retail sales of consumer goods rose by 8.4% year-on-year. Total retail sales of apparel, footwear, headwear and knitwear increased by 3.0% year-on-year. For the first five months of this year, China's consumer confidence index remained at a relatively high level at 123.4 points. In addition, China's consumption trend index was 115 points in the first quarter, slightly higher than the 113 points in the preceding quarter and close to its historical peak. This reflected the upward trend of personal willingness to spend among Chinese citizens.

During the period under review, China Lilang Limited (the "Company" or "China Lilang," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") adhered to its corporate strategy adopted in the past few years of enhancing product design, providing products with better value-for-money while accelerating channel transformation, and achieved a steady growth in its business results. For the first half of the year ended 30 June 2019, revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year to RMB1,540.0 million. Revenue of LILANZ rose by 20.3%. Net profit climbed 14.0% to RMB388.5 million. Earnings per share were RMB32.5 cents, an increase of 14.0%.

I N T E R I M R E P O R T 2 0 1 9

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 671 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
