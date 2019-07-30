Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Results for 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0775)

INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019

2019 FIRST HALF RESULTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences" or the "Company") recorded unaudited profit attributable to shareholders of HK171 million, similar to that of the corresponding period last year. The results were affected by the weakness of the Australian dollar exchange rate. Had the profit been reported in Australian dollars, profit attributable to shareholders would have been an increase of approximately 10% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

The Board of Directors has not declared any interim dividend for the period under review (2018: Nil).

AGRICULTURE-RELATED BUSINESS

CK Life Sciences' agriculture-related business consists of three main streams -

vineyard portfolio; (ii) Cheetham Salt Limited ("Cheetham"); and (iii) Australian Agribusiness (Holdings) Pty Ltd ("Australian Agribusiness").

The vineyard portfolio reported satisfactory revenue growth due to higher rental income. In December 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Nangiloc Colignan Farms, one of the largest table grapes and citrus farms in Australia. Backed by a long-term lease, the acquisition presented another stable source of revenue for the Company.

Cheetham, Australasia's leading producer and refiner of solar salt products, recorded satisfactory performance in the first half of 2019. In addition to continuing its established business within existing territories, Cheetham began tapping into the food grade salt market in the United States. Plans are in place to further strengthen export channels.

Australian Agribusiness, which comprises businesses in the manufacturing and marketing of agriculture-related products ranging from plant protection, home gardening, professional turf management to pest management and specialty agriculture, was adversely affected by continued drought conditions in Australia.