Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

MOMENTUM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (formerly known as Innity Financial Group (Holdings) Limited) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Stock Code : 1152 INTERIM REPORT 2019

CONTENTS 02 Corporate Information 04 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 05 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 06 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 07 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 08 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 31 Management Discussion and Analysis 35 Other Disclosures

CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive directors Mr. Ng Hoi Mr. Huang Jian (appointed on 30 May 2019) Mr. Liu Xin Chen (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Chan Chun Man (appointed on 12 July 2019) Mr. Chan Chung Shu (Chairman) (resigned on 2 July 2019) Non-executive director Mr. Chong Yu Keung (appointed on 30 May 2019) Independent non-executive directors Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming Mr. Zhang Hua Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019) REGISTERED OFFICE Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda HEADQUARTER AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG Room 2407, 24/F China Resources Building 26 Harbour Road Wan Chai Hong Kong COMPANY SECRETARY Ms. Ngan Wai Kam, Sharon (appointed on 12 June 2019) Mr. Chan King Keung (resigned on 12 June 2019) AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES Mr. Ng Hoi Ms. Ngan Wai Kam, Sharon (appointed on 12 June 2019) Mr. Chan King Keung (resigned on 12 June 2019) BERMUDA RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE Codan Services Limited Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Wong Lap Wai (Chairman) (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming Mr. Zhang Hua Mr. Ho Man (Chairman) (resigned on 2 July 2019) MEMBERS OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Yeh Tung Ming (Chairman) Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Zhang Hua Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019) MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Zhang Hua (Chairman) Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019) 02 Momentum Financial Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019

CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONTINUED) BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE COMPANY'S WEBSITE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE www.1152.com.hk MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor, North Cedar House STOCK CODE 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda 1152 HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Union Registrars Limited Suites 3301-04, 33/F. Two Chinachem Exchange Square 338 King's Road North Point Hong Kong PRINCIPAL BANKERS The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited HSBC Main Building 1 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Dah Sing Bank Limited 33/F., Everbright Centre 108 Gloucester Road Hong Kong AUDITOR World Link CPA Limited 5/F., Far East Consortium Bldg. 121 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong 03 Momentum Financial Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 4 53,050 70,106 Cost of sales (48,620) (67,989) Gross profit 4,430 2,117 Other operating expenses (343) (286) Selling and distribution expenses (744) (152) Administrative expenses (10,954) (9,336) Finance costs 6 (3,567) (3,287) Loss before taxation (11,178) (10,944) Income tax expenses 7 (443) (1,955) Loss for the period 8 (11,621) (12,899) Other comprehensive income : Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations 1,578 950 Loss and total comprehensive expense for the period (10,043) (11,949) Loss per share: (HK cents) Basic and diluted 10 (1.18) (1.31) 04 Momentum Financial Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019

