Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the "Group") (Stock Code: 2768) is an established property developer of large-scale residential and commercial complexes in various major cities in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). As at 30 June 2019, the total land bank of the Group was approximately 9.6 million sq.m.

With over 20 years of experience in property development, the Group develops property projects through comprehensive planning, meticulous quality control, sophisticated operating systems and experienced professional teams to meet the needs of different regions and strengthen the Group's brand image. As of 30 June 2019, the Group has a portfolio of more than 47 property projects, covering the cities of Nanjing, Yangzhou, Changzhou, Nantong, Taizhou, Zhenjiang and Suzhou. Since 2016, the Group has taken the lead in entering Guangdong Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and has successively obtained a number of quality projects in Shenzhen, Jiangmen and Macau. In 2018, it established a joint venture company in Hong Kong to formally enter the Hong Kong real estate market; and purchased the quality properties located in Shanghai from Mr. Shum Tin Ching ("Mr. Shum"), the chairman, the non-executive Director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, thus enhancing its brand influence in the Yangtze River Delta Region. In addition, the Group also succeeded in expanding its business coverage to key provincial capital cities, including Guiyang and Urumqi. The Group also ventured into countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" initiative, such as acquiring land parcels in Cambodia. In addition, the Group acquired a property management business and various projects located in major cities of Anhui Province from Mr. Shum, signifying a new era in the Group's international development.

The Group's residential and commercial complexes in cities with sizeable economies and populations have been or will be developed into mixed-use community centres. The Group strives to infuse the following key values into the developments: