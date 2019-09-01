Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

09/01/2019 | 11:02am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability) Stock Code : 2768

2019

INTERIM REPORT

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Company Profile

3

Financial Highlights

4

Chairman's Statement

5

Management Discussion and Analysis

7

Other Information

22

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

27

Other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

29

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

31

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

32

Notes to the Interim Financial Information

33

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Non-executive Directors

Shum Tin Ching (Chairman)

Shen Xiaodong

Executive Directors

Zhang Yi (Vice Chairman and President) Huang Fuqing (Vice Chairman)

Cheuk Hiu Nam

Wang Jianfeng

Independent non-executive Directors

Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander

Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP

Gu Yunchang

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander (Chairman)

Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP

Gu Yunchang

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP (Chairman)

Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander

Cheuk Hiu Nam

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Shum Tin Ching (Chairman)

Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP

Gu Yunchang

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES*

Cheuk Hiu Nam

Lau Yee Wa (appointed w.e.f. 10 June 2019)

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Hang Seng Bank Limited

CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited

Nanyang Commercial Bank

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

Banco Tai Fung

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

HEADQUARTERS

Room 1403, 9 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC

No. 59, Gu Jia Ying Road

Xuanwu District

Nanjing

China

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES*

Cheuk Hiu Nam

Lau Yee Wa (appointed w.e.f. 10 June 2019)

AUDITOR

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

LEGAL ADVISERS

As to Hong Kong law:

Mayer Brown

BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR IN HONG KONG

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

WEBSITE

www.jiayuanintl.com

As to PRC law: Jingtian & Gongcheng

As to Cayman Islands law: Conyers Dill & Pearman

STOCK CODE

2768

  • Ms. Wong Tak Yee resigned as one of the joint company secretaries and an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 10 June 2019.

2 JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED Interim Report 2019

COMPANY PROFILE

ABOUT JIAYUAN

Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the "Group") (Stock Code: 2768) is an established property developer of large-scale residential and commercial complexes in various major cities in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). As at 30 June 2019, the total land bank of the Group was approximately 9.6 million sq.m.

With over 20 years of experience in property development, the Group develops property projects through comprehensive planning, meticulous quality control, sophisticated operating systems and experienced professional teams to meet the needs of different regions and strengthen the Group's brand image. As of 30 June 2019, the Group has a portfolio of more than 47 property projects, covering the cities of Nanjing, Yangzhou, Changzhou, Nantong, Taizhou, Zhenjiang and Suzhou. Since 2016, the Group has taken the lead in entering Guangdong Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and has successively obtained a number of quality projects in Shenzhen, Jiangmen and Macau. In 2018, it established a joint venture company in Hong Kong to formally enter the Hong Kong real estate market; and purchased the quality properties located in Shanghai from Mr. Shum Tin Ching ("Mr. Shum"), the chairman, the non-executive Director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, thus enhancing its brand influence in the Yangtze River Delta Region. In addition, the Group also succeeded in expanding its business coverage to key provincial capital cities, including Guiyang and Urumqi. The Group also ventured into countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" initiative, such as acquiring land parcels in Cambodia. In addition, the Group acquired a property management business and various projects located in major cities of Anhui Province from Mr. Shum, signifying a new era in the Group's international development.

The Group's residential and commercial complexes in cities with sizeable economies and populations have been or will be developed into mixed-use community centres. The Group strives to infuse the following key values into the developments:

  1. Education value: The Group believes that education is of paramount importance to customers as parents. Therefore, the Group focuses on selecting locations with relatively mature school nets or introducing and assisting in the construction of famous schools in its projects;
  2. Leisure value: It is the Group's practice to spare a large portion of its land for the construction of European-style or Chinese-style landmarks, such as theme parks and plazas, aiming at enhancing the general impression of the properties and bringing quality living experience to our residents; and
  3. Commercial value: The Group also develops community stores and shopping malls under its residential properties, providing a "one-stop" shopping experience to our customers and satisfying the daily needs of residents and citizens nearby.

Interim Report 2019 JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Group's recognised revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB5,304.0 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB890.3 million or 20.2% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
  • Gross profit of the Group increased by approximately 27.1% to approximately RMB1,840.4 million and the gross profit margin was 34.7% for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
  • Net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB1,173.6 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB140.8 million or 13.6% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
  • Net gearing ratio of the Group(1) decreased significantly from approximately 159.3% as at 31 December 2018 to approximately 107.6% as at 30 June 2019.
  • Core net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019(2) was approximately RMB1,061.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 22.7% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
  • The Group's basic earnings per share was approximately RMB43.95 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2019, representing an increase of approximately 8.4% as compared with approximately RMB40.53 cents in the corresponding period in 2018.
  • As at 30 June 2019, the Group had land reserves of approximately 9.6 million sq.m..
  • On 26 April 2019, the Group entered into the sale and purchase agreement (as subsequently amended and supplemented) (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") with Mr. Shum, the chairman, the non-executive Director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which the Group agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Huiyuan Investment Holdings Limited, which indirectly held property development projects located in the municipalities of Hefei, Maanshan and Bengbu of Anhui Province, the PRC, mainly consisting of large-scale residential complex projects and integrated commercial complex projects, as well as apartments, offices, shopping arcades, hotels and other supporting facilities, at a consideration of RMB4,155,168,787 (equivalent to approximately HK$4,840,771,637), which was settled by the allotment and issue of the 1,377,959,475 consideration shares (the "Consideration Shares") by the Company to Mr. Shum or his nominee(s) at the issue price of HK$3.513 per Consideration Share. This transaction was completed on 8 August 2019.
  • The Group recorded unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB8,722.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with a total sales area of approximately 687,198 sq.m., representing a period-on-period increase of approximately 18.6% and decrease of approximately 4.5%, respectively.

Note 1: Net gearing ratio was measured by net debt (bank and other borrowings and senior notes (including derivative financial instruments) net of bank balances and cash and pledged/restricted bank deposits) over the total equity.

Note 2: Core net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 exclude changes in fair value of investment properties and their related deferred tax, foreign exchange differences, reversal of impairment losses on financial assets, fair value change on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, fair value change on derivative financial instruments and loss on disposal of financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss.

4 JIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED Interim Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 15:01:06 UTC
