(0388)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/09
242.2 HKD   -1.86%
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019

08/11/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1523)

INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

SUMMARY

  • Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased approximately 11.6% to US$22,025,000, from approximately US$19,728,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
  • Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased approximately 21.4% to US$5,758,000, from approximately US$4,743,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
  • During the period, the Company recorded basic earnings per share of approximately US0.56 cents (2018: approximately US0.47 cents).
  • The Board has determined that an interim dividend of HK3.49 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 be payable on 26 August 2019 to the shareholders whose names appear in the Company's register of members on 15 August 2019.

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Plover Bay Technologies Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

(unaudited)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue

4

22,025

19,728

Cost of sales and services

(7,965)

(7,279)

Gross profit

14,060

12,449

Other income and gains, net

4

219

83

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,168)

(1,058)

Administrative expenses

(2,609)

(2,166)

Research and development expenses

(3,513)

(3,511)

Finance costs

5

(54)

(21)

Profit before tax

6

6,935

5,776

Income tax expense

7

(1,177)

(1,033)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO

OWNERS OF THE PARENT

5,758

4,743

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Other comprehensive loss to be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(14)

(32)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

PARENT

5,744

4,711

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

9

- Basic (US cents)

0.56¢

0.47¢

- Diluted (US cents)

0.54¢

0.45¢

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

US$'000

US$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

4,714

2,470

Intangible assets

1,000

891

Deferred tax assets

30

30

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

5,744

3,391

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

10

7,885

8,372

Trade receivables

11

4,668

4,922

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

2,114

1,491

Tax recoverable

-

269

Cash and cash equivalents

26,858

26,850

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

41,525

41,904

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables, other payables and accruals

12

3,041

2,274

Contract liabilities

6,752

6,763

Lease liabilities

893

-

Tax payable

1,110

216

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

847

1,306

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,643

10,559

NET CURRENT ASSETS

28,882

31,345

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

34,626

34,736

- 3 -

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

US$'000

US$'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

123

109

Contract liabilities

1,678

1,909

Lease liabilities

1,417

-

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,218

2,018

NET ASSETS

31,408

32,718

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Issued capital

13

1,333

1,326

Reserves

30,075

31,392

TOTAL EQUITY

31,408

32,718

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Attributable to owners of the parent

Share

Share

Exchange

Issued

premium

option

fluctuation

Retained

Total

capital

account

reserve

reserve

profits

equity

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At 1 January 2018 (audited)

1,307

14,596

855

-

11,992

28,750

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

4,743

4,743

Other comprehensive loss for

period:

Exchange differences on

translation of foreign

operations

-

-

-

(32)

-

(32)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period

-

-

-

(32)

4,743

4,711

Issue of shares upon exercise of

share options

3

246

(52)

-

-

197

Equity-settled share option

arrangements

-

-

413

-

-

413

Second interim 2017 dividend

8

-

-

-

-

(4,535)

(4,535)

At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)

1,310

14,842

1,216

(32)

12,200

29,536

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

1,326

15,832

1,298

1

14,261

32,718

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

5,758

5,758

Other comprehensive loss for

period:

Exchange differences on translation

of foreign operations

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period

-

-

-

(14)

5,758

5,744

Issue of shares upon exercise of

share options

7

513

(128)

-

-

392

Equity-settled share option

arrangements

-

-

275

-

-

275

Second interim 2018 dividend

8

-

-

-

-

(5,724)

(5,724)

Special dividend

8

-

-

-

-

(1,997)

(1,997)

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

1,333

16,345

1,445

(13)

12,298

31,408

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 02:50:02 UTC
