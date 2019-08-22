Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. There is not, and is not intended to be, any public offering of the securities of the Company in the United States.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AIA Group Limited

友 邦 保 險 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1299

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

In February 2018, the Board resolved to change the Company's financial year-end date from 30 November to 31 December. The 2019 interim condensed consolidated financial statements covered the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 for the current period, as compared with the seven- month period ended 30 June 2018 for the prior period.

In conjunction with the financial year-end date change and for the purpose of enhancing the comparability of financial information, the Company has voluntarily presented the comparative financial information in respect of the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for the current period and the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2018 in the prior year. Results highlights, financial summary, financial and operating review and supplementary embedded value information relating to the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019, as compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2018, have been set out in this announcement to facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Group's performance in the first half of 2019 and 2018.

AIA DELIVERS EXCELLENT RESULTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS UP 20 PER CENT

OPERATING PROFIT UP 12 PER CENT; INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 14 PER CENT

AIA Group Limited ("AIA"; or the "Company"; stock code: 1299) delivered an excellent performance in the six months ended 30 June 2019 with double-digit growth across our main financial metrics. Value of new business (VONB) increased by 20 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis, compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2018.

Growth rates are shown on a constant exchange rate basis below:

Very strong growth in value of new business

  • 20 per cent growth in VONB to US$2,275 million
  • Annualised new premiums (ANP) increased by 9 per cent to US$3,443 million
  • VONB margin up 6.2 pps to 65.6 per cent

Robust operating profit generation and increased returns

  • Operating profit after tax (OPAT) up by 12 per cent to US$2,898 million
  • Embedded value (EV) operating profit increased by 11 per cent to US$4,523 million
  • Operating return on EV (operating ROEV) up by 30 bps to 17.3 per cent

Strong cash flow and resilient capital position

  • EV Equity of US$61.4 billion; EV of US$59.7 billion, up US$5.2 billion from 31 December 2018
  • Underlying free surplus generation of US$2,804 million, up 15 per cent
  • Free surplus of US$16.1 billion, up US$1.3 billion from 31 December 2018
  • Solvency ratio for AIA Company Limited (AIA Co.) of 415 per cent on the HKIO basis

Strong increase in interim dividend

  • 14 per cent growth in interim dividend to 33.30 Hong Kong cents per share

Ng Keng Hooi, AIA's Group Chief Executive and President, said:

"AIA has delivered double-digit increases in our main financial metrics in the first half of 2019, continuing our consistent track record of growth. Value of new business increased by 20 per cent to a record half-year result of US$2,275 million for the Group. We also generated a 12 per cent increase in operating profit after tax and 15 per cent growth in underlying free surplus generation.

"The Board has declared a 14 per cent increase in interim dividend for 2019. This reflects our continued strong financial performance and demonstrates our confidence in the outlook for the Group.

"AIA's wholly-owned business in China was our fastest growing market segment with excellent growth of 34 per cent in VONB. I am also pleased that our new sales and service centres in Tianjin and Shijiazhuang, Hebei commenced operations at the end of July. Our business in Hong Kong once again performed strongly with a 19 per cent increase in VONB, benefiting from broad-based growth across customer segments and distribution channels.

"VONB growth of our operations in Thailand and Malaysia was supported by our sustained focus on enhancing agent professionalism and developing our strategic bancassurance partnerships. Within our Other Markets, 17 per cent growth in VONB was driven by strong performances in Australia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

i

"AIA's proprietary agency distribution delivered 21 per cent growth in VONB as our Premier Agency strategy achieved a further increase in active agents and productivity. I am delighted that AIA continues to rank number one in the world for Million Dollar Round Table members with more than 12,000 registered members. VONB from our partnership business increased by 17 per cent, supported by excellent growth of our multiple bancassurance partnerships across the region.

"In June, AIA's brand was recognised as Asia's Number One Insurance Brand*. Our purpose-led brand promise, Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, exemplifies our commitment to become a lifelong partner to our customers. The ongoing success of AIA Vitality demonstrates our focus on customer centricity and membership of our wellness programmes exceeded 1.5 million at the end of June.

"AIA's excellent performance in the first half of 2019 is a clear reflection of our consistent focus on executing our strategic priorities and is underpinned by our significant competitive advantages in the Asia-Pacific region. While we are not immune to market volatility, our diversified, robust and high-quality business model continues to place AIA in an advantaged position in the Asian life insurance markets where growth fundamentals remain resilient.

"As we celebrate our centennial this year, we remain very confident about the long-term outlook for AIA. We will continue to focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for our shareholders and helping millions of our customers live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Cambodia, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In April 2019, AIA was also granted approval as a preferred applicant to operate in Myanmar through a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$256 billion as of 30 June 2019.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 34 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").

Contacts

Investment Community

News Media

Lance Burbidge

+852 2832 1398

Stephen Thomas

+852 2832 6178

Evelyn Lam

+852 2832 1633

Mark Walters

+852 2832 1978

Feon Lee

+852 2832 4704

Emerald Ng

+852 2832 4720

Rachel Poon

+852 2832 4792

*Source: Campaign Asia, a major regional marketing publication, June 2019

ii

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Performance Highlights

Six months

Six months

YoY

YoY

US$ millions, unless otherwise stated

ended

ended

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

CER

AER

New Business Value

2,275

20%

Value of new business (VONB)

1,954

16%

VONB margin

65.6%

59.5%

6.2 pps

6.1 pps

Annualised new premiums (ANP)

3,443

3,252

9%

6%

EV Operating Profit

4,523

11%

Embedded value (EV) operating profit

4,152

9%

Operating return on EV

17.3%

17.0%

0.3 pps

0.3 pps

Basic EV operating earnings per share

37.58

34.55

11%

9%

  (US cents)

IFRS Earnings

2,898

12%

Operating profit after tax (OPAT)

2,653

9%

Operating return on shareholders'

14.6%

14.2%

0.7 pps

0.4 pps

  allocated equity

Total weighted premium income (TWPI)

16,405

14,429

17%

14%

Operating earnings per share (US cents)

24.08

12%

- Basic

22.08

9%

- Diluted

24.02

22.02

12%

9%

Underlying Free Surplus Generation

2,804

15%

Underlying free surplus generation

2,497

12%

Dividends

33.30

n/a

Dividend per share (HK cents)

29.20

14%

US$ millions, unless otherwise stated

As at

As at

Change

Change

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

CER

AER

Embedded Value

61,418

8%

EV Equity

56,203

9%

Embedded value

59,746

54,517

9%

10%

Free surplus

16,077

14,751

9%

9%

EV Equity per share (US cents)

508.05

465.37

8%

9%

Equity and Capital

40,271

8%

Shareholders' allocated equity

36,795

9%

AIA Co. HKIO solvency ratio

415%

421%

n/a

(6) pps

  Shareholders' allocated equity per share

333.12

304.67

8%

9%

  (US cents)

New Business Performance by Segment

Six months ended

Six months ended

VONB Change

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

US$ millions, unless

VONB

VONB

ANP

VONB

VONB

ANP

YoY

YoY

otherwise stated

Margin

Margin

CER

AER

Hong Kong

945

68.0%

1,367

796

62.2%

1,252

19%

19%

Thailand

215

66.8%

321

204

71.0%

287

5%

5%

Singapore

173

64.8%

267

178

61.4%

290

-

(3)%

Malaysia

130

65.4%

198

124

60.3%

204

10%

5%

China

702

93.2%

753

556

91.0%

611

34%

26%

Other Markets

224

41.8%

537

201

32.8%

608

17%

11%

Subtotal

2,389

68.9%

3,443

2,059

62.7%

3,252

19%

16%

Adjustment to reflect

consolidated reserving and

(39)

n/m

n/m

(28)

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

capital requirements

After-tax value of unallocated

(75)

n/m

n/m

(77)

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

Group Office expenses

Total

2,275

65.6%

3,443

1,954

59.5%

3,252

20%

16%

iii

Notes:

  1. A presentation for analysts and investors, hosted by Ng Keng Hooi, Group Chief Executive and President, is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Hong Kong time today with attendance by pre-registration only.
    An audio cast of the presentation and presentation slides will be available on AIA's website: http://www.aia.com/en/investor-relations/results-presentations.html
  2. All figures are presented in actual reporting currency (US dollar) and based on actual exchange rates (AER) unless otherwise stated. Change on constant exchange rates (CER) is calculated using constant average exchange rates for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and for the six months ended 30 June 2018 other than for balance sheet items that use CER as at 30 June 2019 and as at 31 December 2018.
  3. Change is shown on a year-on-year basis compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2018, unless otherwise stated.
  4. Long-termeconomic assumptions used in the EV basis for the interim results are the same as at 31 December 2018 as shown in the supplementary embedded value information in our Annual Report 2018. Non-economic assumptions used in the EV basis are based on those as at 31 December 2018, updated to reflect AIA's latest view of expected future experience.
  5. VONB is calculated based on assumptions applicable at the point of sale and before deducting the amount attributable to non-controlling interests. The amounts of VONB attributable to non-controlling interests in the six months ended 30 June 2019 and in the six months ended 30 June 2018 were US$15 million and US$13 million respectively.
  6. VONB includes pension business. ANP and VONB margin exclude pension business.
  7. OPAT and operating earnings per share are shown after non-controlling interests unless otherwise stated.
  8. Operating return on EV and operating return on shareholders' allocated equity are measured on an annualised basis.
  9. Interim dividends for 2019 and 2018 were declared for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the seven months ended 30 June 2018, respectively.
  10. In the context of our reportable market segments, Hong Kong refers to operations in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region; Singapore refers to operations in Singapore and Brunei; China refers to operations in Mainland China; and Other Markets refers to operations in Australia (including New Zealand), Cambodia, Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam and India. The results of our joint venture in India are accounted for using the equity method. For clarity, TWPI, ANP and VONB exclude any contribution from India.
  11. AIA's financial information in this Financial Summary is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and supplementary embedded value information for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 22:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the environmental, soci..
PU
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update to Discloseable Transaction - Executio..
PU
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 J..
PU
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six M..
PU
11:53aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter And Request Form For Regi..
PU
11:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the interim results for the s..
PU
11:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit warning inside information announcemen..
PU
11:22aMAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Kunming airport agreement - exclusive concessi..
PU
11:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the interim results for the h..
PU
11:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of directors and their roles and functio..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 316 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 251,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group