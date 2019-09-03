Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report 2019

MOMENTUM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
(formerly known as Innity Financial Group (Holdings) Limited) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Stock Code : 1152
INTERIM REPORT 2019
CONTENTS
02 Corporate Information
04 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
05 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
06 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
07 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
08 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
31 Management Discussion and Analysis
35 Other Disclosures
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive directors
Mr. Ng Hoi
Mr. Huang Jian (appointed on 30 May 2019) Mr. Liu Xin Chen (appointed on 2 July 2019)
Mr. Chan Chun Man (appointed on 12 July 2019)
Mr. Chan Chung Shu (Chairman) (resigned on 2 July 2019)
Non-executive director
Mr. Chong Yu Keung (appointed on 30 May 2019)
Independent non-executive directors
Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming
Mr. Zhang Hua
Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019)
REGISTERED OFFICE
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
HEADQUARTER AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
Room 2407, 24/F
China Resources Building
26 Harbour Road
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
COMPANY SECRETARY
Ms. Ngan Wai Kam, Sharon (appointed on 12 June 2019) Mr. Chan King Keung (resigned on 12 June 2019)
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Ng Hoi
Ms. Ngan Wai Kam, Sharon (appointed on 12 June 2019) Mr. Chan King Keung (resigned on 12 June 2019)
BERMUDA RESIDENT
REPRESENTATIVE
Codan Services Limited
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT
COMMITTEE
Mr. Wong Lap Wai (Chairman) (appointed on 2 July 2019) Mr. Yeh Tung Ming
Mr. Zhang Hua
Mr. Ho Man (Chairman) (resigned on 2 July 2019)
MEMBERS OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Yeh Tung Ming (Chairman)
Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019)
Mr. Zhang Hua
Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019)
MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Zhang Hua (Chairman)
Mr. Wong Lap Wai (appointed on 2 July 2019)
Mr. Yeh Tung Ming
Mr. Ho Man (resigned on 2 July 2019)
02
|
Momentum Financial Holdings Limited
|
Interim Report 2019
CORPORATE INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
|
BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE
|
COMPANY'S WEBSITE
|
REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
|
|
|
www.1152.com.hk
|
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited
|
|
4th Floor, North Cedar House
|
STOCK CODE
|
41 Cedar Avenue
|
Hamilton HM12
|
|
Bermuda
|
1152
|
HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR
|
|
AND TRANSFER OFFICE
|
|
Union Registrars Limited
|
|
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.
|
|
Two Chinachem Exchange Square
|
|
338 King's Road
|
|
North Point
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
|
|
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
|
|
HSBC Main Building
|
|
1 Queen's Road Central
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
Dah Sing Bank Limited
|
|
33/F., Everbright Centre
|
|
108 Gloucester Road
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
AUDITOR
|
|
World Link CPA Limited
|
|
5/F., Far East Consortium Bldg.
|
|
121 Des Voeux Road Central
|
|
Hong Kong
|
03
|
Momentum Financial Holdings Limited
|
Interim Report 2019
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
4
|
53,050
|
70,106
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(48,620)
|
(67,989)
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
4,430
|
2,117
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(343)
|
(286)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(744)
|
(152)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(10,954)
|
(9,336)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(3,567)
|
(3,287)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
|
(11,178)
|
(10,944)
|
Income tax expenses
|
7
|
(443)
|
(1,955)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
8
|
(11,621)
|
(12,899)
|
Other comprehensive income :
|
|
|
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
|
1,578
|
950
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and total comprehensive expense for the period
|
|
(10,043)
|
(11,949)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share: (HK cents)
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
10
|
(1.18)
|
(1.31)
|
|
|
|
04
|
Momentum Financial Holdings Limited
|
Interim Report 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:34:02 UTC