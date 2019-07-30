Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Issue of U.S.$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 by Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch under Agricultural Bank of China Limited's U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. No public offer of securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

OF HONG KONG LIMITED

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

U.S.$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") (Stock Code: 5609)

Issued under the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

of Agricultural Bank of China Limited

1

Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers

Agricultural Bank of

China Limited

ABC International

Bank of China

Hong Kong Branch

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

China Construction Bank (Asia)

Hong Kong Branch

HSBC

Mizuho Securities

Joint Lead Managers

China CITIC Bank

China Everbright Bank

Chiyu Banking

International

Hong Kong Branch

Corporation Limited

CMB Wing Lung

Deutsche Bank

ICBC

Bank Limited

Shanghai Pudong Development

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Hong

BankStandard Chartered Bank

Kong Branch

Hong Kong Branch

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Notes by Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch issued under the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme of Agricultural Bank of China Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the laws of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 11 October 2018 and the pricing supplement dated 23 July 2019. The listing of and permission to deal in the Notes is expected to become effective on 31 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of Agricultural Bank of China Limited are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun and Mr. LI Wei; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,2x
Capitalization 333 B
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 265,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.92%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
