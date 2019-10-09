Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) ACQUISITION OF SALE SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL STANDARD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED AND (2) CONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS BY GREAT ROC CAPITAL SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR FOR ALL THE ISSUED SHARES AND OUTSTANDING WARRANT OPTIONS OF INTERNATIONAL STANDARD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT); AND (3) RESUMPTION OF TRADING 0 10/09/2019 | 07:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement. This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an intention or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited. CENTURY GOLD MILLENNIUM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED 世紀金禧國際控股集團有限公司 International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands 標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 with limited liability) (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 91) JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT ACQUISITION OF SALE SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL STANDARD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED AND CONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS BY GREAT ROC CAPITAL SECURITIES LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF CENTURY GOLD MILLENNIUM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED FOR ALL THE ISSUED SHARES AND OUTSTANDING WARRANT OPTIONS OF INTERNATIONAL STANDARD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY CENTURY GOLD MILLENNIUM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT); AND (3) RESUMPTION OF TRADING Financial adviser to Century Gold Millennium International Holdings Group Limited 1 The Company was informed by the Offeror that on 30 September 2019, the Offeror entered into (i) the Sale and Purchase Agreement; (ii) the CN Transfer Agreement; and (iii) the Share Transfer Documents. THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT On 30 September 2019, the Offeror, the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Offeror agreed to acquire, and the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor agreed to sell, a total of 197,408,436 Shares, representing approximately 27.46% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, at a total consideration of HK$20,135,660 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per Share). The 1st Share Completion took place on 30 September 2019 in accordance with the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. THE CN TRANSFER AGREEMENT On 30 September 2019, the Offeror and the CN Holder entered into the CN Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire and the CN Holder conditionally agreed to sell the Convertible Notes issued by the Company and held by the CN Holder in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of HK$365,000,000, which are convertible into a total of 3,041,666,666 new Shares upon full conversion at the conversion price of HK$0.12 per conversion Share, at a total consideration of HK$310,250,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per conversion Share). As at the date of this joint announcement, according to the terms of the CN Transfer Agreement, the transaction contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement has not been completed. THE SHARE TRANSFER DOCUMENTS On 30 September 2019, the Offeror and the 3rd Vendor entered into the Share Transfer Documents, pursuant to which the Offeror agreed to acquire and the 3rd Vendor agreed to sell a total of 35,127,261 Shares, representing approximately 4.89% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, for a total consideration of HK$3,582,981 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per Share). The 2nd Share Completion took place on 30 September 2019 in accordance with the Share Transfer Documents. 2 CONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS Prior to the 1st Share Completion, the CN Completion and the 2nd Share Completion, none of the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it owned or had control or direction over any voting rights or rights over the Shares, warrants, options, derivatives or other securities that were convertible or exchangeable into Shares or other types of equity interest in the Company, other than the interests in the Shares and the Convertible Notes acquired or to be acquired under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents. Immediately following the 1st Share Completion, the 2nd Share Completion and as at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in 232,535,697 Shares, representing approximately 32.35% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement. Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to make conditional mandatory general offers in cash for (i) all the issued Shares other than those already owned by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it; and (ii) all the outstanding Warrant Options pursuant to Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code. Great Roc Capital, for and on behalf of the Offeror, will make the Offers, in compliance with the Takeovers Code on the following terms: The Share Offer For each Offer Share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HK. . $. 0. .102. . .in. cash. The Share Offer Price of HK$0.102 per Offer Share is the same as the price per Sale Share paid by the Offeror under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents, representing the highest price paid by the Offeror or parties acting in concert with it for the acquisition of the Shares within six months prior to the commencement of the Offer Period. The Warrant Offer In respect of the Warrant Options, each entitling the holder to subscribe for one Share at an exercise price of HK$0.04 per new Share: For each Warrant Option . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HK$0.062 in cash Pursuant to Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code and Practice Note 6 to the Takeovers Code, the Warrant Offer Price represents the difference between the exercise price of the Warrant Options and the Share Offer Price. The Warrant Offer will be extended to all Warrant Holders in accordance with the Takeovers Code. 3 The Irrevocable Undertakings Pursuant to the terms of the CN Transfer Agreement, the CN Holder: irrevocably undertakes to the Offeror that the CN Holder will not accept any offer which may be made for the Convertible Notes; and irrevocably undertakes to the Offeror that the CN Holder will not sell, transfer or dispose in any manner any Convertible Notes or any rights thereunder, or exercise any conversion rights thereunder. Given the Irrevocable Undertaking given by the CN Holder, no offer for the Convertible Notes will be made. Condition to the Offers The Share Offer is conditional on the number of Shares in respect of valid acceptances of the Share Offer being received (and not, where permitted, withdrawn) by 4:00 p.m. on the date on which the Offers close (or such later time or date as the Offeror may, subject to the Takeovers Code, decide), together with the Shares already owned by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it and acquired or agreed to be acquired before or during the Offer Period, resulting in the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it holding in aggregate more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company. The Warrant Offer is conditional upon the Share Offer becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects. The Offeror will issue an announcement in relation to the revision, extension or lapse of the Offers or the fulfilment of the condition to the Offers in accordance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules. The latest time on which the Offeror can declare the Offers unconditional as to acceptances is 7:00 p.m. on the 60th day after the despatch of the Composite Document (or such later date to which the Executive may consent). As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company has (i) 718,776,925 Shares in issue; (ii) a total of 143,755,385 outstanding Warrant Options, which shall be granted with rights to subscribe for a total of 143,755,385 new Shares at a subscription price of HK$0.04 per new Share; and (iii) the Convertible Notes in the outstanding principal amount of HK$365,000,000 which is convertible into a total of 3,041,666,666 new Shares upon full conversion at the conversion price of HK$0.12 per conversion Share. The Directors confirm that, save for the above Shares in issue, outstanding Warrant Options and outstanding Convertible Notes, the Company has no outstanding securities, options, warrants or derivatives which are convertible into or which confer rights to require the issue of Shares and the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code). 4 The principal terms of the Share Offer and the Warrant Offer are set out under the section headed "Conditional mandatory cash offers" below in this joint announcement. Euto Capital has been appointed as the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Offers and is satisfied that there are sufficient financial resources available to the Offeror to satisfy the full acceptance of the Offers. GENERAL An Independent Board Committee, comprising all the three independent non-executive Directors namely Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie and Mr. Wang Li, will be established to advise the Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in relation to the terms and conditions of the Offers. An Independent Financial Adviser will be appointed by the Company after approval by the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in respect of the Offers. An announcement will be made by the Company as soon as possible after the appointment of the Independent Financial Adviser. DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to despatch an offer document containing the terms of the Offers, together with the Forms of Acceptance, to the Shareholders and the Warrant Holders within 21 days of the date of this joint announcement, or such later date as the Executive may approve. It is the intention of the Offeror and the Board to combine the offer document and the offeree board circular in the Composite Document. Accordingly, the Composite Document (accompanied by the Forms of Acceptance) in connection with the Offers setting out, inter alia, details of the Offers (including the expected timetable and terms and conditions of the Offers) and incorporating the respective letters of advice from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser on the Offers will be issued and despatched by the Offeror and the Company jointly to the Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in accordance with the Takeovers Code, within 21 days of the date of this joint announcement, or such later date as the Executive may approve. Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders are encouraged to read the Composite Document carefully, including the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in respect of the Offers, before deciding whether or not to accept the Offers. 5 SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING Pending the release of this joint announcement, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 October 2019 at the request of the Company. Application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 October 2019. WARNING The Offers are conditional. If the total number of Shares in respect of the valid acceptances, which the Offeror receives at or before 4:00 p.m. on the closing date of the Offers (or such other time as the Offeror may, subject to the Takeovers Code, decide) under the Share Offer together with the Shares acquired before or during the Offer Period, does not result in the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it holding more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company, the Offers will not become unconditional and will lapse. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. If the Shareholders and potential investors are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their own professional advisers. INTRODUCTION The Company was informed by the Offeror that on 30 September 2019, the Offeror entered into (i) the Sale and Purchase Agreement, (ii) the CN Transfer Agreement; and (iii) the Share Transfer Documents. On 30 September 2019, the Offeror, the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Offeror agreed to acquire, and the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor agreed to sell, a total of 197,408,436 Shares, representing approximately 27.46% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, at a total consideration of HK$20,135,660 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per Share). On the same date, the Offeror and the CN Holder entered into the CN Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which the Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire and the CN Holder conditionally agreed to sell the Convertible Notes issued by the Company and held by the CN Holder in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of HK$365,000,000, which are convertible into a total of 3,041,666,666 new Shares upon full conversion at the conversion price of HK$0.12 per conversion Share, at a total consideration of HK$310,250,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per conversion Share). 6 Further, the Offeror and the 3rd Vendor entered into the Share Transfer Documents, pursuant to which the Offeror agreed to acquire and the 3rd Vendor agreed to sell a total of 35,127,261 Shares, representing approximately 4.89% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, for a total consideration of HK$3,582,981 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per Share). The principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents are summarised below:- THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT Date 30 September 2019 Parties (1) the 1st Vendor; (2) the 2nd Vendor; and (3) the Offeror The Offeror, its ultimate beneficial owner and parties acting in concert with any of them are third parties independent of the Group and its connected persons immediately prior to the 1st Share Completion and the 2nd Share Completion. Subject matter The Offeror agreed to acquire, and the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor agreed to sell, a total of 197,408,436 Shares, representing approximately 27.46% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement. The total of 197,408,436 Sale Shares comprised (i) 53,186,250 Shares held by the 1st Vendor; and (ii) 144,222,186 Shares held by the 2nd Vendor, representing approximately 7.40% and approximately 20.06% of the total issued share capital of the Company respectively as at the date of this joint announcement. Immediately after the 1st Share Completion, the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor no longer hold any Shares. Consideration The total consideration for the 197,408,436 Sale Shares A and Sale Shares B is HK$20,135,660, equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per Sale Share. The consideration for Sale Shares A is HK$5,424,997, which shall be payable by the Offeror to the 1st Vendor; and the consideration for Sale Shares B is HK$14,710,663, which shall be payable by the Offeror to the 2nd Vendor. 7 Basis of consideration The consideration of HK$0.102 per Sale Share A and Sale Share B were determined after arm's length negotiation among the Offeror, the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor having taken into account, among others, (i) the theoretical ex-right price of the Warrant Options of HK$0.10 per Share (HK$0.12x5/6) based on (a) the subscription price of HK$0.12 per rights share pursuant to the rights issue exercise conducted by the Company as set out in the Company's prospectus dated 19 August 2019 and (b) adjusted for the effect of the Warrant Options (i.e. under the basis of one (1) Warrant Option for every five (5) Shares); (ii) the historical financial performance of the Group, in particular, the consecutive audited net loss of the Group for the past five (5) years ended 31 December 2018; and (iii) the premium of approximately 27.50% represented by the consideration of HK$0.102 per Sale Share over the audited net asset value of the Group per Share of approximately HK$0.08 as at 31 December 2018. Completion According to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the 1st Share Completion took place on 30 September 2019 in accordance with the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The 1st Share Completion contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement is not inter-conditional with the CN Completion contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement or the 2nd Share Completion contemplated under the Share Transfer Documents. THE CN TRANSFER AGREEMENT Date 30 September 2019 Parties (1) the CN Holder; and (2) the Offeror As at the date of this joint announcement, the CN Holder is indirectly owned as to (i) 28% equity interest by the 1st Vendor; (ii) 28% equity interest by Ms. Mok Ho Yan; (iii) 28% equity interest by Mr. Yeung Wood Sang; and (iv) 16% equity interest by Mr. Hui Siu Lun. Save as the 1st Vendor, each of the ultimate beneficial owners of the CN Holder is a third party independent of the Group and its connected persons. Save as the Sale Shares A and Sale Shares B which were owned by the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor (being the company wholly owned by the 1st Vendor) respectively prior to the 1st Share Completion, none of the CN Holder and the ultimate beneficial owners of the CN Holder holds any Shares as at the date of this joint announcement. 8 Subject matter The Offeror conditionally agreed to acquire and the CN Holder conditionally agreed to sell the Convertible Notes issued by the Company and held by the CN Holder in the aggregate outstanding principal amount of HK$365,000,000, which are convertible into a total of 3,041,666,666 new Shares upon full conversion at the conversion price of HK$0.12 per conversion Share. Consideration The total consideration for the Convertible Notes is HK$310,250,000, equivalent to approximately HK$4,250,000 for every HK$5,000,000 face value of the Convertible Notes. Pursuant to the CN Transfer Agreement, the total consideration for the Convertible Notes shall be payable by the Offeror to the CN Holder in the following manner: as to HK$30,000,000, representing approximately 9.67% of the total consideration for the Convertible Notes, was settled by way of cashier's order(s) issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong and made payable to the CN Holder or its designated payee as the beneficiary(ies) upon the date of the CN Transfer Agreement; as to HK$60,000,000, representing approximately 19.34% of the total consideration for the Convertible Notes, as a deposit under the CN Transfer Agreement, of which, HK$55,000,000, by way of cashier's order(s) issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong and made payable to the CN Holder or its designated payee upon the date of the CN Transfer Agreement. Such cashier's order(s) was delivered to the escrow agent and shall be kept and released according to the escrow agreement dated 30 September 2019 entered into among the CN Holder, the Offeror and the relevant escrow agent. According to such escrow agreement, such cashier's order(s) shall be released to CN Holder upon the CN Completion; and the remaining balance of HK$5,000,000, by way of cashier's order(s) issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong and made payable to the CN Holder or its designated payee within 14 days from the date of the CN Transfer Agreement. Such cashier's order(s) shall be delivered to the escrow agent which shall be kept and released according to the escrow agreement dated 30 September 2019 entered into among the CN Holder, the Offeror and the relevant escrow agent. According to such escrow agreement, such cashier's order(s) shall be released to CN Holder upon the CN Completion; and as to HK$220,250,000, representing approximately 70.99% of the total consideration for the Convertible Notes, by way of cashier's order(s) issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong and made payable to the CN Holder or its designated payee or by way of remittance to the bank account (or such other way as agreed by the parties in writing) as designated by the CN Holder upon the CN Completion. 9 Basis of consideration The consideration of HK $ 0 . 102 per conversion Share (HK $ 310,250,000/ (HK$365,000,000/HK$0.12)) was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Offeror and the CN Holder having taken into account the same factors as set out in the sub-section headed "Basis of consideration" under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Conditions precedent The CN Completion shall be conditional upon, among other things, the conditions set out below being satisfied or waived in accordance with the CN Transfer Agreement: the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange has not been withdrawn or cancelled and there being no indication from the Stock Exchange and/or the SFC in relation to delisting of the Shares on the Stock Exchange; save for temporary suspension in trading in the Shares relating to the transactions contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement, the trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has not been suspended for more than seven (7) consecutive trading days; the representations, warranties and undertakings given by the CN Holder remaining true, accurate and not misleading in all respects from the date of the CN Transfer Agreement up to the date of the CN Completion; both the CN Holder and the Offeror having obtained all requisite consents, approvals, authorisations or waivers from the CN Holder's board of directors and shareholders for the CN Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and such consents, approvals, authorisations or waivers remaining effective up to the date of the CN Completion; there being no happening of any events which has or may have a material adverse effect to the transactions contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement or any member of the Group; and there being no applicable law, rule, order or judgment of any court or other government agency that prohibits or restricts the transactions contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement or imposes any conditions or restrictions thereon, or may reasonably be expected to prohibit or restrict the transactions contemplated thereunder or impose any conditions or restrictions thereon. The Irrevocable Undertakings Pursuant to the terms of the CN Transfer Agreement, the CN Holder: irrevocably undertakes to the Offeror that the CN Holder will not accept any offer which may be made for the Convertible Notes; and 10 irrevocably undertakes to the Offeror that the CN Holder will not sell, transfer or dispose in any manner any Convertible Notes or any rights thereunder, or exercise any conversion rights thereunder. Given the Irrevocable Undertakings given by the CN Holder, no offer for the Convertible Notes will be made. Completion According to the CN Transfer Agreement, the CN Completion shall take place no later than 30 March 2020, being the long stop date under the CN Transfer Agreement, subject to (i) the satisfaction of the conditions precedent as set out in the CN Transfer Agreement and upon fulfilment of the obligations of each party to the CN Transfer Agreement as set out in the CN Transfer Agreement and (ii) the clearance of the Composite Document in connection with the Offers to be released or published within 3 months after the date of the CN Transfer Agreement. Pursuant to the CN Transfer Agreement, the aforesaid clearance is a termination clause on which any party to the CN Transfer Agreement shall be entitled to terminate the CN Transfer Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder if such clause is not satisfied. As at the date of this joint announcement, the CN Completion has not yet taken place pending for settlement of part of the total consideration of the Convertible Notes to be payable by the Offeror to the CN Holder pursuant to the CN Transfer Agreement. The CN Completion contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement is not inter-conditional with the 1st Share Completion contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement or the 2nd Share Completion contemplated under the Share Transfer Documents. THE SHARE TRANSFER DOCUMENTS Date 30 September 2019 Parties (1) the 3rd Vendor; and (2) the Offeror Subject matter The Offeror agreed to acquire, and the 3rd Vendor agreed to sell, a total of 35,127,261 Shares, representing approximately 4.89% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement. Consideration The total consideration for the 35,127,261 Sale Shares C is HK$3,582,981, equivalent to approximately HK$0.102 per Sale Share. 11 Basis of consideration The consideration of HK$0.102 per Sale Share C was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Offeror and the 3rd Vendor having taken into account the same factors as set out in the sub-section headed "Basis of consideration" under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Completion According to the Share Transfer Documents, the 2nd Share Completion took place on 30 September 2019 in accordance with the Share Transfer Documents. The 2nd Share Completion contemplated under the Share Transfer Documents is not inter-conditional with the CN Completion contemplated under the CN Transfer Agreement or the 1st Share Completion contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. CONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS The Offers Prior to the 1st Share Completion, the CN Completion and the 2nd Share Completion, none of the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it owned or had control or direction over any voting rights or rights over the Shares, warrants, options, derivatives or other securities that were convertible or exchangeable into Shares or other types of equity interest in the Company, other than the interests in Shares and the Convertible Notes acquired or to be acquired under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents. Immediately following the 1st Share Completion, the 2nd Share Completion and as at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in 232,535,697 Shares, representing approximately 32.35% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement. Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to make conditional mandatory general offers in cash for (i) all the issued Shares other than those already owned by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it; and (ii) all the outstanding Warrant Options pursuant to Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code. Great Roc Capital, for and on behalf of the Offeror, will make the Offers, in compliance with the Takeovers Code on the following terms: The Share Offer

For each Offer Share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HK$0.102 in cash

The Share Offer will be extended to all Independent Shareholders in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The Offer Shares to be acquired under the Share Offer shall be fully paid and free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching to them, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, recommended, declared, made or paid by reference to a record date on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, that is, the date of despatch of the Composite Document. 12 As at the date of this joint announcement, no dividend has been paid or declared by the Company and it is advised by the Board that no dividend is expected to be declared during the Offer Period. The Share Offer Price The Share Offer Price of HK$0.102 per Offer Share is the same as the price per Sale Share paid by the Offeror under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents, representing the highest price paid by the Offeror or parties acting in concert with it for the acquisition of the Shares within six months prior to the commencement of the Offer Period. The Share Offer Price of HK$0.102 per Offer Share represents: a discount of approximately 38.55% to the closing price of HK$0.166 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 30 September 2019, being the Last Trading Day; a discount of approximately 37.42% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.163 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 5 consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including the Last Trading Day; a discount of approximately 37.80% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.164 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 10 consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including the Last Trading Day; a discount of approximately 31.54% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.149 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 30 consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including the Last Trading Day; a premium of approximately 27.50% over the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the owners of the Company per Share of approximately HK$0.08 as at 31 December 2018, calculated based on the audited consolidated net asset value attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately HK$38,450,000 as at 31 December 2018 and the 479,184,617 Shares in issue as at 31 December 2018; and a premium over the unaudited consolidated net liabilities value attributable to the owners of the Company per Share of approximately HK$0.57 as at 30 June 2019, calculated based on the unaudited consolidated net liabilities value attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately HK$271,372,000 as at 30 June 2019 and the 479,184,617 Shares in issue as at 30 June 2019. 13 Highest and lowest Share prices During the six-month period immediately preceding the Last Trading Day, the highest closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange was HK$0.265 per Share on 1 April 2019, 15 April 2019, 18 April 2019, 23 April 2019, 24 April 2019, 25 April 2019 and 26 April 2019 and the lowest closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange was HK$0.098 per Share on 18 June 2019 and 21 June 2019. The Warrant Offer

The Offeror will make the Warrant Offer for the Warrant Options as part of the Offers in accordance with Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code as follows:

In respect of the Warrant Options, each entitling the holder to subscribe for one Share at an exercise price of HK$0.04 per new Share:

For each Warrant Option . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HK$0.062 in cash

Pursuant to Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code and Practice Note 6 to the Takeovers Code, the Warrant Offer Price represents the difference between the exercise price of the Warrant Options and the Share Offer Price. The Warrant Offer will be extended to all Warrant Holders in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Condition to the Offers The Share Offer is conditional on the number of Shares in respect of valid acceptances of the Share Offer being received (and not, where permitted, withdrawn) by 4:00 p.m. on the date on which the Offers close (or such later time or date as the Offeror may, subject to the Takeovers Code, decide), together with the Shares already owned by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it and acquired or agreed to be acquired before or during the Offer Period, resulting in the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it holding in aggregate more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company. The Warrant Offer is conditional upon the Share Offer becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects. The Offeror will issue an announcement in relation to the revision, extension or lapse of the Offers or the fulfilment of the condition to the Offers in accordance with the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules. The latest time on which the Offeror can declare the Offers unconditional as to acceptances is 7:00 p.m. on the 60th day after the despatch of the Composite Document (or such later date to which the Executive may consent). 14 As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company has (i) 718,776,925 Shares in issue; (ii) a total of 143,755,385 outstanding Warrant Options, which shall be granted, with rights to subscribe for a total of 143,755,385 new Shares at a subscription price of HK$0.04 per new Share; and (iii) the Convertible Notes in the outstanding principal amount of HK$365,000,000 which is convertible into a total of 3,041,666,666 new Shares upon full conversion at the conversion price of HK$0.12 per conversion Share. The Directors confirm that, save for the above Shares in issue, outstanding Warrant Options and outstanding Convertible Notes, the Company has no outstanding securities, options, warrants or derivatives which are convertible into or which confer rights to require the issue of Shares and the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code). VALUE OF THE OFFERS Based on (i) the Share Offer Price of HK$0.102 per Share and 486,241,228 Offer Shares not already held or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it; and (ii) the Warrant Offer Price of HK$0.062 per each Warrant Option and 143,755,385 Warrant Options not already held or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it: assuming no outstanding Warrant Options are exercised and the Share Offer is accepted in full, the total value of the Offers shall be HK$58,509,439 which comprises: the value of the Share Offer of HK$49,596,605; and the value of the Warrant Offer of HK$8,912,834. assuming all outstanding Warrant Options are exercised in full and the Share Offer is accepted in full (including all Shares issued and allotted as a result of the exercise of the Warrant Options), the total value of the Offers shall be HK$64,259,655 which comprises: the value of the Share Offer of HK$64,259,655; and no amount to be payable by the Offeror under the Warrant Offer. Settlement of consideration Subject to the Offers having become, or have been declared, unconditional in all respects, settlement of the consideration in respect of the Offers will be made as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) Business Days at the date of receipt of duly completed and valid acceptances in respect of the Offers, or the date on which the Offers become or are declared unconditional in all aspects, whichever is later. No fractions of a cent will be payable and the amount of cash consideration payable to a Shareholder or a Warrant Holder (as the case may be) who accepts the Share Offer or the Warrant Offer (as the case may be) will be rounded up to the nearest cent. 15 FINANCIAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO THE OFFEROR Euto Capital, being the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Offers, is satisfied that sufficient financial resources are available to the Offeror to satisfy the consideration payable in case of full acceptances of the Offers. The Offers will be financed by the Offeror's cash resources and the Margin Facility. Pursuant to the arrangement of the Margin Facility, no security was required or given by the Offeror to Great Roc Capital as collateral. Given that the total consideration of the Convertible Notes under the CN Transfer Agreement shall be settled by installments, which represents an interest free loan arrangement provided by the CN Holder to the Offeror, the value of such consideration (i.e. HK$310,250,000) has not been included in the total value of the Offers. For details of the payment manner of the total consideration of the Convertible Notes please refer to the sub-section headed "Consideration" under the CN Transfer Agreement. Return of documents If the Offers do not become, or are not declared, unconditional in all respects within the time permitted by the Takeovers Code, the share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) received by the share registrar of the Company will be returned to the Shareholders and/or Warrant Holders (as the case may be) who have accepted the Offers by ordinary post at the Shareholders' and/or Warrant Holders' own risk as soon as possible but in any event within ten (10) days after the Offers have lapsed. Availability of the Offers The Offeror intends to make the Offers available to all Independent Shareholders and Warrant Holders, including those who are resident outside Hong Kong. The availability of the Offers to persons who are not resident in Hong Kong may be affected by the laws of the relevant overseas jurisdictions. The making of the Offers to persons with a registered address in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be prohibited or limited by the laws or regulations of the relevant jurisdictions. Such overseas Shareholders and/or Warrant Holders who are citizens, residents or nationals of a jurisdiction outside Hong Kong should observe any applicable legal or regulatory requirements and, where necessary, seek legal advice. Persons who are residents, citizens or nationals outside Hong Kong should inform themselves about and observe, at their own responsibility, any applicable laws, regulations, requirements and restrictions in their own jurisdictions in connection with the acceptance of the Offers, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required, or the compliance with the other necessary formalities and the payment of any issue, transfer or other fares from the accepting Shareholder(s)/Warrant Holder(s) due in such jurisdiction. 16 Any acceptance by Shareholders and/or Warrant Holders and beneficial owners of the Shares and Warrant Options who are citizens, residents or nationals of a jurisdiction outside Hong Kong will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from such persons to the Offeror that the local laws and requirements have been complied with. Shareholders and/or Warrant Holders should consult their respective professional advisers if in doubt. Shareholders and/or Warrant Holders who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers. Effect of accepting the Offers Subject to the Share Offer becoming unconditional, provided that valid acceptance forms and the relevant certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) are complete and in good order and have been received by the share registrar of the Company, the Shareholders will sell their tendered Shares to the Offeror free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, recommended, declared, made or paid by reference to a record date on or after the date on which the Share Offer is made, that is, the date of despatch of the Composite Document. As at the date of this joint announcement, no dividend has been paid or declared by the Company and it is advised by the Board that no dividend is expected to be declared during the Offer Period. Acceptance of the Warrant Offer by any Warrant Holders will be deemed to constitute a warranty by such person that all Warrant Options sold by such person under the Warrant Offer are free from all Encumbrances whatsoever. Acceptance of the Offers would be irrevocable and would not be capable of being withdrawn, subject to the provisions of the Takeovers Code. Stamp duty In Hong Kong, seller's ad valorem stamp duty arising in connection with acceptances of the Share Offer will be payable by the relevant Shareholders at a rate of 0.1% of (i) the market value of the Offer Shares; or (ii) the consideration payable by the Offeror in respect of the relevant acceptances of the Share Offer, whichever is higher, and will be deducted from the cash amount payable by the Offeror to such Independent Shareholder on acceptance of the Share Offer. The Offeror will arrange for payment of the seller's ad valorem stamp duty on behalf of the relevant Shareholders accepting the Share Offer and will pay the buyer's ad valorem stamp duty in connection with the acceptances of the Share Offer and the transfer of the Offer Shares in accordance with the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong). 17 The seller's Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty (if any) arising in connection with acceptance of the Warrant Offer amounting to HK$1.00 for every HK$1,000 or part thereof of the amount payable in respect of relevant acceptances by the Warrant Holders, or (if higher) the value of the Warrant Options as determined by the Collector of Stamp Revenue under the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong), will be deducted from the amount payable to the Warrant Holders who accept the Warrant Offer. The Offeror will then pay the stamp duty (if any) so deducted to the Stamp Office of Hong Kong. The Offeror will bear buyer's ad valorem stamp duty (if any). Taxation advice Independent Shareholders and Warrant Holders are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in any doubt as to the taxation implications of accepting or rejecting the Offers. None of the Offeror, parties acting in concert with the Offeror, the Company and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any other person involved in the Offers accepts responsibility for any taxation effects on, or liabilities of, any persons as a result of their acceptance or rejection of the Offers. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP The Company is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the issued Shares of which have been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in (i) coalbed methane gas exploration and exploitation in the PRC, (ii) sale of electronic components and (iii) treasury services which include securities trading and money lending. INFORMATION ON THE OFFEROR The Offeror is an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and its sole ultimate beneficial owner is Mr. Pan. The Offeror has decided to invest in the Company as it believes that there is potential business growth in the existing businesses of the Company. In particular, it is expected that Mr. Pan business experience in the PRC will strengthen the Company's financial ability to effectively pursue its goal of developing its business in the PRC. As at the date of this joint announcement, save for the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents and obtaining financing for the Offers, the Offeror has not conducted any other business since its incorporation. The Offeror and any parties acting in concert with it are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules). As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Pan is the sole director of the Offeror. 18 Mr. Pan, aged 46, obtained a PhD in law from China University of Political Science and Law in 1996. He is a founder and has been a director of Jinxi Guarantee Company Limited*(金禧擔保有限公司) since 2009. He is also a founder and has been a director of Hunan Shengda Jinxi Financial Services Company Limited*(湖南盛大金禧金融服務 有限公司) since 2011. He has 20 years of management and investment experience in financial and treasury services in the PRC, which is one of the Group's business segments. Save as the treasury services, Mr. Pan does not have any experience in other principal business of the Group. Leveraging on the investment experience and knowledge of Mr. Pan in the financial sectors, the Offeror will explore possible business opportunities such as the investment opportunities in the financial services industry for the Group. As at the date of this joint announcement, detailed business plans for expansion initiatives have not yet been developed as it is dependent on the Offeror 's examination of the Group's existing capabilities and resources. THE OFFEROR'S INTENTION ON THE GROUP It is the intention of the Offeror that the Group will continue to operate its business in substantially its current state. Upon close of the Offers, the Offeror will conduct a detailed review of the business operations and financial position of the Group for the purpose of formulating a sustainable business plan or strategy for the Group's long-term development. Subject to the results of the aforesaid review, the Offeror may explore other business opportunities and consider whether any asset disposals, asset acquisitions, fund raising, restructuring of the business and/or business diversification will be appropriate in order to enhance long-term growth potential of the Company. Notwithstanding the above, as at the date of this joint announcement, no investment or business opportunity has been identified nor has the Offeror entered into any agreement, arrangements, understandings or negotiation in relation to the injection of any assets or business into the Group, and the Offeror has no intention to discontinue the employment of the employees or to dispose of or re-deploy the assets of the Group other than those in its ordinary course of business. It is intended that new Directors will be nominated with effect from the earliest time permitted for resignation and appointment of directors under the Takeovers Code. Such resignation will not take effect earlier than the date of the close of the Offer Period. Details of the change of the Board composition and biographies of the new Directors will be announced as and when appropriate. Save as disclosed herein, as at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror has no intention to discontinue the employment of the employees of the Company or the Group. 19 PUBLIC FLOAT AND MAINTAINING THE LISTING STATUS OF THE COMPANY The Offeror intends the Company to maintain the listing status of the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange after the close of the Offers. The Stock Exchange has stated that, if, at the close of the Offers, less than the minimum prescribed percentage applicable to the Company, being 25% of the total number of issued Shares, are held by the public, or if the Stock Exchange believes that: a false market exists or may exist in the trading of the Shares; or there are insufficient Shares in public hands to maintain an orderly market, then the Stock Exchange may exercise its discretion to suspend dealings in the Shares. In order to ensure that within a reasonable period after the close of the Offers, there will be not less than 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares held by the public, the Offeror undertakes to the Stock Exchange to take appropriate steps within a reasonable period following the close of the Offers to ensure that at least 25% of the total number of issued Shares will be held by the public. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before the 1st Share Completion, the CN Completion and the 2nd Share Completion assuming no conversion of Convertible Notes and no exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant Options; (ii) immediately after the 1st Share Completion, the CN Completion and the 2nd Share Completion, assuming no conversion of Convertible Notes and no exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant Options, and there are no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this joint announcement; (iii) immediately after the 1st Share Completion, the CN Completion and the 2nd Share Completion, assuming full exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant Options but no conversion of Convertible Notes, and there are no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this joint announcement and (iv) immediately after the 1st Share Completion, the 2nd Share Completion and the CN Completion, assuming full exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrant Options and the Convertible Notes are converted subject to the conversion restrictions therein, and there are no other changes in the share capital of the Company from the date of this joint announcement. 20 Immediately after the 1st Share Completion, the 2nd Share Immediately after the 1st Share Immediately after the 1st Share Completion and the CN Completion, the 2nd Share Completion, the 2nd Share Completion, assuming full Completion and the CN Completion and the CN exercise of the subscription Completion, assuming no Completion, assuming full rights attaching to the Warrant Immediately before the 1st conversion of Convertible exercise of the subscription Options and the Convertible Share Completion, the 2nd Notes and no exercise of the rights attaching to the Warrant Notes are converted subject to Share Completion and the CN subscription rights attaching to Options but no conversion of the conversion restrictions Completion, assuming no the Warrant Options, and Convertible Notes, and there therein (Note 3), and there are conversion of Convertible there are no other changes in are no other changes in the no other changes in the share Notes and no exercise of the the share capital of the share capital of the Company capital of the Company from subscription rights attaching to Company from the date of this from the date of this joint the date of this joint the Warrant Options joint announcement announcement announcement Number of Number of Number of Number of Shareholders Shares % Shares % Shares % Shares % The Offeror and parties acting in concert with it - - 232,535,697 32.35 232,535,697 26.96 268,714,676 29.90 (Note 4) The 1st Vendor 53,186,250 7.40 - - 10,637,250 1.23 10,637,250 1.18 (Note 5) (Note 5) The 2nd Vendor 144,222,186 20.06 - - 28,844,437 3.34 28,844,437 3.21 (Note 5) (Note 5) Good Max Holdings Limited (Note 1) 44,033,812 6.13 44,033,812 6.13 52,840,574 6.13 52,840,574 5.88 Lyu Guoping (Note 2) 25,000 0.00 25,000 0.00 30,000 0.01 30,000 0.01 Public Shareholders 477,309,677 66.41 442,182,416 61.52 537,644,352 62.33 537,644,352 59.82 Total 718,776,925 100.00 718,776,925 100.00 862,532,310 100.00 898,711,289 100.00 Notes Good Max Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by Leung Yuk Kit. Mr. Lyu Guoping is the chief executive officer of the Company. The holder(s) of the Convertible Notes shall not exercise the conversion rights attached to the Convertible Notes if (i) such exercise would render the holder(s) and parties acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with it holding or controlling 30% or more of the voting rights of the Company; and (ii) such exercise would render less than 25% of the issued share capital of the Company being held in public hands. The figure is estimated based on the assumption that the CN Transfer Agreement is completed and the Convertible Notes are converted by the Offeror subject to the conversion restrictions as set out in note 3 above. 21 5. The figures represents the Warrant Options which shall be granted by the Company to the 1st Vendor and 2nd Vendor on 16 October 2019 with the date of commencement of dealing on the Stock Exchange on 17 October 2019 and such Warrant Options are entitled with the rights to subscribe for a total of 10,637,250 Shares and 28,844,437 Shares at an exercise price of HK$0.04 per new Share, respectively. The Warrant Options was approved by the Shareholders on 18 September 2019. As set out in the circular of the Company in relation to the Warrant Options dated on 2 September 2019, the Warrant Options shall be issued to all Shareholders as at the record date (i.e. 30 September 2019) for ascertaining the entitlements of the Shareholders to the Warrant Options. Save as the Irrevocable Undertakings, no arrangements were entered into between the Offeror and any Shareholders relating to the Warrant Options in any favourable conditions which are not to be extended to all Shareholders. GENERAL Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser An Independent Board Committee, comprising all the three independent non-executive Directors namely Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie and Mr. Wang Li, will be established to advise the Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in relation to the terms and conditions of the Offers. An Independent Financial Adviser will be appointed by the Company after approval by the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Board Committee, the Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in respect of the Offers. An announcement will be made by the Company as soon as possible after the appointment of the Independent Financial Adviser. DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to despatch an offer document containing the terms of the Offer, together with the Forms of Acceptance, to the Shareholders and the Warrant Holders within 21 days of the date of this joint announcement, or such later date as the Executive may approve. It is the intention of the Offeror and the Company to combine the offer document and the Company's Board circular in the Composite Document. Accordingly, the Composite Document (accompanied by the Forms of Acceptance) in connection with the Offers setting out, inter alia, details of the Offers (including the expected timetable and terms and conditions of the Offers) and incorporating the respective letters of advice from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser on the Offers will be issued and despatched by the Offeror and the Company jointly to the Shareholders and the Warrant Holder in accordance with the Takeovers Code, within 21 days of the date of this joint announcement, or such later date as the Executive may approve. Independent Shareholders and Warrant Holders are encouraged to read the Composite Document carefully, including the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders and the Warrant Holders in respect of the Offers, before deciding whether or not to accept the Offers. 22 DEALING AND INTERESTS IN THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES Save for the Sale Shares and the Convertible Notes, none of the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it had dealt for value in any Shares, convertible securities, warrants or options of the Company or any derivatives in respect of such securities in the six months prior to 30 September 2019 and up to the date of this joint announcement. As at the date of this joint announcement: save for the Offeror's interest in the 232,535,697 Shares, neither the Offeror nor any of the parties acting in concert with it owns or has control or direction over any voting rights or rights over the Shares, derivatives, convertible securities, warrants or options in the Company; save for the Irrevocable Undertakings, neither the Offeror nor any parties acting in concert with it has received any irrevocable commitment to accept or reject the Offers; there is no outstanding derivative in respect of the securities in the Company entered into by the Offeror or any of the parties acting in concert with it; save for the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents, there is no arrangement (whether by way of option, indemnity or otherwise) of the kind referred to in Note 8 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code in relation to the Shares which might be material to the Offers; there is no agreement or arrangement to which the Offeror (nor any of the parties acting in concert with it) is a party which relates to the circumstances in which it may or may not invoke or seek to invoke a pre-condition or a condition to the Offers; there are no relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in the Company which the Offeror (or any of the parties acting in concert with it) has borrowed or lent; save for the consideration for the Sale Shares and the Convertible Notes under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents, there is no other consideration, compensation or benefit in whatever form paid or to be paid by the Offeror or any parties acting in concert with it to the 1 st Vendor, the 2 nd Vendor, the CN Holder and the 3 rd Vendor or any party acting in concert with such vendors in connection with the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares and Convertible Notes; 23 save for the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents, there is no understanding, arrangement, agreement or special deal between the Offeror or any party acting in concert with it on the one hand, and the 1 st Vendor, the 2 nd Vendor, the CN Holder and the 3 rd Vendor and any party acting in concert with any of them on the other hand; and save for the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the CN Transfer Agreement, there is no understanding, arrangement or agreement or special deal between (1) any Shareholder; and (2)(a) the Offeror and any party acting in concert with it, or (b) the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies; and save for the payment under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the CN Transfer Agreement and the Share Transfer Documents, there is no other consideration in any form paid or payable by the Offeror or parties acting in concert with it to (i) the 1 st Vendor and the 2 nd Vendor under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, (ii) the CN Holder under the CN Transfer Agreement, or (iii) the 3 rd Vendor under the Share Transfer Documents. All associates (including a person who owns or controls 5% or more of any class of relevant securities) of the Offeror and the Company are reminded to disclose their dealings in the securities of the Company in accordance with Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code. In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code is reproduced below: "Responsibilities of stockbrokers, banks and other intermediaries Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates and other persons under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant rules of the Takeovers Code. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than HK$1 million. This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved. Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation." 24 The Offeror, its nominees or brokers or associates may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, the Shares other than pursuant to the Share Offer and the Warrant Offer, during the Offer Period in which the Share Offer and the Warrant Offer remain open for acceptance in compliance with the Takeovers Code. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases will be reported to the SFC and will be available on the website of the SFC at http://www.sfc.hk/. SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING Pending the release of this joint announcement, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 October 2019 at the request of the Company. Application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 October 2019. WARNING The Offers are conditional. If the total number of Shares in respect of the valid acceptances, which the Offeror receives at or before 4:00 p.m. on the closing date of the Offers (or such other time as the offeror may, subject to the Takeovers Code, decide) under the Share Offer together with the Shares acquired before or during the Offer Period, does not result in the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it holding more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company, the Offers will not become unconditional and will lapse. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. If the Shareholders and potential investors are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their own professional advisers. DEFINITIONS In this joint announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "acting in concert" has the meaning ascribed in the Takeovers Code "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed in the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day" a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business "CN Completion" completion of the sale and purchase of the Convertible Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the CN Transfer Agreement 25 "CN Holder" New Alexander Limited, being the holder of the Convertible Notes as at the date of this joint announcement "CN Transfer Agreement" the sale and purchase agreement dated 30 September 2019 entered into between the Offeror and the CN Holder in relation to the sale and purchase of the Convertible Notes "Company" International Standard Resources Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Composite Document" the composite offer and response document to be jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company to the Independent Shareholders and Warrant Holders in connection with the Offers in compliance with the Takeovers Code containing, among other things, details of the Offers, procedures for acceptance of the Offers, letters from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, and the Forms of Acceptance "Convertible Notes" the convertible note(s) due 31 December 2021 issued under the convertible notes restructuring agreement dated 24 August 2018 entered into between the Company and the CN Holder of an aggregate outstanding principal amount of HK$365,000,000 which is convertible into a total of 3,041,666,666 Shares upon full conversion at the conversion price of HK$0.12 per Share "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company from time to time "Encumbrances" includes, without any limitation, any mortgage, charge, pledge, lien (otherwise than arising by statute or operation of law), equities, hypothecation or other encumbrance, priority or security interest, deferred purchase, title retention, leasing, sale-and-repurchase or sale-and-leaseback arrangement whatsoever over or in any property, assets or rights of whatsoever nature and includes any agreement for any of the same 26 "Executive" the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the SFC and any delegate of the Executive Director "Euto Capital" Euto Capital Partners Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance "Forms of Acceptance" the forms of acceptance and transfer of Shares and Warrant Options in respect of the Offers "Great Roc Capital" Great Roc Capital Securities Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Board the independent board committee of the Board Committee" (comprising all the three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie and Mr. Wang Li) which will be established to advise the Independent Shareholders and Warrant Holders in relation to the terms and conditions of the Offers "Independent Financial the independent financial adviser to be appointed by Adviser" the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee, the Independent Shareholders and Warrant Holders in relation to the Offers "Independent Shareholders" Shareholders other than the Offeror and parties acting in concert with any of it "Irrevocable Undertakings" has the meaning under the paragraph headed "The Irrevocable Undertakings" in this joint announcement "Last Trading Day" 30 September 2019, being the last trading day of the Shares immediately prior to the suspension in trading of the Shares on the Stock Exchange at 9 a.m. on 2 October 2019 pending the release of this joint announcement 27 "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time "Margin Facility" a margin facility of HK$1,500,000 granted by Great Roc Capital to the Offeror for financing the maximum consideration payable by the Offeror in respect of the Offers "Mr. Pan" Mr. Pan Jibiao (盤繼彪), being the ultimate beneficial owner and the sole director of the Offeror "Offers" the Share Offer and the Warrant Offer "Offer Period" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code which commences on the date of this joint announcement and ends on the date on which the Offers close or lapse "Offer Share(s)" all issued Shares which have not been already owned or have not been agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it "Offeror" Century Gold Millennium International Holdings Group Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and its sole ultimate beneficial owner is Mr. Pan "PRC" the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose of this joint announcement, Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Sale and Purchase the sale and purchase agreement dated 30 September Agreement" 2019 entered into among the Offeror and the 1st Vendor and the 2nd Vendor in relation to the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares A and the Sale Shares B "Sale Shares" collectively, Sale Shares A, Sale Shares B and Sale Shares C "Sale Shares A" the 53,186,250 Shares, representing approximately 7.40% of the total issued share capital of the Company, acquired by the Offeror from the 1st Vendor pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement 28 "Sale Shares B" the 144,222,186 Shares, representing approximately 20.06% of the total issued share capital of the Company, acquired by the Offeror from the 2nd Vendor pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement "Sale Shares C" the 35,127,261 Shares, representing approximately 4.89% of the total issued share capital of the Company, acquired by the Offeror from the 3rd Vendor pursuant to the Share Transfer Documents "SFC" the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company "Share Offer" the conditional mandatory cash offer for all the Shares to be made at the Share Offer Price by Great Roc Capital on behalf of the Offeror in accordance with the Takeovers Code "Share Offer Price" the price at which the Share Offer is made, HK$0.102 per Offer Share "Share Transfer Documents" the share transfer documents dated 30 September 2019 entered into between the Offeror and the 3rd Vendor in relation to the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares C "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs "Warrant Holders" the holders who hold the Warrant Options upon issue of the Warrant Options by the Company "Warrant Offer" the conditional mandatory cash offer for all the Warrant Options to be made at the Warrant Offer Price by Great Roc Capital on behalf of the Offeror in accordance with the Takeovers Code "Warrant Offer Price" HK$0.062 for each Warrant Option 29 "Warrant Option(s)" a total of 143,755,385 outstanding warrant options, with the date of commencement of dealings on the Stock Exchange on 17 October 2019 which shall be granted, with rights to subscribe for a total of 143,755,385 new Shares at an exercise price of HK$0.04 per new Share "Vendors" collectively, 1st Vendor, 2nd Vendor and 3rd Vendor "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "1st Share Completion" completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares A and the Sale Shares B in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement "2nd Share Completion" completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares C in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Transfer Documents "1st Vendor" Mr. Che Weng Kei "2nd Vendor" Fully Interest Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is wholly owned by the 1st Vendor at the date of this joint announcement "3rd Vendor" Mr. Tsoi Pui Man "%" per cent. By order of the board of director of By order of the Board Century Gold Millennium International Standard Resources International Holdings Group Limited Holdings Limited Pan Jibiao Lo Tsz Fung Philip Director Executive Director Hong Kong, 10 October 2019 As at the date of this joint announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheng Wai Keung, Mr. Lo Tsz Fung Philip and Mr. Tam Tak Wah and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie and Mr. Wang Li. 30 The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than the information relating to the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it), and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the sole director of the Offeror) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any such statement contained in this joint announcement misleading. As at the date of this joint announcement, the sole director of the Offeror is Mr. Pan. The sole director of the Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than the information relating to the Group, the Vendors and the CN Holder), and confirm, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Directors) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any such statement contained in this joint announcement misleading. The English text of this joint announcement shall prevail over its Chinese text. 31 Attachments Original document

