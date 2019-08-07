Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Results Announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HKT Trust (a trust constituted on November 7, 2011 under the laws of Hong Kong and managed by HKT Management Limited) and HKT Limited (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6823) INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 The directors of HKT Management Limited (the "Trustee-Manager", in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) and HKT Limited (the "Company" or "HKT") are pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the HKT Trust and of the Company together with the Company's subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited, but has been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Trustee-Manager and of the Company and, in accordance with the Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, by the Group's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers. Total revenue excluding Mobile product sales increased by 1% to HK$13,768 million

Total EBITDA increased by 2% to HK$5,733 million

Profit attributable to holders of Share Stapled Units increased by 16% to HK$2,162 million; basic earnings per Share Stapled Unit was 28.55 HK cents

Adjusted funds flow increased by 3% to HK$2,272 million; adjusted funds flow per Share Stapled Unit was 30.01 HK cents

Interim distribution per Share Stapled Unit of 30.01 HK cents 1

MANAGEMENT REVIEW We are pleased to announce that HKT delivered another solid set of financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, demonstrating the underlying strength of our core businesses and our leading market position as an integrated telecommunication service provider to both consumers and business customers. During the period, we continued to invest for business growth and drive further efficiencies across all lines of our business. Total revenue excluding Mobile product sales increased by 1% to HK$13,768 million, underpinned by steady growth in Telecommunications Services ("TSS") and Mobile services revenue. Revenue from Mobile product sales of HK$1,341 million was recorded during the period, as compared to HK$3,374 million a year earlier, reflecting the continued lengthening of the handset replacement cycle especially in view of the impending arrival of 5G handsets. Total EBITDA for the period was HK$5,733 million, an increase of 2% over the same period in 2018, as a result of further operating cost efficiencies. Profit attributable to holders of the share stapled units of the HKT Trust and HKT ("Share Stapled Units") was HK$2,162 million, an increase of 16% over the same period in 2018. Basic earnings per Share Stapled Unit was 28.55 HK cents. Adjusted funds flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019 expanded by 3% to HK$2,272 million, compared to the same period in 2018. Adjusted funds flow per Share Stapled Unit4 correspondingly grew by 3% to 30.01 HK cents, as compared to the same period in 2018. The board of directors of the Trustee-Manager has resolved an interim distribution of 30.01 HK cents per Share Stapled Unit for the six months ended June 30, 2019. OUTLOOK Going forward, HKT will continue to seek to increase profitability and cash flow of our underlying businesses by providing increased value for customers and through improvements in operational efficiencies. At the same time, we will cautiously develop our new businesses, which from relatively small bases will in time provide additional momentum for growth. We will stay at the forefront of the market, rolling out at opportune times innovative services and solutions to meet consumers' needs for smart living and to address the demand of enterprises of different sizes for smarter operations. We believe the prospect of the market of larger enterprises and public organizations is particularly positive for HKT as we have a strong niche in these segments which require complex system integration and managed services skill sets. We welcome the Government's decision to set lower reserve prices for the mid-band 5G spectrum, which will create a more conducive environment for the industry to introducing 5G for commercial use. As Hong Kong's leading mobile service operator, we are making preparation to roll out innovative 5G services next year when the handsets, applications and content are in place. So far this year, Hong Kong has witnessed a significant slowdown of its economic growth and a challenging environment for businesses. The outlook of the economy is subject to a high degree of uncertainty because of events taking place internationally and locally. Against this background, we will be particularly mindful of the need to conduct our businesses prudently with a view to delivering a stable return for unitholders. 2

FINANCIAL REVIEW BY SEGMENT For the six months ended Jun 30, Dec 31, Jun 30, Better/ HK$ million 2018 2018 2019 (Worse) y-o-y Revenue TSS 10,155 11,619 10,209 1% Mobile 7,212 6,797 5,222 (28)% - Mobile Services 3,838 4,414 3,881 1% - Mobile Product Sales 3,374 2,383 1,341 (60)% Other Businesses 77 163 103 34% Eliminations (422) (414) (425) (1)% Total revenue 17,022 18,165 15,109 (11)% Total revenue (excluding Mobile Product Sales) 13,648 15,782 13,768 1% Cost of sales (8,858) (9,122) (6,950) 22% Gross margin 48% 50% 54% Gross margin (excluding Mobile Product Sales) 60% 58% 59% Operating costs before depreciation, amortization, and gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (2,525) (2,124) (2,426) 4% EBITDA1 TSS 3,762 4,442 3,828 2% Mobile 2,170 2,789 2,206 2% - Mobile Services 2,201 2,833 2,222 1% - Mobile Product Sales (31) (44) (16) 48% Other Businesses (293) (312) (301) (3)% Total EBITDA1 5,639 6,919 5,733 2% TSS EBITDA1 Margin 37% 38% 37% Mobile EBITDA1 Margin 30% 41% 42% - Mobile Services EBITDA1 Margin 57% 64% 57% Total EBITDA1 Margin 33% 38% 38% Total EBITDA1 Margin (excluding Mobile Product Sales) 42% 44% 42% Depreciation and amortization (2,701) (2,642) (2,371) 12% Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 2 (1) 1 (50)% Other (losses)/gains, net (2) 4 1 NA Finance costs, net (626) (724) (662) (6)% Share of results of associates and joint ventures (6) (10) (23) (283)% Profit before income tax 2,306 3,546 2,679 16% 3

ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW3 For the six months ended Jun 30, Dec 31, Jun 30, Better/ HK$ million 2018 2018 2019 (Worse) y-o-y Total EBITDA1 5,639 6,919 5,733 2% Less cash outflows in respect of capital expenditures, customer acquisition costs and licence fees2: Capital expenditures (1,322) (1,214) (1,292) 2% Customer acquisition costs and licence fees (444) (804) (401) 10% Fulfillment costs (180) (195) (273) (52)% Right-of-use assets (847) (818) (849) - Adjusted funds flow3 before tax paid, net finance costs paid and changes in working capital 2,846 3,888 2,918 3% Adjusted for: Tax payment (174) (524) (185) (6)% Net finance costs paid (436) (411) (473) (8)% Changes in working capital (31) 13 12 NA Adjusted funds flow3 2,205 2,966 2,272 3% KEY OPERATING DRIVERS5 Jun 30, Dec 31, Jun 30, Better/(Worse) 2018 2018 2019 y-o-y h-o-h Exchange lines in service ('000) 2,636 2,631 2,616 (1)% (1)% Business lines ('000) 1,251 1,251 1,247 - - Residential lines ('000) 1,385 1,380 1,369 (1)% (1)% Total broadband access lines ('000) 1,606 1,615 1,615 1% - (Consumer, business and wholesale) Retail consumer broadband access lines ('000) 1,439 1,445 1,446 - - Retail business broadband access lines ('000) 155 158 158 2% - Mobile subscribers ('000) 4,232 4,324 4,592 9% 6% Post-paid subscribers ('000) 3,242 3,247 3,247 - - Prepaid subscribers ('000) 990 1,077 1,345 36% 25% The Club members ('000) 2,527 2,729 2,845 13% 4% Tap & Go accounts in service ('000) 1,245 1,756 2,086 68% 19% 4

Note 1 EBITDA represents earnings before interest income, finance costs, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, interests in leasehold land, right-of-use assets and intangible assets, net other gains/losses, losses on property, plant and equipment, restructuring costs, impairment losses on goodwill, tangible and intangible assets and interests in associates and joint ventures, and the Group's share of results of associates and joint ventures. While EBITDA is commonly used in the telecommunications industry worldwide as an indicator of operating performance, leverage and liquidity, it is not presented as a measure of operating performance in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") and should not be considered as representing net cash flows from operating activities. The computation of the Group's EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Note 2 Group capital expenditures represent additions to property, plant and equipment, and interests in leasehold land. Fulfillment costs and right-of-use assets are considered as part of customer acquisition costs and capital expenditures, respectively, for the purpose of adjusted funds flow calculation. Note 3 Adjusted funds flow is defined as EBITDA less capital expenditures, customer acquisition costs and licence fees paid, taxes paid, finance costs and interest expense paid, and adjusted for interest income received and changes in working capital. It is not presented as a measure of leverage or liquidity in accordance with HKFRSs and should not be considered as representing net cash flows or any other similar measures derived in accordance with HKFRSs, or an alternative to cash flow from operations or a measure of liquidity. The Group's adjusted funds flow is computed in accordance with the above definition using financial information derived from the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. The adjusted funds flow may be used for debt repayment. Note 4 Adjusted funds flow per Share Stapled Unit is calculated by dividing the adjusted funds flow for the period by the number of Share Stapled Units in issue as at June 30, 2019. Note 5 Figures are stated as at the period end. Note 6 Gross debt refers to the principal amount of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.