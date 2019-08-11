Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1523)
INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
SUMMARY
Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased approximately 11.6% to US$22,025,000, from approximately US$19,728,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased approximately 21.4% to US$5,758,000, from approximately US$4,743,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
During the period, the Company recorded basic earnings per share of approximately US0.56 cents (2018: approximately US0.47 cents).
The Board has determined that an interim dividend of HK3.49 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 be payable on 26 August 2019 to the shareholders whose names appear in the Company's register of members on 15 August 2019.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Plover Bay Technologies Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
(unaudited)
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
US$'000
US$'000
Revenue
4
22,025
19,728
Cost of sales and services
(7,965)
(7,279)
Gross profit
14,060
12,449
Other income and gains, net
4
219
83
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,168)
(1,058)
Administrative expenses
(2,609)
(2,166)
Research and development expenses
(3,513)
(3,511)
Finance costs
5
(54)
(21)
Profit before tax
6
6,935
5,776
Income tax expense
7
(1,177)
(1,033)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO
OWNERS OF THE PARENT
5,758
4,743
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Other comprehensive loss to be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(14)
(32)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE
PARENT
5,744
4,711
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
9
- Basic (US cents)
0.56¢
0.47¢
- Diluted (US cents)
0.54¢
0.45¢
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
4,714
2,470
Intangible assets
1,000
891
Deferred tax assets
30
30
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
5,744
3,391
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
10
7,885
8,372
Trade receivables
11
4,668
4,922
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
2,114
1,491
Tax recoverable
-
269
Cash and cash equivalents
26,858
26,850
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
41,525
41,904
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables, other payables and accruals
12
3,041
2,274
Contract liabilities
6,752
6,763
Lease liabilities
893
-
Tax payable
1,110
216
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
847
1,306
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,643
10,559
NET CURRENT ASSETS
28,882
31,345
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
34,626
34,736
At
At
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
123
109
Contract liabilities
1,678
1,909
Lease liabilities
1,417
-
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,218
2,018
NET ASSETS
31,408
32,718
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Issued capital
13
1,333
1,326
Reserves
30,075
31,392
TOTAL EQUITY
31,408
32,718
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Attributable to owners of the parent
Share
Share
Exchange
Issued
premium
option
fluctuation
Retained
Total
capital
account
reserve
reserve
profits
equity
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
At 1 January 2018 (audited)
1,307
14,596
855
-
11,992
28,750
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
4,743
4,743
Other comprehensive loss for
period:
Exchange differences on
translation of foreign
operations
-
-
-
(32)
-
(32)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
for the period
-
-
-
(32)
4,743
4,711
Issue of shares upon exercise of
share options
3
246
(52)
-
-
197
Equity-settled share option
arrangements
-
-
413
-
-
413
Second interim 2017 dividend
8
-
-
-
-
(4,535)
(4,535)
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
1,310
14,842
1,216
(32)
12,200
29,536
At 1 January 2019 (audited)
1,326
15,832
1,298
1
14,261
32,718
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
5,758
5,758
Other comprehensive loss for
period:
Exchange differences on translation
of foreign operations
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
for the period
-
-
-
(14)
5,758
5,744
Issue of shares upon exercise of
share options
7
513
(128)
-
-
392
Equity-settled share option
arrangements
-
-
275
-
-
275
Second interim 2018 dividend
8
-
-
-
-
(5,724)
(5,724)
Special dividend
8
-
-
-
-
(1,997)
(1,997)
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
1,333
16,345
1,445
(13)
12,298
31,408
