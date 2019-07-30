Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Results for 2019
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2019
2019 FIRST HALF RESULTS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences" or the "Company") recorded unaudited profit attributable to shareholders of HK171 million, similar to that of the corresponding period last year. The results were affected by the weakness of the Australian dollar exchange rate. Had the profit been reported in Australian dollars, profit attributable to shareholders would have been an increase of approximately 10% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
The Board of Directors has not declared any interim dividend for the period under review (2018: Nil).
AGRICULTURE-RELATED BUSINESS
CK Life Sciences' agriculture-related business consists of three main streams -
vineyard portfolio; (ii) Cheetham Salt Limited ("Cheetham"); and (iii) Australian Agribusiness (Holdings) Pty Ltd ("Australian Agribusiness").
The vineyard portfolio reported satisfactory revenue growth due to higher rental income. In December 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Nangiloc Colignan Farms, one of the largest table grapes and citrus farms in Australia. Backed by a long-term lease, the acquisition presented another stable source of revenue for the Company.
Cheetham, Australasia's leading producer and refiner of solar salt products, recorded satisfactory performance in the first half of 2019. In addition to continuing its established business within existing territories, Cheetham began tapping into the food grade salt market in the United States. Plans are in place to further strengthen export channels.
Australian Agribusiness, which comprises businesses in the manufacturing and marketing of agriculture-related products ranging from plant protection, home gardening, professional turf management to pest management and specialty agriculture, was adversely affected by continued drought conditions in Australia.
NUTRACEUTICAL BUSINESS
The Company's nutraceutical business comprises (i) Lipa Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Lipa") in Australia; (ii) Vitaquest International Holdings LLC ("Vitaquest") in the United States; as well as (iii) Santé Naturelle A.G. Ltée ("SNAG") in Canada.
A leading contract manufacturer of complementary healthcare medicines, vitamins, and nutritional supplements in Australia, Lipa delivered satisfactory performance despite unsteady conditions faced by customers both domestically and in export markets.
Vitaquest is a development and commercialisation company for the nutraceutical and functional food markets in the United States, providing a full suite of formulation, regulatory and manufacturing services. Earlier this year, it was awarded the FSSC 22000 Food Safety System Certification; the first company of its kind in the United States to attain such status. During the period under review, Vitaquest recorded good growth on the back of strong demand among key customers.
SNAG, one of the largest and longest established natural health companies in Québec, Canada, recorded a steady performance in the domestic market, and made good progress in diversifying coverage of new export markets.
PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
CK Life Sciences' pharmaceutical operations in Hong Kong, Canada and the United States of America are focused on conducting research & development into cancer vaccines and pain management.
Cancer Vaccines R&D
The Company's oncology R&D focus has been on harnessing the body's immune system for the treatment and prevention of cancer. Cancer immunotherapy has made great strides in recent years, with the approval of novel classes of drugs such as checkpoint inhibitors. The Company has been engaged in the research of cancer vaccines, as another approach to stimulating the immune system to fight cancer.
In this respect, our US subsidiary, Polynoma LLC ("Polynoma"), is developing a proprietary polyvalent therapeutic cancer vaccine (seviprotimut-L) for melanoma. Comprised of a combination of multiple melanoma-associated antigens, seviprotimut-L works by triggering the body's immune system to develop antibodies and antigen-specific T lymphocytes against melanoma cells, thereby delaying or preventing recurrence after surgical resection. An interim analysis of the ongoing MAVIS ("Melanoma Antigen Vaccine Immunotherapy Study") Phase III clinical trial, comparing seviprotimut-L with placebo for the adjuvant treatment of resected early-stage melanoma, has been performed and Polynoma is in the process of evaluating the data. A meeting with the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) is being planned to discuss the results and next steps. The global market of melanoma already exceeds US$1 billion and is projected to continue exponential growth over the next 5 years. The Company believes seviprotimut-L presents a potential new form of cancer immunotherapy for melanoma which is much safer and more suited for early-stage patients than currently-available options.
Apart from seviprotimut-L for melanoma, the Company is working on cancer vaccines targeting other types of cancers and aims to progress these into clinical testing in the coming years.
Pain Management R&D
Despite many pain management options being available to patients, uncontrolled chronic pain remains a major unmet medical need globally. WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("WEX Pharma"), our Canadian subsidiary, is developing an analgesic based on the puffer fish toxin, tetrodotoxin. WEX Pharma's product, HalneuronTM, acts by blocking Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channels and is potentially a first-in-class drug approved for the treatment of pain.
HalneuronTM is being researched as a platform pain management solution that can be used to address many different types of pain. As an initial indication, WEX Pharma is targeting Halneuron as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain ("CINP"). The US FDA has allowed the start of a Phase III clinical trial of HalneuronTM for CINP under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement. An SPA agreement facilitates discussions with the US FDA on product registration, by reducing uncertainty regarding the acceptability of the proposed clinical study design and analytical methods. There is currently no specific US FDA-approved medication for CINP; doctors often prescribe analgesics, including opioids, which have significant adverse effects and may not be efficacious.
Once demonstrated effective for CINP, HalneuronTM can be further evaluated for other more common types of pain; novel formulations and different routes of administration can also be researched. Market potential for new pain management solutions is significant.
Apart from cancer vaccines and pain management R&D, our in-house scientists in the Hong Kong head office are also actively engaged in evaluating new healthcare opportunities.
PROSPECTS
CK Life Sciences' diversified businesses have formed a good revenue generating base, and pharmaceutical research activities are progressing by stages. We are cautiously optimistic about the future prospects of the Company.
Coming up, as our R&D activities intensify, increased funding for such works is expected. The Company intends to continue to deploy appropriate funds to bring the R&D initiatives to fruition.
CK Life Sciences is uniquely positioned to benefit from the abundant capital resources and vast operating experience of the CK Group. In addition to pursuing organic growth, continuous efforts will be made to identify prudent strategic acquisitions when suitable opportunities arise.
I would like to thank our shareholders, Board of Directors and staff for their unfailing support that contributes to the growth of the Company.
Victor T K Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 July 2019
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Financial Resources and Liquidity
As at 30 June 2019, the total assets of the Group were about HK$10,444.9 million, of which bank balances and time deposits were about HK$677.7 million and treasury investments were about HK$140.5 million. The bank interest generated for the first six months of 2019 was HK$3.9 million.
At the end of the period under review, the total liabilities of the Group were HK$6,122.1 million, comprising bank and other borrowings amounted to HK$4,807.6 million. These borrowings were mainly used for financing the acquisition of overseas businesses as well as providing general working capital for some of the overseas businesses. Total finance cost incurred by the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was HK$74.8 million.
As at 30 June 2019, the net debt to net total capital ratio of the Group was approximately 48.86%, which is calculated as the Group's net borrowings over the aggregate of the Group's total equity and net borrowings. For this purpose, the Group defines net borrowings as total borrowings (including bank borrowings and other borrowings) less cash, bank balances and time deposits.
The net asset value of the Group was HK$0.45 per share.
Treasury Policies
The Group continues to adopt a prudent treasury policy and manage most of its treasury functions at the head office regarding its funding needs, foreign exchange and interest rate exposures.
Most of the Group's financial instruments are denominated in United States dollars and Hong Kong dollars, and thus exchange rate risk associated with such investments is low. Most of the Group's borrowings are principally on a floating rate basis. To minimise its interest rate risk, the Group has been regularly and closely monitoring its overall net debt position, and reviewing its funding costs and loan maturity profile so as to facilitate refinancing whenever appropriate.
Charge on Assets
As at 30 June 2019, certain assets of the Group's subsidiary companies with a carrying value of HK$845.3 million were pledged as part of the security for bank borrowings totalling HK$315.6 million granted to the subsidiary companies.
Material Acquisitions/Disposals and Significant Investments
There was no material acquisition/disposal of investments during the period under review.
The Group has always been investing significantly in research and development activities. Such expenditure amounted to about HK$40.3 million for the period ended 30 June 2019.
Capital Commitments and Future Plans for Material Investments or Capital Assets
As of 30 June 2019, the total capital commitments by the Group amounted to HK$144.5 million which were mainly made up of contracted/authorised commitments in respect of the acquisition and maintenance of vineyards and plant and equipment.
Information on Employees
The total number of full-time employees of the Group was 1,828 as at 30 June 2019, and is 45 more than the total headcount of 1,783 as at 30 June 2018. The total staff costs, including director's emoluments, amounted to approximately HK$533.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which represents an increase of 7% as compared to the same period in 2018. The Group's employment and remuneration policies remained the same as detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Contingent Liabilities
The Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities as at 30 June 2019.
