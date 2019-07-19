Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Kakiko Group Limited, nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. This joint announcement is not for release, publication or distribution into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

Full Fortune International Co., Ltd

Kakiko Group Limited

寶來國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles

(Stock Code: 2225)

as an international business company)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

  1. CLOSE OF THE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF FULL FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF KAKIKO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR

AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY

FULL FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD AND

THE PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT);

      1. RESULTS OF THE OFFER;
      2. CHANGE OF DIRECTORS;
    2. CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER;
  2. CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES; AND
    1. CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

1

CLOSE OF THE OFFER

The Offeror and the Company jointly announce that the Offer made by Guotai Junan Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror was closed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019 and was not revised or extended.

RESULTS OF THE OFFER

As at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer as set out in the Composite Document, the Offeror had not received any valid acceptances in respect of the Offer Shares under the Offer.

As such, immediately after the close of the Offer and taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.

SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER

Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty in respect of acceptance of the Offer) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer have been or will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible and in any event within seven Business Days after the date of receipt by the Share Registrar of all relevant documents of title to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Immediately after the close of the Offer and taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

The Board announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:

  1. Mr. Kuah Ann Thia and Ms. Dolly Hwa Ai Kim (also known as Dolly Ke Aijin) have resigned as executive Directors;
  2. Mr. Lu Yong has resigned as non-executive Director;
  3. Mr. Ong Shen Chieh (also known as Mr. Wang Shengjie) and Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung have resigned as independent non-executive Directors.

2

The Board further announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:

  1. Mr. Chen Guobao and Mr. Wang Zhenfei have been appointed as executive Directors;
  2. Mr. Yang Fu Kang, Mr. Li Yunping, Mr. Wang Huasheng and Mr. Jiang Jiangyu have been appointed as non-executive Directors;
  3. Mr. Yan Jianjun and Mr. Fan Yimin have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors.

INTRODUCTION

References are made to the joint announcement dated 31 May 2019 and the composite offer and response document dated 28 June 2019 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Full Fortune International Co., Ltd (the "Offeror") and Kakiko Group Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the unconditional mandatory cash offer by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued Shares of the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the parties acting in concert with it). Capitalised terms used herein have the same meaning as those defined in the Composite Document unless the context otherwise requires.

CLOSE OF THE OFFER

The Offeror and the Company jointly announce that the Offer made by Guotai Junan Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror was closed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019 and was not revised or extended.

RESULTS OF THE OFFER

As at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer as set out in the Composite Document, the Offeror had not received any valid acceptances in respect of the Offer Shares under the Offer.

As such, immediately after the close of the Offer and taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.

3

SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER

Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty in respect of acceptance of the Offer) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer have been or will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible and in any event within seven Business Days after the date of receipt by the Share Registrar of all relevant documents of title to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Immediately before the commencement of the Offer Period (being 31 May 2019), the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it were interested in a total of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company.

Immediately after the close of the Offer, taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.

Save as disclosed above, none of the Offeror or parties acting in concert with it (i) held, controlled or directed any Shares and rights over Shares before the commencement of the Offer Period; (ii) has acquired or agreed to acquire any Shares or other securities of the Company or rights over the Shares during the Offer Period. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with it have not borrowed or lent any Shares or relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company during the Offer Period and up to and including the date of this joint announcement.

The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before the commencement of the Offer and (ii) immediately after the close of the Offer:

Immediately before

Immediately after

the commencement of the Offer

the close of the Offer

No. of Shares

Approximate %

No. of Shares

Approximate %

Offeror and the parties acting

in concert with it

632,500,000

51.42

632,500,000

51.42

- Offeror

632,500,000

51.42

632,500,000

51.42

- Parties acting in concert

with the Offeror

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholders

597,500,000

48.58

597,500,000

48.58

Total

1,230,000,000

100.00

1,230,000,000

100.00

Note: Certain percentage figures included in this table have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.

4

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the close of the Offer, 597,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 48.58% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, are held by the public (as defined in the Listing Rules). Accordingly, the Company continues to satisfy the minimum public float requirement as set out under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules as at the date of this joint announcement.

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Resignation of Directors

The Board announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:

  1. Mr. Kuah Ann Thia and Ms. Dolly Hwa Ai Kim (also known as Dolly Ke Aijin) have resigned as executive Directors;
  2. Mr. Lu Yong has resigned as non-executive Director;
  3. Mr. Ong Shen Chieh (also known as Mr. Wang Shengjie) ("Mr. Ong Shen Chieh") and Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung have resigned as independent non-executive Directors.

Each of the abovementioned resigned Directors (collectively, the "Outgoing Directors") has confirmed to the Board that he/she has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to his/her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.

The resignation of the Outgoing Directors was due to the change in control of the Company after the Completion and the close of the Offer. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the Outgoing Directors for their valuable contributions towards the Company during their tenure of office.

Appointment of Director

The Board further announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:

  1. Mr. Chen Guobao and Mr. Wang Zhenfei have been appointed as executive Directors;
  2. Mr. Yang Fu Kang, Mr. Li Yunping, Mr. Wang Huasheng and Mr. Jiang Jiangyu have been appointed as non-executive Directors;
  3. Mr. Yan Jianjun and Mr. Fan Yimin have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposal for general mandates to issue shares..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed public issue of corporate bonds in t..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeti..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Operational Statistics for June 2019
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiri..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.74.17%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%0
NASDAQ25.83%0
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%0
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About