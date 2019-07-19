Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
07/19/2019 | 07:55am EDT
Full Fortune International Co., Ltd
Kakiko Group Limited
寶來國際有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles
(Stock Code: 2225)
as an international business company)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
CLOSE OF THE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFER BY GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF FULL FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF KAKIKO GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR
AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY
FULL FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD AND
THE PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT);
RESULTS OF THE OFFER;
CHANGE OF DIRECTORS;
CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER;
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES; AND
CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
CLOSE OF THE OFFER
The Offeror and the Company jointly announce that the Offer made by Guotai Junan Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror was closed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019 and was not revised or extended.
RESULTS OF THE OFFER
As at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer as set out in the Composite Document, the Offeror had not received any valid acceptances in respect of the Offer Shares under the Offer.
As such, immediately after the close of the Offer and taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.
SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER
Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty in respect of acceptance of the Offer) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer have been or will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible and in any event within seven Business Days after the date of receipt by the Share Registrar of all relevant documents of title to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
Immediately after the close of the Offer and taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.
CHANGE OF DIRECTORS
The Board announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:
Mr. Kuah Ann Thia and Ms. Dolly Hwa Ai Kim (also known as Dolly Ke Aijin) have resigned as executive Directors;
Mr. Lu Yong has resigned as non-executive Director;
Mr. Ong Shen Chieh (also known as Mr. Wang Shengjie) and Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung have resigned as independent non-executive Directors.
The Board further announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:
Mr. Chen Guobao and Mr. Wang Zhenfei have been appointed as executive Directors;
Mr. Yang Fu Kang, Mr. Li Yunping, Mr. Wang Huasheng and Mr. Jiang Jiangyu have been appointed as non-executive Directors;
Mr. Yan Jianjun and Mr. Fan Yimin have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors.
INTRODUCTION
References are made to the joint announcement dated 31 May 2019 and the composite offer and response document dated 28 June 2019 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Full Fortune International Co., Ltd (the "Offeror") and Kakiko Group Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the unconditional mandatory cash offer by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued Shares of the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the parties acting in concert with it). Capitalised terms used herein have the same meaning as those defined in the Composite Document unless the context otherwise requires.
CLOSE OF THE OFFER
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
Immediately before the commencement of the Offer Period (being 31 May 2019), the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it were interested in a total of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company.
Immediately after the close of the Offer, taking into account that there is no valid acceptance in respect of the Offer Shares, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it are interested in an aggregate of 632,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 51.42% of the total issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Offeror or parties acting in concert with it (i) held, controlled or directed any Shares and rights over Shares before the commencement of the Offer Period; (ii) has acquired or agreed to acquire any Shares or other securities of the Company or rights over the Shares during the Offer Period. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with it have not borrowed or lent any Shares or relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) of the Company during the Offer Period and up to and including the date of this joint announcement.
The following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before the commencement of the Offer and (ii) immediately after the close of the Offer:
Immediately before
Immediately after
the commencement of the Offer
the close of the Offer
No. of Shares
Approximate %
No. of Shares
Approximate %
Offeror and the parties acting
in concert with it
632,500,000
51.42
632,500,000
51.42
- Offeror
632,500,000
51.42
632,500,000
51.42
- Parties acting in concert
with the Offeror
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholders
597,500,000
48.58
597,500,000
48.58
Total
1,230,000,000
100.00
1,230,000,000
100.00
Note: Certain percentage figures included in this table have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them.
PUBLIC FLOAT
Immediately after the close of the Offer, 597,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 48.58% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, are held by the public (as defined in the Listing Rules). Accordingly, the Company continues to satisfy the minimum public float requirement as set out under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules as at the date of this joint announcement.
CHANGE OF DIRECTORS
Resignation of Directors
The Board announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:
Mr. Kuah Ann Thia and Ms. Dolly Hwa Ai Kim (also known as Dolly Ke Aijin) have resigned as executive Directors;
Mr. Lu Yong has resigned as non-executive Director;
Mr. Ong Shen Chieh (also known as Mr. Wang Shengjie) ("Mr. Ong Shen Chieh") and Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung have resigned as independent non-executive Directors.
Each of the abovementioned resigned Directors (collectively, the "Outgoing Directors") has confirmed to the Board that he/she has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to his/her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.
The resignation of the Outgoing Directors was due to the change in control of the Company after the Completion and the close of the Offer. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the Outgoing Directors for their valuable contributions towards the Company during their tenure of office.
Appointment of Director
The Board further announces that with effect from the close of the Offer on 19 July 2019:
Mr. Chen Guobao and Mr. Wang Zhenfei have been appointed as executive Directors;
Mr. Yang Fu Kang, Mr. Li Yunping, Mr. Wang Huasheng and Mr. Jiang Jiangyu have been appointed as non-executive Directors;
Mr. Yan Jianjun and Mr. Fan Yimin have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:08 UTC