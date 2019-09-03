Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:36am EDT

MOMENTUM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(formerly known as Innity Financial Group (Holdings) Limited) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code : 1152

INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONTENTS

02 Corporate Information

04 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

05 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

06 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

07 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

08 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

31 Management Discussion and Analysis

35 Other Disclosures

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive directors

Mr. Ng Hoi

Mr. Huang Jian (appointed on 30 May 2019) Mr. Liu Xin Chen (appointed on 2 July 2019)

Mr. Chan Chun Man (appointed on 12 July 2019)

Mr. Chan Chung Shu (Chairman) (resigned on 2 July 2019)

Non-executive director

Mr. Chong Yu Keung (appointed on 30 May 2019)

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming

Mr. Zhang Hua

Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019)

REGISTERED OFFICE

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

HEADQUARTER AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Room 2407, 24/F

China Resources Building

26 Harbour Road

Wan Chai

Hong Kong

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. Ngan Wai Kam, Sharon (appointed on 12 June 2019) Mr. Chan King Keung (resigned on 12 June 2019)

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Ng Hoi

Ms. Ngan Wai Kam, Sharon (appointed on 12 June 2019) Mr. Chan King Keung (resigned on 12 June 2019)

BERMUDA RESIDENT

REPRESENTATIVE

Codan Services Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT

COMMITTEE

Mr. Wong Lap Wai (Chairman) (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming

Mr. Zhang Hua

Mr. Ho Man (Chairman) (resigned on 2 July 2019)

MEMBERS OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Yeh Tung Ming (Chairman)

Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019)

Mr. Zhang Hua

Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019)

MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Zhang Hua (Chairman)

Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019)

Mr. Yeh Tung Ming

Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019)

02

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Interim Report 2019

CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

www.1152.com.hk

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited

4th Floor, North Cedar House

STOCK CODE

41 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM12

Bermuda

1152

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

338 King's Road

North Point

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

HSBC Main Building

1 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Dah Sing Bank Limited

33/F., Everbright Centre

108 Gloucester Road

Hong Kong

AUDITOR

World Link CPA Limited

5/F., Far East Consortium Bldg.

121 Des Voeux Road Central

Hong Kong

03

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Interim Report 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

4

53,050

70,106

Cost of sales

(48,620)

(67,989)

Gross profit

4,430

2,117

Other operating expenses

(343)

(286)

Selling and distribution expenses

(744)

(152)

Administrative expenses

(10,954)

(9,336)

Finance costs

6

(3,567)

(3,287)

Loss before taxation

(11,178)

(10,944)

Income tax expenses

7

(443)

(1,955)

Loss for the period

8

(11,621)

(12,899)

Other comprehensive income :

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

1,578

950

Loss and total comprehensive expense for the period

(10,043)

(11,949)

Loss per share: (HK cents)

Basic and diluted

10

(1.18)

(1.31)

04

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Interim Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX to Launch Indian Rupee Currency Futures
PU
01:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Report 2019
PU
12:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - acquisition of 26% eq..
PU
12:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
09/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
09/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly return on movements of security for t..
PU
09/02LETTER TO EXISTING REGISTERED SHAREH : Notification of Publication of 2019 Inter..
PU
09/02LETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER : Election of Means of Receipt and Language..
PU
09/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
09/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 237,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.94%38 023
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.09%52 388
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE72.82%29 551
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.73%26 965
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 187
NASDAQ22.40%16 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group