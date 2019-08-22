Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

08/22/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) Stock Code: 6808

Advancing Phygital

Development Across China

2019

Interim Report

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Non-Executive Directors

ZHANG Yong (Chairman)

Benoit, Claude, Francois, Marie, Joseph LECLERCQ Edgard, Michel, Marie, BONTE

  (appointed on 17 May 2019)

Xavier, Marie, Alain DELOM de MEZERAC CHEN Jun

Isabelle Claudine, Françoise BLONDÉ ép. BOUVIER   (appointed on 17 May 2019)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Karen Yifen CHANG

Desmond MURRAY

HE Yi

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Desmond MURRAY (Chairman)

Xavier, Marie, Alain DELOM de MEZERAC Karen Yifen CHANG

HE Yi

Edgard, Michel, Marie, BONTE

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Karen Yifen CHANG (Chairman)

CHEN Jun

Edgard, Michel, Marie, BONTE

Desmond MURRAY

HE Yi

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

HE Yi (Chairman)

CHEN Jun

Edgard, Michel, Marie, BONTE

Karen Yifen CHANG

Desmond MURRAY

COMPANY SECRETARY

CHAN Wai Ling, FCIS, FCS (PE)

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Xavier, Marie, Alain DELOM de MEZERAC CHAN Wai Ling

REGISTERED OFFICE IN HONG KONG

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

BRANCH OFFICE IN HONG KONG

Suite No. 02, 22/F, Sino Plaza

255-257 Gloucester Road

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (THE "PRC" OR "CHINA")

2/F, No. 19, Jiangchang Er Road, Jing'an District,

Shanghai, China

LEGAL ADVISOR

Herbert Smith Freehills

23rd Floor, Gloucester Tower

15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

AUDITORS

KPMG

Certified Public Accountants 8th Floor, Prince's Building

10 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

www.sunartretail.com

STOCK CODE

6808

Sun Art Retail Group Limited 1

Interim Report 2019

HIGHLIGHTS OF INTERIM RESULTS

For the six months ended 30 June

2018

2019

Change

(Restated) (1)

RMB

million

Gross Sales Proceeds (2)

54,396

54,060

0.6%

Revenue

50,586

54,060

(6.4)%

Gross Profit

13,188

12,922

2.1%

Profit from Operations

3,014

2,921

3.2%

Profit for the Period

1,899

1,833

3.6%

Profit Attributable to Equity Shareholders of

  the Company

1,766

1,682

5.0%

Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

  - Basic and diluted (3)

RMB0.19

RMB0.18

Notes:

  1. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 using the full retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information has been restated. See note 2.
  2. Gross Sales Proceeds consist of gross proceeds from product sales including consignment sales and rental income, excluding value-added tax. For further information, please refer to the analysis of revenue on Page 8.
  3. The calculation of basic and diluted EPS for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 is based on the weighted average number of 9,539,704,700 ordinary shares in issue during the periods.

2 Sun Art Retail Group Limited

Interim Report 2019

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

Operating Environment

In the first half year of 2019, the Chinese economy maintained steady growth, China's gross domestic product ("GDP") grew by 6.3% to approximately RMB45,093 billion. The overall consumer price index ("CPI") was up by 2.2% compared to the first half of 2018, of which the food CPI was up by 4.7%, driven mainly by increases in vegetables by 9.2%, fruits by 16.1% and pork by 7.7% (affected by African swine fever since March 2019). The non-food CPI observed an increase of 1.6%.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached RMB19,521 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing a growth of 8.4% year on year. Catering services achieved RMB2,128 billion, increasing by 9.4%. National online retail sales reached RMB4,816 billion, a growth of 17.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Online physical goods retail sales for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to RMB3,817 billion, representing an increase of 21.6% and accounted for 19.6% of total retail sales.

Our Business to Customer ("B2C") Business is on the Right Trajectory, "One- Hour-Delivery-To-Home" Pattern becomes Feasible

By the end of March 2018, the one-hour delivery initiative called "Taoxianda" was piloted in two RT-Mart stores in Shanghai and Suzhou. By the end of that year, all Sun Art stores had launched the Taoxianda initiatively. By March 2019, the distribution area of all our stores has been expanded from three kilometers to five kilometers.

Since January 2019, daily orders per store ("DOPS") has been climbing steadily. In June 2019, the average DOPS of a Sun Art store was 700. During the "6.18" promotion event, the average DOPS was more than 1,000. The one-hour delivery service provides approximately 18,000 stock keeping units ("SKU") in total. Fresh products account for more than 50% of our online revenue. We work continuously to strengthen the research and development of our 3R offerings, such as ready-to-cook,ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat products, increasing our customers' loyalty, as well as enhancing our differentiation and competitiveness.

Each store is divided into several picking areas based on product sector. This practice effectively improves the efficiency of order fulfillment and reduces the cost. In July 2017, we initiated a pilot run of our conveyor-belt system in the Shanghai Yangpu RT-Mart store, greatly improving the picking efficiency.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited 3

Interim Report 2019

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Different delivery slots are available to customers according to their schedule requirements. During the period under review, our on-time delivery rate is more than 99%. Additionally, the ratio of delivery out-of- stock ("OOS") remains less than 0.3%. The ratio of negative comments and customer complaints is less than 0.3%. We pay great attention to the comments and feedback from each customer, and endeavor to improve the quality of our products and service. "Satisfying our customers" is always the goal of our continuous pursuit.

We are pleased to note that our B2C business has been taken hold at Sun Art, and this initiative offers us a competitive advantage. In the second half of this year, the B2C target is to accelerate the expansion of business scale and increase daily order density.

Our Business to Business ("B2B") Operations Continue to Grow

Our B2B APP, "RT-Mart e Lu Fa", was officially launched in March 2017. This is a B2B platform that can provide fresh products, covering a full range with 20,000 SKUs. Fresh products (including frozen food) made up more than 27% of our B2B sales.

"RT-Mart e Lu Fa" has more than 500,000 registered clients, including retailers, wholesalers, corporates catering businesses, canteens, entertainment and accommodation businesses, as well as mother and infant shops. Our B2B APP provides a dedicated page designed for different types of clients, and employs a different merchandise mix and specialized promotion activities for each.

At present, all Sun Art stores have rolled out the B2B business. The development of business clients is mostly concentrated within a 20-kilometer radius of our stores. The farthest distance reaches 100 kilometers.

After two-years' running, "RT-Mart e Lu Fa" has moved into the first-tier of the industry. The sales of our B2B business in 2018 has doubled the amount of 2017 and B2B also brought positive contribution to the profit of the Group. In 2019, the sales of B2B business is expected to increase by 50% and RT-Mart e Lu Fa will become one of the RMB10 billion turnover club members in the near future.

4 Sun Art Retail Group Limited

Interim Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
