Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June 2019

AIA Group Limited

友 邦 保 險 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1299

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

In February 2018, the Board resolved to change the Company's financial year-end date from 30 November to 31 December. The 2019 interim condensed consolidated financial statements covered the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 for the current period, as compared with the seven- month period ended 30 June 2018 for the prior period.

In conjunction with the financial year-end date change and for the purpose of enhancing the comparability of financial information, the Company has voluntarily presented the comparative financial information in respect of the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for the current period and the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2018 in the prior year. Results highlights, financial summary, financial and operating review and supplementary embedded value information relating to the Group's unaudited consolidated results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019, as compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2018, have been set out in this announcement to facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Group's performance in the first half of 2019 and 2018.