THE SPA

The Company was informed by the Vendor that on 8 August 2019, after trading hours, the Offeror (as purchaser) and the Offeror Guarantor (as purchaser's guarantor) entered into the SPA with the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantors (as vendor's guarantors) pursuant to which the Offeror has agreed to acquire and the Vendor has agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing 75% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, at a total consideration of HK$420,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2.1212 per Sale Share), which was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Vendor and the Offeror with reference to, among others, the audited consolidated net assets of the Group as at 31 March 2019, results of operations of the Group and the control premium (when compared to the audited consolidated net assets of the Group as at 31 March 2019) attributable to the Sale Shares. Completion was not subject to any conditions and took place on 12 August 2019.

UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER

Immediately prior to Completion, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it did not hold, own, have control or direction over any voting rights or rights over the Shares or any other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company.

Immediately following Completion and as at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in 198,000,000 Shares, representing 75% of the issued Shares.

Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to make an unconditional mandatory cash offer for all the issued Shares (other than those already owned and/or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and/or parties acting in concert with it).

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company had 264,000,000 Shares in issue. The Company did not have any outstanding convertible securities, warrants, options or derivatives or relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in issue which may confer any rights to subscribe for, convert or exchange into Shares and has not entered into any agreement for the issue of such warrants, options, derivatives or securities which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares as at the date of this joint announcement. Taking into account 198,000,000 Shares that are already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it, a total of 66,000,000 Shares will be subject to the Offer.

Huatai Financial will, on behalf of the Offeror and in compliance with the Takeovers Code, make the Offer to acquire all the Offer Shares on the terms to be set out in the Composite Document to be issued in accordance with the Takeovers Code on the following basis:

For each Offer Share. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HK$2.1213 in cash