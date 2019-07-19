Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTIFICATION OF PUBLICATION OF 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 ANNUAL REPORTS AND 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 INTERIM REPORTS

07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code 股份代號: 828)

20 July 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders,

Notification of Publication of 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Annual Reports and 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Interim Reports (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the Current Corporate Communication of Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (the "Company"), in English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.dynasty-wines.com and the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form overleaf and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label provided.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive future Corporate Communication# in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

Sun Jun

Chairman

  • "Corporate Communication" includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

敬啟者：

2012 年、2013 年、2014 年、2015 年及2016 年年報和

2013 年、2014 年、2015 年、2016 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）的刊發通知

吾 等 欣 然 通 知 閣 下，王 朝 酒 業 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 版 現 已 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.dynasty-wines.com 及聯交所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥本通知背頁的申請表格，並使用所提供的郵寄標籤寄回本公司於香港 的股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」）。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示閣 下 確 認 選 擇 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊# 的 印 刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午六時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記處 熱線(852) 2980 1333 查詢。

此致

列位非登記股東 台照

代表

王朝酒業集團有限公司

主席

孫軍

謹啟

2019 7 20

  • 「公司通訊」指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司股東參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同
    • 數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (the "Company")

致：

王朝酒業集團有限公司（「本公司」）

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

經卓佳證券登記有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of (1) the Current Corporate Communication; and (2) future Corporate Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人我們希望以下列方式收取公司的(1) 本次公司通訊；及(2) 日後公司通訊的印刷本： （Please tick only ONEbox 請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「」號）

  • in English version only; or 僅收取英文版；或
  • in Chinese version only; or 僅收取中文版；或
  • in both English and Chinese versions. 同時收取英文及中文版。

Signature(s) 簽署

Date 日期

Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼

Note 附註：

By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form.

當 閣下填寫及寄回此申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認選擇收取本公司日後公司通訊的印刷本。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    • 聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  3. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.

  4. 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及或要求。
  5. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    • 公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處、及或其他公司或團體，並 將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
  7. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

  8. 閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向卓佳證 券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄，無須貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:59:01 UTC
