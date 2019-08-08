Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Results Announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 4) Interim Results Announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2019 Portfolio Facing Headwind HIGHLIGHTS Assets in Mainland China of over RMB100 billion or over 70% of total Group assets contribute about 80% of Group profit.

The roller-coasterSino-US conflict has profound impact on both economies as well as Hong Kong's.

roller-coasterSino-US conflict has profound impact on both economies as well as Hong Kong's. Renminbi weakened by 0.4% against Hong Kong Dollar in the first half of 2019 and faces continued uncertainty.

Back in Hong Kong, weak demand has been further weakened by travel advisories, economic slowdown, contracting exports/re-exports, falling retail sales, stock market jitters and the threat to employment.

exports/re-exports, falling retail sales, stock market jitters and the threat to employment. Profit attributable to equity shareholders for the first half of 2019 declined by 14%.

Full year outlook will also be uncertain. GROUP RESULTS Group underlying net profit for the period decreased by 12% to HK$2,236 million (2018: HK$2,527 million). Group profit attributable to equity shareholders, including Investment Properties ("IP") revaluation surplus and other unrealised accounting gains/losses, decreased by 14% to HK$2,450 million (2018: HK$2,860 million). - 1 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited - 2019 Interim Results Announcement (8 August 2019)

INTERIM DIVIDEND A first interim dividend of HK$0.25 (2018: HK$0.25) per share will be paid on 11 September 2019 to Shareholders on record as at 6:00 p.m., 27 August 2019. This will absorb a total amount of HK$762 million (2018: HK$762 million). BUSINESS REVIEW Currently, the Group's businesses are largely property-focused, comprising Investment Properties and Development Properties ("DP") in Hong Kong and the Mainland, and Hotel and Management. During the period under review, properties contributed to 67% of Group revenue and 84% of Group underlying net profit. Bolstered by the International Finance Square ("IFS") series, together with the Times Square series, the IP portfolio constitutes a solid recurring income base for the years to come, while the DP portfolio of premium quality projects represents asset turns to capture potential growth prospects. Other businesses include Logistics with the engagement in Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals. HONG KONG PROPERTIES The Mount Nicholson project remains the key contributor of DP contracted sales in Hong Kong. Alongside the Peak Portfolio, the development pipeline also comprises the Kowloon Tong Residential Project and the Kowloon East Waterfront Portfolio. Experience indicates demand for luxury homes is steady but has a tempo different from mass market sales. THE PEAK PORTFOLIO Perched on the Peak with the most sought-after address in town, this inspiring collection of the most respected residences redefines the parameters of contemporary ultra-luxury living and is poised to offer the ultimate home for the most discerning residents. Mount Nicholson, a 50:50 joint venture development, represents the epitome of exclusivity and luxury living atop Hong Kong's highest elevation. Enjoying full and unobstructed views of Victoria Harbour, the distinctive collection comprises 19 houses and 48 apartments. During the first half of 2019, four houses and two apartments were sold for a total contracted sales of HK$3.6 billion or an average of HK$94,000 per square foot. The re-development of 11 Plantation Road and 77 Peak Road are making good headway to provide seven houses (total gross floor area ("GFA"): 46,000 square feet) and eight houses (total GFA: 42,000 square feet) respectively. Superstructure works of these projects were completed in 2017. The re-development of 1 Plantation Road for 20 houses (total GFA: 91,000 square feet) is progressing well. Chelsea Court and Strawberry Hill have been leasing well. KOWLOON EAST WATERFRONT With an aim of creating another core business district for Hong Kong, the Government's visionary "Energising Kowloon East" initiative is gradually bringing to fruition. The - 2 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited - 2019 Interim Results Announcement (8 August 2019)

enhanced integration and connectivity have best positioned the district to benefit from the ongoing trend towards office decentralisation of the city. The Group's Kowloon East Waterfront Portfolio, comprising the Kowloon Godown and 15%-owned Yau Tong Bay joint-venture project at the harbourfront, is poised to fully tap the massive potential from this vibrant transformation. Various redevelopment options are under consideration for Kowloon Godown which comprises a warehouse and an open yard with an existing operating GFA of one million square feet. General building plans for a revitalisation scheme for the warehouse was approved in June 2018. In parallel, applications for lease modification for a commercial scheme at the open yard and warehouse sites were submitted in 2017. Yau Tong Bay features a total GFA of four million square feet and is set to provide over 6,300 residential units. This harbourfront residential project enjoys stunning view over the Victoria Harbour and is in close proximity to the MTR Station. General building plans have been approved and lease modification is under way. KOWLOON TONG RESIDENTIAL PROJECT This residential land parcel site commands a fantastic view towards Kowloon Peninsula with its prime location at the junction of Lion Rock Tunnel Road and Lung Cheung Road, adjacent to the traditional luxury residential cluster of Beacon Hill. Capitalizing on the Group's proven track record in developing exquisite residences, it is poised to set a new standard for ultra-luxury living in the Kowloon Peninsula. With a total developable GFA of 436,000 square feet, approval has been granted to build four blocks of 13-storey residential buildings. Foundation work is in progress. CHINA DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES Underlying demand for quality properties in Mainland China remained firm in top-tier cities. However, as primary sales pricing is effectively controlled by government which seriously affects future project profitability, the Group has been prudent and not made any new land purchase for nearly one year. Inclusive of joint ventures and associates on an attributable basis, revenue recognised in the first half of 2019 decreased by 10% to HK$5,232 million and operating profit by 1% to HK$1,828 million. Operating profit margin, however, increased by 3 percentage points to 35%. 105,200 square metres of GFA were completed and recognised during the period (2018: 182,300 square metres). Attributable contracted sales decreased by 10% to RMB6.5 billion for 1,400 units totalling 192,000 square metres during the period under review. Among which, approximately 80% was generated in Top 4 cities, namely Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou, or from the top 10 projects. Various projects drew favourable responses from buyers, including Beijing West Manor, Hangzhou Jade Mansion and Guiyu Chaoyang in Hangzhou. Average selling price increased sharply by 34% to RMB31,600 per square metre. As at the end of June, the net order book increased to RMB23.5 billion for 0.8 million square metres. The land bank totalled 3.6 million square metres. - 3 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited - 2019 Interim Results Announcement (8 August 2019)

CHINA INVESTMENT PROPERTIES The inauguration of Changsha IFS last year further added to the Group's IP portfolio. Revenue increased by 22% to HK$1,958 million and operating profit by 30% to HK$1,162 million. However, over-supply in the office sector in most cities may increase in coming years. CHANGSHA IFS As a one-stop destination from entertainment to lifestyle, retail, culture and dining, the retail-led Changsha IFS has promptly emerged as the new landmark in Central China. Top architecture, retail diversity and quality service, alongside the unparalleled location in the bustling heart of the city with underground linkage to Wuyi Plaza Station (the interchange station for Metro Lines 1 and 2), collectively gave rise to an intense concentration of foot traffic. Overall revenue and operating profit reached HK$378 million and HK$130 million respectively during the period. Complementing and feeding the 246,000-square metre mega mall are two best-of-class office cum luxury hotel towers. Tower 1, at 452 metres, is the tallest building in Hunan Province and houses Niccolo Changsha, the tallest hotel in Central China. It opened in late 2018. Tower 2 is due to open in 2021. Retail The 246,000-square-metre mega mall has won wide critical acclaim since its opening in May 2018 and has recently been crowned as "RLI International Shopping Centre 2019" in the Global RLI Awards 2019, a testament to the success of the exclusive retail destination. Other notable accolades received included the 2019 Winner of "Commercial Project of the Year" awarded by Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, as well as two Gold Awards and one Silver Award in "2019 China Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards" by International Council of Shopping Centers ("ICSC"). The nine-storey retail podium is home to over 370 brands strategically arrayed in well-defined zones covering high-end luxury, affordable luxury, high street, internationalised Chinese designers' labels, fast fashion, sportswear, kids, entertainment and F&B, forming critical mass of diversified trades. The exceptional trade mix across every category comprises over 70 debuts for Hunan Province, over 30 split-gender duplex flagships of renowned fashion brands and over 100 brands which staged their first-ever collaboration with Wharf in the Mainland. Occupancy reached 98% and opening rate 97% at the end of June. Tenant sales maintain strong momentum and achieved RMB2,138 million during the first half of 2019. The L7 Sculpture Garden, housing the first permanent outdoor bronze KAWS sculpture in Greater China and other precious pieces, has become one of the most photogenic spots in the city and consistently attracts substantial patronage. As part of the 1st anniversary celebrations, Changsha IFS hosted the "Ciao Changsha! Nihao Firenze!" Sino-Italy Cultural and Economic Exchange Program in collaboration with - 4 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited - 2019 Interim Results Announcement (8 August 2019)

Florence and Hunan Governments, which played a pivotal role in elevating the international exposure of the city. An exhilarating array of marketing campaigns was also lined up to promote cultural values of the community. These included French themed promotions encompassing exhibitions and busking performance, Strawberry Music Festival, as well as Health China Sports Competition held at the Ice Rink with the Provincial Department of Sports and Health. Office and Hotel Two top-notch office towers include the 452-metre towering city icon, being the tallest building in Hunan province. The towers offer a prestigious office address in the prosperous business square of Jiefang West Road, and continue to draw favourable demands from financial institutions and major corporations in the region. Niccolo Changsha, the new luxury sky hotel inaugurated in late 2018, features 243 contemporary chic rooms and spectacular suites in the vibrant part of the city. Crowning the top floors of Changsha IFS, this tallest hotel in Central China strives to set a new benchmark for luxury and ultra-exclusive residences by providing impeccable hospitality and exceptional services for global travellers, local and regional residents. CHENGDU IFS Chengdu IFS, our flagship IP in western China with unrivalled architectural design, operation and marketing excellence, has extended its growth momentum to deliver solid results. Overall revenue increased by 14% to HK$859 million and operating profit by 28% to HK$463 million. Retail With an expansive retail space of 204,000 square metres, the world-class retail landmark boasts an impressive collection of over 600 top-tier international brands including over 100 debuts in China under one roof, enjoying nearly full occupancy at the end of June. Tenant sales increased by 13% to RMB3,297 million during the period, reaffirming the leading position of Chengdu IFS in sales productivity in the Western region. Foot traffic increased by 9%. Constant tenant mix optimization continued to offer pleasant surprises and wow visitors. New commitments include 7 for All Mankind, Amelie Wang, ba&sh, CARA BLUE, Givenchy Kids, Liquides Imaginaires, PAPAHUG, Roger Dubuis, Segway Ninebot and Tom Ford Beauty. Retailtainment experiences were further enriched by not only the 7,700-square-metre Sculpture Garden that encourages greenery space and art, but also the attractive entertainment offerings including the IMAX movie theatre and an ice skating rink. Various unique events and exhibitions contributed to additional footfall and helped spur success. These included "Shoes On Show Off" Sneakers Exhibition showcasing 130 pairs of limited-edition sneakers by over 20 young fashion and sports brands at Chengdu IFS, as well as "Discovering the Himalaya" Tibetan Contemporary Art Exhibition displaying 30 art works from 17 contemporary artists. - 5 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited - 2019 Interim Results Announcement (8 August 2019)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.