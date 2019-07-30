Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Issue of U.S.$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 by Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch under Agricultural Bank of China Limited's U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. No public offer of securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

OF HONG KONG LIMITED

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

U.S.$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") (Stock Code: 5609)

Issued under the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme

of Agricultural Bank of China Limited

1