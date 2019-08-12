DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, Baosteel and the Company are required to despatch a Composite Document containing, amongst others, the terms and details of the Possible H Share Offer within 21 days from the date of the Announcement (i.e. on or before 12 August 2019), unless the consent of the Executive for the extension of the time limit for the despatch of the Composite Document has been obtained.

As the Equity Transfer Conditions have not been completely fulfilled as of the date of this announcement, and more time is required to complete the preparation of certain materials to be included in the Composite Document, including but not limited to certain financial information of the Company and the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, Baosteel and the Company have applied to the Executive for an extension of the time limit for the despatch of the Composite Document to not later than 31 October 2019 in accordance with Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code. The Executive has indicated that he is minded to grant such extension.

Baosteel and the Company will jointly make further announcement when despatching the Composite Document and the acceptance and transfer form in relation to the offer.

Warning: the making of the Possible H Share Offer is a possibility only. H Shareholders and potential investors should be aware of and take note that the Possible H Share Offer will only be made if the Completion takes place. Completion is conditional upon satisfaction of the Equity Transfer Conditions which may or may not materialize. If any of the Equity Transfer Conditions is not satisfied (or waived, if applicable), the Equity Transfer shall not proceed and the Possible H Share Offer shall not be made.

H Shareholders, holders of other Shares, and potential investors in the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.