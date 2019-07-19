Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Kakiko Group Limited, nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

Full Fortune International Co., Ltd Kakiko Group Limited 寶來國際有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles (Stock Code: 2225) as an international business company)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

CLOSE OF THE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF FULL FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF KAKIKO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR

AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY

FULL FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD AND

THE PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT);