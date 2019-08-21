Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

08/21/2019

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

未 經 審 核 簡 明 綜 合 中期 財 務 資 料

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Perennial International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present the interim report and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June 2019 together with comparative figures as follows:

中 期 業 績

恒都集團有限公司（「本公司」）之董事 會（「董事會」）欣然提呈本公司及其 附屬公司（統稱「本集團」）截至二零一 九年六月三十日止六個月之中期報 告及未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資 料，連同比較數字如下：

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

簡 明 綜 合 損 益 表（未 經 審 核）

for the six months ended 30th June 2019

截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

Six months ended 30th June

截 至 六月三十日止 六個 月

2019

2018

二 零 一九 年

二零一八年

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

附註

千港元

千港元

Revenue

收益

6

165,623

179,783

Cost of sales

銷售成本

(131,868)

(150,727)

Gross profit

毛利

33,755

29,056

Other income

其他收益

7

3,953

3,210

Distribution expenses

分銷開支

(3,208)

(4,774)

Administrative expenses

行政開支

(26,590)

(27,310)

Other operating expenses, net

其他經營開支，淨額

(1,723)

(2,250)

Operating profit/(loss)

經營溢利（虧損）

8

6,187

(2,068)

Finance costs

財務費用

10

(1,032)

(592)

Profit/(loss) before taxation

除稅前溢利（虧損）

5,155

(2,660)

Taxation

稅項

11

(935)

(58)

Profit/(loss) for the period

本公司股東應佔本期

attributable to shareholders

溢利（虧損）

of the Company

4,220

(2,718)

Basic and diluted earnings/

每股基本及攤薄

(loss) per share (cents)

盈利（虧損（）仙）

13

2.1

(1.4)

The notes on pages 8 to 42 are an integral part of this

842頁的附註為簡明綜合中期財

condensed consolidated interim financial information.

務資料的整體部份。

恒 都 集 團 有 限公司

二零一九年中期報告

1

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

簡 明 綜 合 全 面 收 益 表（未 經 審 核）

for the six months ended 30th June 2019

截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月

Six months ended 30th June

截 至 六 月三十日止 六 個 月

2019

2018

二 零 一九 年

二零一八年

HK$'000

HK$'000

千 港 元

千港元

Profit/(loss) for the period

本期溢利（虧損）

4,220

(2,718)

Other comprehensive income:

其他全面收益：

Items that may be subsequently

其後可能會重新分類

reclassified to profit or loss

至損益的項目

Exchange difference arising from

附屬公司財務資料之

translation of financial information

兌換之匯率差異

of subsidiaries

3,800

8,010

Other comprehensive income for the

本期其他全面收益，

period, net of tax

扣除稅項

3,800

8,010

Total comprehensive income for the

本公司股東應佔本期

period attributable to shareholders

總全面收益

of the Company

8,020

5,292

The notes on pages 8 to 42 are an integral part of this

842頁的附註為簡明綜合中期財

condensed consolidated interim financial information.

務資料的整體部份。

2

Interim Report 2019

Perennial International Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

簡 明 綜 合 財 務 狀 況 表（未 經 審 核）

as at 30th June 2019 於二零一九年六月三十日

30th June

31st December

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

附註

千港元

千港元

ASSETS

資 產

Non-current assets

非流動資產

-

Land use rights

土地使用權

14

26,696

Right-of-use assets

使用權資產

15

27,298

-

Property, plant and equipment

物業、廠房及設備

16

406,407

402,067

Investment properties

投資物業

17

55,290

55,290

Non-current deposits

非流動訂金

182

1,101

Deferred tax assets

遞延稅項資產

3,583

3,832

492,760

488,986

Current assets

流動資產

Inventories

存貨

18

93,550

90,934

Trade and bill receivables

應收貿易賬款及

票據

19

95,673

90,330

Other receivables, deposits and

其他應收賬款、

prepayments

訂金及預付款項

9,042

11,442

Taxation recoverable

可收回稅項

1,115

1,262

Cash and cash equivalents

現金及現金等價物

59,491

49,996

258,871

243,964

Total assets

總資產

751,631

732,950

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

權 益 及 負債

Equity attributable to shareholders of

本公司股東應佔

the Company

權益

Share capital

股本

20

19,896

19,896

Other reserves

其他儲備

21

265,781

261,981

Retained earnings

保留盈利

300,428

296,208

Total equity

總權益

586,105

578,085

恒 都 集 團 有 限公司

二零一九年中期報告

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information

未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED)

簡 明 綜 合 財 務 狀 況 表（未 經 審 核（）續）

as at 30th June 2019

於二零一九年六月三十日

30th June

31st December

六月三十日

十二月三十一日

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

附註

千港元

千港元

LIABILITIES

負債

Non-current liabilities

非流動負債

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

305

-

Deferred tax liabilities

遞延稅項負債

44,135

44,047

44,440

44,047

Current liabilities

流動負債

Trade and bill payables

應付貿易款項及

票據

22

17,069

17,387

Other payables and accruals

其他應付款項及

應計開支

21,014

29,783

Lease liabilities

租賃負債

443

-

Taxation payable

應付稅項

2,198

2,114

Bank loans

銀行貸款

23

54,400

36,800

Trust receipt loans

信託收據貸款

23

25,962

24,734

121,086

110,818

Total liabilities

總負債

165,526

154,865

Total equity and liabilities

總權益及總負債

751,631

732,950

The notes on pages 8 to 42 are an integral part of this

842頁的附註為簡明綜合中期財

condensed consolidated interim financial information.

務資料的整體部份。

4

Interim Report 2019

Perennial International Limited

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 386
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.17%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.88%16 289
