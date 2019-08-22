Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

Operating Environment

In the first half year of 2019, the Chinese economy maintained steady growth, China's gross domestic product ("GDP") grew by 6.3% to approximately RMB45,093 billion. The overall consumer price index ("CPI") was up by 2.2% compared to the first half of 2018, of which the food CPI was up by 4.7%, driven mainly by increases in vegetables by 9.2%, fruits by 16.1% and pork by 7.7% (affected by African swine fever since March 2019). The non-food CPI observed an increase of 1.6%.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached RMB19,521 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing a growth of 8.4% year on year. Catering services achieved RMB2,128 billion, increasing by 9.4%. National online retail sales reached RMB4,816 billion, a growth of 17.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Online physical goods retail sales for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to RMB3,817 billion, representing an increase of 21.6% and accounted for 19.6% of total retail sales.

Our Business to Customer ("B2C") Business is on the Right Trajectory, "One- Hour-Delivery-To-Home" Pattern becomes Feasible

By the end of March 2018, the one-hour delivery initiative called "Taoxianda" was piloted in two RT-Mart stores in Shanghai and Suzhou. By the end of that year, all Sun Art stores had launched the Taoxianda initiatively. By March 2019, the distribution area of all our stores has been expanded from three kilometers to five kilometers.

Since January 2019, daily orders per store ("DOPS") has been climbing steadily. In June 2019, the average DOPS of a Sun Art store was 700. During the "6.18" promotion event, the average DOPS was more than 1,000. The one-hour delivery service provides approximately 18,000 stock keeping units ("SKU") in total. Fresh products account for more than 50% of our online revenue. We work continuously to strengthen the research and development of our 3R offerings, such as ready-to-cook,ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat products, increasing our customers' loyalty, as well as enhancing our differentiation and competitiveness.

Each store is divided into several picking areas based on product sector. This practice effectively improves the efficiency of order fulfillment and reduces the cost. In July 2017, we initiated a pilot run of our conveyor-belt system in the Shanghai Yangpu RT-Mart store, greatly improving the picking efficiency.