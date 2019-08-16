Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT 1)SALE & PURCHASE OF SHARES IN WANG YANG HOLDINGS LIMITED;2)UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY HUATAI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS (HONG KONG) LIMITED FOR & ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF WANG YANG HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR & PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT);3)ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE;4)APPOINTMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER & 5)RESUM
08/16/2019 | 10:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.
This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Wang Yang Holdings Limited, nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.
Central Culture Resource
Wang Yang Holdings Limited
Group Limited
泓盈控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands
with limited liability)
with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1735)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES IN WANG YANG HOLDINGS LIMITED;
UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER
BY HUATAI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS (HONG KONG) LIMITED FOR AND
ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE
ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF WANG YANG HOLDINGS LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND
PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT);
ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE;
APPOINTMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER; AND
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
Financial Adviser to the Offeror
THE SPA
The Company was informed by the Vendor that on 8 August 2019, after trading hours, the Offeror (as purchaser) and the Offeror Guarantor (as purchaser's guarantor) entered into the SPA with the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantors (as vendor's guarantors) pursuant to which the Offeror has agreed to acquire and the Vendor has agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing 75% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, at a total consideration of HK$420,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2.1212 per Sale Share), which was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Vendor and the Offeror with reference to, among others, the audited consolidated net assets of the Group as at 31 March 2019, results of operations of the Group and the control premium (when compared to the audited consolidated net assets of the Group as at 31 March 2019) attributable to the Sale Shares. Completion was not subject to any conditions and took place on 12 August 2019.
UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER
Immediately prior to Completion, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it did not hold, own, have control or direction over any voting rights or rights over the Shares or any other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company.
Immediately following Completion and as at the date of this joint announcement, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in 198,000,000 Shares, representing 75% of the issued Shares.
Pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, the Offeror is required to make an unconditional mandatory cash offer for all the issued Shares (other than those already owned and/or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and/or parties acting in concert with it).
As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company had 264,000,000 Shares in issue. The Company did not have any outstanding convertible securities, warrants, options or derivatives or relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) in issue which may confer any rights to subscribe for, convert or exchange into Shares and has not entered into any agreement for the issue of such warrants, options, derivatives or securities which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares as at the date of this joint announcement. Taking into account 198,000,000 Shares that are already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it, a total of 66,000,000 Shares will be subject to the Offer.
Huatai Financial will, on behalf of the Offeror and in compliance with the Takeovers Code, make the Offer to acquire all the Offer Shares on the terms to be set out in the Composite Document to be issued in accordance with the Takeovers Code on the following basis:
The Offer Price of HK$2.1213 per Offer Share is approximately equal to the purchase price per Sale Share paid by the Offeror under the SPA which was arrived at after arm's length negotiation between the Offeror and the Vendor.
The Offer is unconditional in all respects. The Offeror intends to maintain the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange after the close of the Offer.
As at the date of this joint announcement, there are 264,000,000 Shares in issue of which the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it together hold 198,000,000 Shares. On the assumption that the Offer is accepted in full by the holders of the Offer Shares and on the basis that there are 66,000,000 Offer Shares and the Offer Price being HK$2.1213 per Offer Share, the value of the Offer is HK$140,005,800.
The cash consideration paid for the Sale Shares was satisfied by a combination of (i) the Offer Facility A in the principal amount of HK$230,000,000 granted by Huatai Financial under the Facility Agreement; and (ii) internal resources of the Offeror amounted to HK$190,000,000.
The Offeror intends to finance the consideration payable under the Offer by a combination of (i) the Offer Facility B in the principal amount of HK$70,000,000 granted by Head & Shoulders under the Facility Agreement; and (ii) internal resources of the Offeror amounted to approximately HK$70,105,000. By reason of being the lender of the Offer Facility B under the Facility Agreement, Head & Shoulders is presumed to be acting in concert with the Offeror in relation to the Offer pursuant to class (9) of the definition of ''acting in concert'' under the Takeovers Code. Huatai Financial, as the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Offer, is satisfied that sufficient resources are available to the Offeror to satisfy the amount of funds required to be payable by the Offeror upon full acceptance of the Offer.
As security to the Offer Facilities, the Offeror has, among others, entered into the Share Charges where, among others, all of the Sale Shares will be charged in favour of Huatai Financial as security agent under the Facility Agreement.
ESTABLISHMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE
The Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Yau Chung Hang, Mr. Pong Kam Keung and Mr. Lo Ki Chiu, all being the independent non-executive Directors who have no direct or indirect interest in the Offer, has been established by the Company pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code to make a recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Offer, as to whether the terms of the Offer are fair and reasonable and as to the acceptance of the Offer. Given that Ms. KY Tsui, the non- executive Director, is one of the shareholders of the Vendor and is considered to have a material interest in the Offer, Ms. KY Tsui shall not form part of the Independent Board Committee.
APPOINTMENT OF THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
Innovax Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser by the Company (with approval from the Independent Board Committee) to advise the Independent Board Committee in relation to the Offer and, in particular, as to whether the Offer is fair and reasonable and as to the acceptance of the Offer pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code. The letter of advice from Innovax Capital Limited to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer will be included in the Composite Document to be despatched jointly by the Company and the Offeror to the Shareholders pursuant to the Takeovers Code.
DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT
The Offeror and the Company intend that a composite offer and response document in connection with the Offer setting out, inter alia, (i) details of the Offer (including the expected timetable and terms of the Offer and accompanied by the acceptance and transfer forms), (ii) a letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Offer; and (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer, will be issued and despatched by the Offeror and the Company jointly to the Shareholders in accordance with the Takeovers Code in due course. Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document containing, inter alia, the terms of the Offer, together with forms of acceptance and transfer, should be despatched to the Shareholders by or on behalf of the Offeror within 21 days after the date of this joint announcement or such later date as the Executive may approve. It is expected that the Composite Document shall be despatched on or before 6 September 2019.
RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 August 2019 pending the publication of this joint announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 19 August 2019.
WARNING
The Directors strongly recommend the Independent Shareholders not to form a view on the Offer unless and until they have received and read the Composite Document, including the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Offer and the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares during the Offer Period. If the Shareholders and potential investors are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.
THE SPA
The Company was informed by the Vendor that on 8 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Offeror (as purchaser) and the Offeror Guarantor (as purchaser's guarantor) entered into the SPA with the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantors (as vendor's guarantors), pursuant to which the Offeror has agreed to acquire and the Vendor has agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing 75% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement, at a total consideration of HK$420,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2.1212 per Sale Share). Completion of the sale and purchase took place on 12 August 2019. The consideration for the Sale Shares had been fully settled by the Offeror to the Vendor by way of cash on Completion. A summary of the salient terms of the SPA is set out below.
Date
8 August 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties
(i)
the Offeror (as the purchaser of the Sale Shares)
(ii)
the Offeror Guarantor (as the guarantor to the Offeror);
(iii)
the Vendor (as the vendor of the Sale Shares); and
(iv)
the Vendor Guarantors (as the guarantors to the Vendor);
Immediately before entering into the SPA, the Offeror, its ultimate beneficial owner and parties acting in concert with any of them are Independent Third Parties. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Offeror and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties. For further information of the Offeror, please refer to the paragraph headed ''INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES - The Offeror'' below.
Pursuant to the SPA, (i) the Offeror Guarantor guarantees, among others, the Offeror's performance of its obligations under the SPA and shall indemnify the Vendor for the loss and costs incurred by the Vendor resulted from the failure by the Offeror to perform its obligations under the SPA and the breach of the representations and warranties given by the Offeror under the SPA; and (ii) the Vendor Guarantors guarantee, among others, the Vendor's performance of its obligations under the SPA and shall, subject to the terms and limitation under the SPA, indemnify the Offeror for the losses and damages which the Offeror shall have incurred or sustained from the breach of the representations and warranties given by the Vendor under the SPA.
Subject matter
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the SPA, the Offeror agreed to acquire and the Vendor agreed to sell, the Sale Shares free from all encumbrances or any third party rights (in any nature) and together with all rights attaching to them as at Completion (including but not limited to all rights to receive any dividend or other distribution which may be declared, made or paid on or after the Completion Date).
