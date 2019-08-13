UPDATE ON THE EQUITY TRANSFER AND THE POSSIBLE H SHARE OFFER

On 31 May 2019, Liaoning SASAC and China Merchants Liaoning entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which, Liaoning SASAC conditionally agreed to transfer 1.1% equity interest in Liaoning Port Group to China Merchants Liaoning at nil consideration. For details, please refer to the indicative announcement of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited on the transfer of equity interest in indirect controlling shareholder of the Company and proposed change in the de facto controller of the Company (No.: Lin2019-023) published on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 3 June 2019.

On 12 August 2019, the Company received from PDA, the controlling shareholder of the Company, the "Approval of Transfer of 1.1% Equity Interest in Liaoning Port Group Limited at Nil Consideration" (Guozi chanquan: [2019] No. 377) issued by the SASAC. The SASAC has approved the Equity Transfer. ETA Condition (i) relating to obtaining the approval issued by the SASAC approving the Equity Transfer and the indirect acquisition of equities of a listed company

(i.e. the Company) by China Merchants Liaoning pursuant to the "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Equities of Listed Companies" (上市公司國有股權監督

管理辦法), as listed under the section headed "The Equity Transfer Agreement" in the Joint Announcement has been satisfied.

The effectiveness of the Equity Transfer Agreement is still subject to the grant of waiver by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") of the obligations of China Merchants

Liaoning and the parties acting in concert with it to make a general offer for the A Shares and the shares of Yingkou Port Liability Company Limited* (營口港務股份有限公司) as a result of the

Equity Transfer. As at the date of this joint announcement, out of the three ETA Conditions, only ETA Condition (iii) relating to obtaining the approval issued by the CSRC waiving the mandatory general cash offer obligations of China Merchants Liaoning and parties acting in concert with it in

respect of all the A Shares and all the A shares of RMB1.00 each in the capital of Yingkou Port Liability Company Limited (營口港務股份有限公司), which are listed and traded on the Shanghai

Stock Exchange, triggered by the Equity Transfer has not been satisfied or otherwise waived. There are uncertainties as to whether the aforementioned waiver from the CSRC can be obtained and investors should be aware of the investment risks.

As at the date of this joint announcement, save for condition (i) relating to Liaoning SASAC, China Merchants Liaoning, Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC having executed the shareholders agreement and articles of association in respect of Liaoning Port Group, condition (ii) relating to Liaoning SASAC having issued a written opinion to Liaoning Port Group approving the Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC Equity Transfer and condition (iii) relating to the Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC Equity Transfer having been approved by the Liaoning Provincial Government, as listed under the section headed "Completion Conditions" in the Joint Announcement, none of the Completion Conditions had been satisfied or otherwise waived.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Business Registration Condition has not been satisfied.

Further monthly announcement(s) will be made by Broadford and the Company as and when appropriate or as required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) to provide an update on the Equity Transfer and the Possible H Share Offer.