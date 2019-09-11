Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Italy's 5-Star Movement says to monitor closely Hong Kong's bid for LSE

09/11/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement will monitor closely a bid by Hong Kong Exchange for the London Stock Exchange to ensure it does not hurt Italian interests, it said on Wednesday.

Britain's LSE owns Italian Stock Exchange Borsa Italiana, which in turn controls the MTS platform on which Italy's government bonds are traded.

"(Hong Kong's bid for LSE) is unexpected news, as the offer was unsolicited, and for this reason we will be vigilant to make sure any development of this situation does not harm Italian interests," the party said in a statement.

It said it would ask newly appointed Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to clarify whether such an acquisition would pose risks for Italy.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Elvira Pollina, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.24% 245.8 End-of-day quote.7.52%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 5.91% 7206 Delayed Quote.67.50%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 727 M
EBIT 2019 11 554 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 68 649 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,5x
Capitalization 309 B
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.52%39 250
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC19.63%50 505
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.50%29 312
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.11%27 441
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 853
NASDAQ20.33%16 164
