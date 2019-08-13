Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON (1)EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT (2)POSSIBLE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED ON BEHALF OF BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT (BUT INCLUDING THE H SHARES HELD BY CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDING

08/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited.

Broadford Global Limited

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited*

布羅德福國際有限公司

大連港股份有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in

the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON (1) EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

  1. POSSIBLE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG

SECURITIES LIMITED

ON BEHALF OF BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN

DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE

ACQUIRED BY BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING

IN CONCERT WITH IT (BUT INCLUDING THE H SHARES HELD BY

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED))

Financial Adviser to Broadford Global Limited

Reference is made to (a) the joint announcement (the "Joint Announcement") issued by Broadford Global Limited ("Broadford") and Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited (the "Company") on 4 June 2019, relating to, inter alia, (i) the Equity Transfer Agreement and (ii) the Possible H Share Offer, pursuant to Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code and (b) the joint announcements issued by Broadford and the Company on 10 July 2019 and 2 August 2019 respectively, relating to, inter alia, the update on (i) the Equity Transfer Agreement and (ii) the Possible H Share Offer. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.

UPDATE ON THE EQUITY TRANSFER AND THE POSSIBLE H SHARE OFFER

On 31 May 2019, Liaoning SASAC and China Merchants Liaoning entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which, Liaoning SASAC conditionally agreed to transfer 1.1% equity interest in Liaoning Port Group to China Merchants Liaoning at nil consideration. For details, please refer to the indicative announcement of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited on the transfer of equity interest in indirect controlling shareholder of the Company and proposed change in the de facto controller of the Company (No.: Lin2019-023) published on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 3 June 2019.

On 12 August 2019, the Company received from PDA, the controlling shareholder of the Company, the "Approval of Transfer of 1.1% Equity Interest in Liaoning Port Group Limited at Nil Consideration" (Guozi chanquan: [2019] No. 377) issued by the SASAC. The SASAC has approved the Equity Transfer. ETA Condition (i) relating to obtaining the approval issued by the SASAC approving the Equity Transfer and the indirect acquisition of equities of a listed company

(i.e. the Company) by China Merchants Liaoning pursuant to the "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Equities of Listed Companies" (上市公司國有股權監督

管理辦法), as listed under the section headed "The Equity Transfer Agreement" in the Joint Announcement has been satisfied.

The effectiveness of the Equity Transfer Agreement is still subject to the grant of waiver by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") of the obligations of China Merchants

Liaoning and the parties acting in concert with it to make a general offer for the A Shares and the shares of Yingkou Port Liability Company Limited* (營口港務股份有限公司) as a result of the

Equity Transfer. As at the date of this joint announcement, out of the three ETA Conditions, only ETA Condition (iii) relating to obtaining the approval issued by the CSRC waiving the mandatory general cash offer obligations of China Merchants Liaoning and parties acting in concert with it in

respect of all the A Shares and all the A shares of RMB1.00 each in the capital of Yingkou Port Liability Company Limited (營口港務股份有限公司), which are listed and traded on the Shanghai

Stock Exchange, triggered by the Equity Transfer has not been satisfied or otherwise waived. There are uncertainties as to whether the aforementioned waiver from the CSRC can be obtained and investors should be aware of the investment risks.

As at the date of this joint announcement, save for condition (i) relating to Liaoning SASAC, China Merchants Liaoning, Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC having executed the shareholders agreement and articles of association in respect of Liaoning Port Group, condition (ii) relating to Liaoning SASAC having issued a written opinion to Liaoning Port Group approving the Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC Equity Transfer and condition (iii) relating to the Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC Equity Transfer having been approved by the Liaoning Provincial Government, as listed under the section headed "Completion Conditions" in the Joint Announcement, none of the Completion Conditions had been satisfied or otherwise waived.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Business Registration Condition has not been satisfied.

Further monthly announcement(s) will be made by Broadford and the Company as and when appropriate or as required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) to provide an update on the Equity Transfer and the Possible H Share Offer.

Warning: the Possible H Share Offer is a possibility only.

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware of and take note that the Possible H Share Offer will only be made if Completion takes place. Completion is conditional upon satisfaction (or waiver, if applicable) of the Conditions which may or may not materialize. If any of the Conditions is not satisfied (or waived, if applicable) by the Long Stop Date, the Equity Transfer shall not proceed and the Possible H Share Offer shall not be made. Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H Shares.

By order of the director of

By order of the board of directors of

Broadford Global Limited

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited

布羅德福國際有限公司

大連港股份有限公司

DENG Weidong

WANG, Huiying, LEE, Kin Yu Arthur

Director

Joint Company Secretaries

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the sole director of Broadford is DENG Weidong.

The director of Broadford accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than that relating to the Group and parties acting in concert with it) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than that expressed by the directors of the Company) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Director: WEI Minghui

Non-executive Directors: XU Song, YIM Kong, CAO Dong, LI Jianhui and YUAN Yi

Independent Non-Executive Directors: WANG Zhifeng, SUN Xiyun and LAW Man Tat

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than that relating to Broadford and parties acting in concert with it) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than that expressed by the sole director of Broadford) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

  • For identification purposes only

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:21:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 294 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 234,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.90%38 355
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.24%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.77%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ20.80%15 906
