Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Issue of U.S.$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 by Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch under Agricultural Bank of China Limited's U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
OF HONG KONG LIMITED
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
U.S.$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") (Stock Code: 5609)
Issued under the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
of Agricultural Bank of China Limited
1
Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers
|
Agricultural Bank of
|
|
|
China Limited
|
ABC International
|
Bank of China
|
Hong Kong Branch
|
|
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.
China Construction Bank (Asia)
Hong Kong Branch
|
HSBC
|
|
Mizuho Securities
|
|
Joint Lead Managers
|
|
China CITIC Bank
|
China Everbright Bank
|
Chiyu Banking
|
International
|
Hong Kong Branch
|
Corporation Limited
|
CMB Wing Lung
|
Deutsche Bank
|
ICBC
|
Bank Limited
|
|
Shanghai Pudong Development
Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Hong
BankStandard Chartered Bank
Kong Branch
Hong Kong Branch
Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Notes by Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch issued under the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme of Agricultural Bank of China Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the laws of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 11 October 2018 and the pricing supplement dated 23 July 2019. The listing of and permission to deal in the Notes is expected to become effective on 31 July 2019.
Hong Kong, 30 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of Agricultural Bank of China Limited are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun and Mr. LI Wei; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong.
2
