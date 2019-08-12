Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT(1) EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT AND (2)POSSIBLE MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED ON BEHALF OF BAOSTEEL HONG KONG INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN MAANSHAN IRON STEEL COMPANY LIMITED(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BAOSTEEL AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company or any other company.

BAOSTEEL HONG KONG

INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

寶 鋼 香 港 投 資 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in Hong Kong

with limited liability)

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 00323

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

    1. EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT AND
  2. POSSIBLE MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED ON BEHALF OF

BAOSTEEL HONG KONG INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 寶 鋼 香 港 投 資 有 限 公 司("BAOSTEEL") TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BAOSTEEL AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 22 July 2019 jointly published by the Company and Baosteel in relation to (1) the Equity Transfer Agreement and (2) the possible mandatory conditional cash offer by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited on behalf of Baosteel to acquire all the issued H Shares in the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by Baosteel and parties acting in concert with it) (the "Announcement"), and the announcement dated 30 July 2019 jointly published by the Company and Baosteel in relation to the fulfilment of certain Equity Transfer Conditions. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

- 1 -

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, Baosteel and the Company are required to despatch a Composite Document containing, amongst others, the terms and details of the Possible H Share Offer within 21 days from the date of the Announcement (i.e. on or before 12 August 2019), unless the consent of the Executive for the extension of the time limit for the despatch of the Composite Document has been obtained.

As the Equity Transfer Conditions have not been completely fulfilled as of the date of this announcement, and more time is required to complete the preparation of certain materials to be included in the Composite Document, including but not limited to certain financial information of the Company and the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, Baosteel and the Company have applied to the Executive for an extension of the time limit for the despatch of the Composite Document to not later than 31 October 2019 in accordance with Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code. The Executive has indicated that he is minded to grant such extension.

Baosteel and the Company will jointly make further announcement when despatching the Composite Document and the acceptance and transfer form in relation to the offer.

Warning: the making of the Possible H Share Offer is a possibility only. H Shareholders and potential investors should be aware of and take note that the Possible H Share Offer will only be made if the Completion takes place. Completion is conditional upon satisfaction of the Equity Transfer Conditions which may or may not materialize. If any of the Equity Transfer Conditions is not satisfied (or waived, if applicable), the Equity Transfer shall not proceed and the Possible H Share Offer shall not be made.

H Shareholders, holders of other Shares, and potential investors in the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

On behalf of the board

By order of the Board

Baosteel Hong Kong Investment

Maanshan Iron &

Company Limited

Steel Company Limited

寶 鋼 香 港 投 資 有 限 公 司

He Hongyun

Liu Wenxin

Secretary to the Board

Director

12 August 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement (other than any information relating to Baosteel and/or parties acting in concert with it) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those expressed by the directors of China Baowu or Baosteel) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of China Baowu are Chen Derong, Hu Wangming, Fu Zhongzhe, Bei Kewei, Li Guoan, Shen Xiaowu, Lin Jianqing, Luo Jianchuan and Fu Lianchun.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Baosteel are Cai Donghui, Liu Wenxin and Yan Yao.

The directors of China Baowu and Baosteel jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement (other than any information relating to the Company) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than those expressed by the directors of the Company) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Joint announcement(1) equity transfer agreeme..
PU
10:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on implementation of the 2018 in..
PU
10:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to subsc..
PU
10:11aDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Subscription of guaranteed senior notes
PU
09:56aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME to extend open outcry trading times start..
RE
09:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of executive director
PU
09:31aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information and resumption of trading
PU
09:01aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement provision of financial..
PU
09:01aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustments in relation to the outstanding co..
PU
09:01aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.95%38 756
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.30%52 051
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 829
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 431
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 616
NASDAQ20.80%16 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group