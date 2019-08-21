Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
未 經 審 核 簡 明 綜 合 中期 財 務 資 料
INTERIM RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Perennial International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the interim report and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:
中 期 業 績
恒都集團有限公司（「本公司」）之董事 會（「董事會」）欣然提呈本公司及其 附屬公司（統稱「本集團」）截至二零一 九年六月三十日止六個月之中期報 告及未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資 料，連同比較數字如下：
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
簡 明 綜 合 損 益 表（未 經 審 核）
for the six months ended 30th June 2019
截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月
Six months ended 30th June
截 至 六月三十日止 六個 月
2019
2018
二 零 一九 年
二零一八年
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
Revenue
收益
6
165,623
179,783
Cost of sales
銷售成本
(131,868)
(150,727)
Gross profit
毛利
33,755
29,056
Other income
其他收益
7
3,953
3,210
Distribution expenses
分銷開支
(3,208)
(4,774)
Administrative expenses
行政開支
(26,590)
(27,310)
Other operating expenses, net
其他經營開支，淨額
(1,723)
(2,250)
Operating profit/(loss)
經營溢利
╱（虧損）
8
6,187
(2,068)
Finance costs
財務費用
10
(1,032)
(592)
Profit/(loss) before taxation
除稅前溢利
╱（虧損）
5,155
(2,660)
Taxation
稅項
11
(935)
(58)
Profit/(loss) for the period
本公司股東應佔本期
attributable to shareholders
溢利
╱（虧損）
of the Company
4,220
(2,718)
Basic and diluted earnings/
每股基本及攤薄
(loss) per share (cents)
盈利
╱（虧損（）仙）
13
2.1
(1.4)
The notes on pages 8 to 42 are an integral part of this
第
8至 42頁的附註為簡明綜合中期財
condensed consolidated interim financial information.
務資料的整體部份。
恒 都 集 團 有 限公司
二零一九年中期報告
1
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
簡 明 綜 合 全 面 收 益 表（未 經 審 核）
for the six months ended 30th June 2019
截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月
Six months ended 30th June
截 至 六 月三十日止 六 個 月
2019
2018
二 零 一九 年
二零一八年
HK$'000
HK$'000
千 港 元
千港元
Profit/(loss) for the period
本期溢利
╱（虧損）
4,220
(2,718)
Other comprehensive income:
其他全面收益：
Items that may be subsequently
其後可能會重新分類
reclassified to profit or loss
至損益的項目
Exchange difference arising from
附屬公司財務資料之
translation of financial information
兌換之匯率差異
of subsidiaries
3,800
8,010
Other comprehensive income for the
本期其他全面收益，
period, net of tax
扣除稅項
3,800
8,010
Total comprehensive income for the
本公司股東應佔本期
period attributable to shareholders
總全面收益
of the Company
8,020
5,292
The notes on pages 8 to 42 are an integral part of this
第
8至 42頁的附註為簡明綜合中期財
condensed consolidated interim financial information.
務資料的整體部份。
2
Interim Report 2019
Perennial International Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
簡 明 綜 合 財 務 狀 況 表（未 經 審 核）
as at 30th June 2019 於二零一九年六月三十日
30th June
31st December
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
ASSETS
資 產
Non-current assets
非流動資產
-
Land use rights
土地使用權
14
26,696
Right-of-use assets
使用權資產
15
27,298
-
Property, plant and equipment
物業、廠房及設備
16
406,407
402,067
Investment properties
投資物業
17
55,290
55,290
Non-current deposits
非流動訂金
182
1,101
Deferred tax assets
遞延稅項資產
3,583
3,832
492,760
488,986
Current assets
流動資產
Inventories
存貨
18
93,550
90,934
Trade and bill receivables
應收貿易賬款及
票據
19
95,673
90,330
Other receivables, deposits and
其他應收賬款、
prepayments
訂金及預付款項
9,042
11,442
Taxation recoverable
可收回稅項
1,115
1,262
Cash and cash equivalents
現金及現金等價物
59,491
49,996
258,871
243,964
Total assets
總資產
751,631
732,950
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
權 益 及 負債
Equity attributable to shareholders of
本公司股東應佔
the Company
權益
Share capital
股本
20
19,896
19,896
Other reserves
其他儲備
21
265,781
261,981
Retained earnings
保留盈利
300,428
296,208
Total equity
總權益
586,105
578,085
恒 都 集 團 有 限公司
二零一九年中期報告
3
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information
未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED)
簡 明 綜 合 財 務 狀 況 表（未 經 審 核（）續）
as at 30th June 2019
於二零一九年六月三十日
30th June
31st December
六月三十日
十二月三十一日
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
LIABILITIES
負債
Non-current liabilities
非流動負債
Lease liabilities
租賃負債
305
-
Deferred tax liabilities
遞延稅項負債
44,135
44,047
44,440
44,047
Current liabilities
流動負債
Trade and bill payables
應付貿易款項及
票據
22
17,069
17,387
Other payables and accruals
其他應付款項及
應計開支
21,014
29,783
Lease liabilities
租賃負債
443
-
Taxation payable
應付稅項
2,198
2,114
Bank loans
銀行貸款
23
54,400
36,800
Trust receipt loans
信託收據貸款
23
25,962
24,734
121,086
110,818
Total liabilities
總負債
165,526
154,865
Total equity and liabilities
總權益及總負債
751,631
732,950
The notes on pages 8 to 42 are an integral part of this
第
8至 42頁的附註為簡明綜合中期財
condensed consolidated interim financial information.
務資料的整體部份。
4
Interim Report 2019
Perennial International Limited
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.