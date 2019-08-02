Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Broadford Global Limited Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited* ̺ᖯᅃ၅਷ყϞࠢʮ̡ ɽஹಥٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 2880)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON (1) EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

(2) POSSIBLE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG

SECURITIES LIMITED

ON BEHALF OF BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED

TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN

DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BROADFORD GLOBAL LIMITED AND PARTIES ACTING

IN CONCERT WITH IT (BUT INCLUDING THE H SHARES HELD BY

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED))

Financial Adviser to Broadford Global Limited

Reference is made to (a) the joint announcement (the "Joint Announcement") issued by Broadford and the Company on 4 June 2019, relating to, inter alia, (i) the Equity Transfer Agreement and (ii) the Possible H Share Offer, pursuant to Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code and (b) the joint announcement issued by Broadford and the Company on 10 July 2019, relating to, inter alia, the update on (i) the Equity Transfer Agreement and (ii) the Possible H Share Offer. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.

UPDATE ON THE EQUITY TRANSFER AND THE POSSIBLE H SHARE OFFER

As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, pursuant to Note 2 to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Executive has granted its consent to extend the deadline for the despatch of the composite document to a date falling within seven days of Completion or 7 October 2019, whichever is earlier.

As at the date of this joint announcement, save for condition (ii) relating to obtaining the approval issued by the Liaoning Provincial Government approving the Equity Transfer, as listed under the section headed "The Equity Transfer Agreement" in the Joint Announcement, none of the ETA Conditions had been satisfied or otherwise waived.

As at the date of this joint announcement, save for condition (i) relating to Liaoning SASAC, China Merchants Liaoning, Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC having executed the shareholders agreement and articles of association in respect of Liaoning Port Group and condition (iii) relating to the Dalian SASAC and Yingkou SASAC Equity Transfer having been approved by the Liaoning Provincial Government, as listed under the section headed "Completion Conditions" in the Joint Announcement, none of the Completion Conditions had been satisfied or otherwise waived.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Business Registration Condition has not been satisfied.

Further monthly announcement(s) will be made by Broadford and the Company as and when appropriate or as required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) to provide an update on the Equity Transfer and the Possible H Share Offer.

Warning: the Possible H Share Offer is a possibility only.

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware of and take note that the Possible H Share Offer will only be made if Completion takes place. Completion is conditional upon satisfaction (or waiver, if applicable) of the Conditions which may or may not materialize. If any of the Conditions is not satisfied (or waived, if applicable) by the Long Stop Date, the Equity Transfer shall not proceed and the Possible H Share Offer shall not be made. Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the H Shares.

By order of the director of By order of the board of directors of Broadford Global Limited Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited ̺ᖯᅃ၅਷ყϞࠢʮ̡ ɽஹಥٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ DENG Weidong WANG, Huiying, LEE, Kin Yu Arthur Director Joint Company Secretaries Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the sole director of Broadford is DENG Weidong.

The director of Broadford accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than that relating to the Group and parties acting in concert with it) and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than that expressed by the directors of the Company) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Director: WEI Minghui

Non-executive Directors: XU Song, YIM Kong, CAO Dong, LI Jianhui and YUAN Yi

Independent Non-Executive Directors: WANG Zhifeng, SUN Xiyun and LAW Man Tat

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement (other than that relating to Broadford and parties acting in concert with it) and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement (other than that expressed by the sole director of Broadford) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

